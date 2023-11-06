November is the long runway to the end. Begin on the right foot with these 8 items

(neonhoney / Los Angeles Times; Ottolinger; Balenciaga; Burberry; Hannah Jewett; Acne Studios; Diesel; Bottega Veneta)

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

Ottolinger Fitted Velvet Denim Jacket Midnight, $1,085

(Ottolinger)

Cascading straps and a high collar infuse a regal air into this industrial jacket. Its tight fit and midnight color makes this an easy piece to layer or style on its own. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Balenciaga Marie-Antoinette 110mm Pump in Black, $1,900

(Balenciaga)

For the ones who simply can’t get enough, these timeless pumps adorned with small black satin bows bring all the drama — much like their namesake. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Burberry Mini Shield Sling Bag, $2,090

(Burberry)

Burberry’s Winter 23 collection features signature elements of the brand’s equestrian knight design in unexpected ways. This sheepskin mini-purse is a minimalist nod to the shape of the knight’s shield. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Hannah Jewett Mutant Cloud Earrings, $245

(Hannah Jewett)

There’s something in the air with these. Hannah Jewett takes hoops up to the cloud dimension with atmospheric sterling silver. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Acne Studios Black Leather Coat, $3,400

Acne Studios is adding rugged dimensions to its masterful use of textiles in this black leather trench coat. El Niño or not, you need this in your winter wardrobe rotation. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Diesel Brown G-Alb Gloves, $195

(Diesel)

Give your pockets a break by slipping into these soft, wool-lined Diesel gloves. The velvety interior contrasts with the mottled sheepskin exterior. Pair with vintage Carhartt pants from your dad’s closet. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

S’YTE T/W Gabardine Left Side Pleat Pants, $340

From Yohji Yamamoto’s atelier team, S’YTE delivers a crisp, British punk-inspired silhouette with a versatile removable pleated wrap. Wear this for dinner or your next hardcore show. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bottega Veneta Black Drop Sunglasses, $690

(Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta levels up the classic aviator shape design with ’70s-esque frames and colorways. The gold drops on the temple tips add the elegant appearance of jacket earrings. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

