Black Friday 2020: 17 places to shop in L.A. and online

As retailers and customers brace themselves for the possibility of tighter pandemic-related restrictions and mandatory closures, this year’s Black Friday shopping season is shaping up to be unlike any before it. Big-box chains have announced Thanksgiving Day closures and extended their online and in-store promotions throughout November to avoid the typical post-turkey crowding.

Stores also are giving deal-lovers different ways to shop. ( Gap is offering curbside pickup at its stores, and Macy’s has a same-day delivery option.) Likewise, many bricks-and-mortar stores have already begun enticing shoppers inside their doors with the help of promos, perks and giveaways.

We’ve corralled a few of this year’s holiday sales, ranging from major e-tailers to L.A. indie boutiques. Whether you like to click your way into a full online shopping cart or you prefer a more tactile, in-person approach, there’s something here for you. Of course, before you head out for that in-store spree, you’ll want to check the latest closure updates related to the coronavirus pandemic. (Los Angeles County is currently in the purple tier , which means stores are open but must maintain a maximum of 25% capacity.)

Advertisement



Malibu’s comfort haven has a selection of its cozy blankets and loungewear at up to 25% off from Nov. 27-29. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, select fashion items, blankets and baby accessories will be up to 30% off. In-store shoppers will receive an exclusive accessory gift with purchase from Nov. 27-30.

23401 Civic Center Way, Suite 3D, Malibu, (310) 594-7220, barefootdreams.com

Boden

(Boden)

From Nov. 22, womenswear — from picture-perfect cashmere sweaters and jacquard blazers to duffle coats — will be 30% off. Then, starting Nov. 27, the British retailer’s posh yet practical children’s wear will be 30% off as well. Both sales end Nov. 30.

Advertisement

bodenusa.com

COS

(COS)

From Nov. 26-29, the minimalist Swedish men’s and women’s retailer is offering 25% off its entire collection when you spend $200 in store or online. On Cyber Monday, there’s an additional 30% off all sale items (which are already 30% to 70% off), online only. Several locations in L.A. and Orange counties.

cosstores.com

Elisa B.

Advertisement

(Elisa B.)

The Old Town Pasadena contemporary womenswear boutique will be open for in-store shopping on Nov. 27, with curbside pickup available for online purchases. It will offer “safe snacks and sips” as well as 15% off all merchandise. With its tiered rewards system, spending $250 gets you a $25 gift card and $500 gets you a $75 gift card. For Small Business Saturday, you’ll also be entered to win a gift basket with any purchase. And on Cyber Monday, take 15% off all online regular merchandise.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun., 16 E. Holly St., Pasadena, (626) 397-4770, ElisaB.com

H&M

Everything is already 20% off at this fast-fashion behemoth as part of its Early Black Friday Special. Starting Thanksgiving Day, log on to the website for 30% off. You’ll find the same discounts in stores on Friday and Saturday. Several locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

hm.com

J. Crew

Advertisement

(J. Crew)

The preppy-casual chain has offered a nonstop parade of promos lately. This Black Friday, it’s leveling up its discount game. Starting Nov. 27, you can get 50% off your entire purchase. Several locations in L.A. and Orange counties.

jcrew.com

Johnny Was

The L.A.-based brand’s luxe boho women’s apparel and accessories will be 25% off from Nov. 25-30, both in store and online. Several locations in L.A. and Orange counties.

johnnywas.com

Advertisement

LCD

Starting Nov. 23, this hub of emerging indies will take 30% off every purchase, including sale items. And on Small Business Saturday, shoppers who spend over $150 can score a free face covering designed by local brand Kk Co .

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Suite 2, Venice, (424) 280-4132; and at the Row DTLA, 1318 E. 7th St., Suite 144, Los Angeles, (213) 372-5525; shoplcd.co

M.M. LaFleur

The Unprecedented Times sale at this sophisticated women’s clothier is well underway. From now through Cyber Monday, it’s offering select items — from wrap sweaters to wool shawls to shoes — at up to 70% off.

mmlafleur.com

Nordstrom

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 1, get up to 50% off a wide range of items including Uggs boots, men’s and women’s outerwear, beauty products and kitchenware. Plus, both in-store and online, you’ll find new daily deals dropping Nov. 23, 25, 27 and 30. Several locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Advertisement

nordstrom.com

The Odells

(The Odells)

From Nov. 23-29, the husband-and-wife team behind this Sunset Junction boutique will offer 40% off all men’s and women’s apparel, both in store and online. On Nov. 30, the sale jumps to half off all apparel and an additional 30% off sale items. Also, the store is hosting a 12 Days of Giving event starting Dec. 1. Each day will feature a different promotion, and a portion of those sales will be donated to nonprofit organizations including American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and One Simple Wish .

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, 3906 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, (323) 405-9149, theodellsshop.com

The Runway Outlet

To celebrate Black Friday as well as its 11-year anniversary, the Atwater Village indie boutique will host an 11-day sale starting Nov. 20. Everything in the store will be 20% off, including new collections from dRA , ASTR and Tina+Jo .

Advertisement

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 3187 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 522-6192, therunwayoutlet.com

Saks Off 5th

(Saks Off 5th)

From Nov. 21 to 29, the designer discount outlet will take 50% off coats, cold-weather accessories and boots for men, women and kids. On Cyber Monday, those winterwear purchases will be 60% off. Several locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

saksoff5th.com

Sephora

The makeup mecca will offer up to 50% off select products from brands such as Kiehl’s, Urban Decay and Tarte on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Several locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Advertisement

sephora.com

Shopbop

The holiday sale is already underway on this trendy apparel and accessories site. You’ll find 50% off on select items, including Free People tunic sweaters, Staud handbags and Mother jeans.

shopbop.com

Tobi

The online fast-fashion retailer is offering sitewide discounts, so you can grab sweater dresses, athleisure-wear sets, chenille beanies and more at 60% to 80% off. On Cyber Monday, some items will be discounted up to 90%.

Advertisement

tobi.com

Ugg

Starting Nov. 25, you can get bestselling items such as boots, apparel and robes for up to 60% off online. On Black Friday, you can also get first dibs on new, special-edition boots and slippers.