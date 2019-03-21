Advertisement

Get a free ticket to ride into California’s history

By Mary Forgione
Mar 21, 2019 | 4:10 AM
The 1952 Baldwin Whitcomb No.1265 historic diesel locomotive at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown, Calif. (Railtown 1897 State Historic Park)

Travelers will be able to take a historic train ride in California’s Gold Country for free the first weekend in April. It’s the kickoff weekend for Railtown 1897 State Historic Park’s throwback excursions along 6 miles of rugged hilly landscape.

The deal: The park in Jamestown, Calif., offers free excursions on a train pulled by the park’s 1952 Baldwin Whitcomb No. 1265 locomotive. The ride is free on a first come, first served basis at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 6 and 7.

The ride takes 45 minutes, passing former filming sites, such as the water tower in the 1960s TV show “Petticoat Junction.”

When: Free rides are offered April 6 and 7 only. The season runs April through October.

Details: The kickoff weekend includes free admission and free tours. Tickets usually cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 17 (children 5 and younger ride free).

Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, railtown1897.org, (209) 984-3953

