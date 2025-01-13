Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner offers $10 train fares to aid fire relief

The operators of Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner are offering one-way $10 fares between any two of the train’s 29 stops from San Diego north to San Luis Obispo. The rare offer is intended “to assist those impacted by the Southern California wildfires.”

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency unveiled the coach-fare offer Monday afternoon as the region struggled with two large wildfires — the Palisades and Eaton fires — and braced for winds that might spread the flames.

Travelers can check schedules at pacificsurfliner.com and use code V505 when booking to receive the discount. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 17 for travel through Jan. 24.

Standard coach fares for a ride from Los Angeles Union Station to San Luis Obispo this week started at $45 per adult.

The 351-mile Pacific Surfliner route includes stops in San Diego, Oceanside, San Juan Capistrano, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Camarillo, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.