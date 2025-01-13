Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner offers $10 train fares to aid fire relief

A passenger train on tracks near water.
(Michael Armstrong / Amtrak Pacific Surfliner )
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
Share via

The operators of Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner are offering one-way $10 fares between any two of the train’s 29 stops from San Diego north to San Luis Obispo. The rare offer is intended “to assist those impacted by the Southern California wildfires.”

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency unveiled the coach-fare offer Monday afternoon as the region struggled with two large wildfires — the Palisades and Eaton fires — and braced for winds that might spread the flames.

The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites is a cluster of shimmering bronze-windowed towers evoking a rocket ship set to launch.

Travel & Experiences

Fire evacuees can find rooms at these hotels in L.A. and beyond

State law prohibits businesses from boosting prices on hotels by more than 10% for 30 days after a local or state agency has declared an emergency.

Travelers can check schedules at pacificsurfliner.com and use code V505 when booking to receive the discount. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 17 for travel through Jan. 24.

Advertisement

Standard coach fares for a ride from Los Angeles Union Station to San Luis Obispo this week started at $45 per adult.

TOPANGA CANYON, CA - JANUARY 9, 2025 - - Topanga Canyon residents Urs Baur, from left, Raisin Obrien and Bryan Hutchinson monitor a nearby fire that threatens Topanga Village on January 8, 2025. "It's not the first fire, but the scale is unbelievable," said Baur. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. wildfire resource guide: How to stay safe, what to do and how to help

As firefighters continue to battle multiple major wildfires, The Times has compiled a list of resources to help.

The 351-mile Pacific Surfliner route includes stops in San Diego, Oceanside, San Juan Capistrano, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Camarillo, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Los Angeles, CA - January 12: Marquez Charter Elementary who school was destroyed by fire in the Pacific Palisades on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Live

Increasing winds bring potential for ‘explosive fire growth’ across L.A. County this week

More to Read

Travel & ExperiencesFires
Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement