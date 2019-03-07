L.A.-Fiji for $400 round-trip during airfare sale

If you’ve ever wanted to visit Fiji, prices couldn’t be lower right now. Fiji Airways on Wednesday launched a super-low airfare — $400 round-trip L.A.-Fiji — that’s on sale now through Tuesday, or until seats sell out.
Travelers can fly economy from Los Angeles or San Francisco to Nadi on selected dates between Sept. 1 and Nov. 14. If you want this deal, act quickly. The airline added fall dates after an earlier Wednesday sale for spring travel sold out in less than 24 hours. (There are still a few dates available for those who prefer to go in March through June.
I checked this deal online on Wednesday afternoon and found $395 airfares from LAX, including taxes and fees, on Sept. 7-14 and Oct. 11-18.
Things to know about Fiji:
►The flight takes about 10½ hours each way.
►You’ll arrive at Nadi International Airport on Viti Levu, the main island of the 330 islands that make up the South Pacific nation.
►The currency is the Fiji dollar ($1 Fiji equals $2.09 U.S.).
Info: Fiji Airways