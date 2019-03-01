Hotel del Coronado to add 142 luxury rooms and spiff up the beach-side resort

The landmark Hotel del Coronado in Coronado on San Diego Bay will be getting spiffed up over the next few years. The Victorian gem that turned 130 last year will gain a conference center, more than 140 new rooms, upgraded dining areas and reimagined outdoor areas.
Construction has started on the $200-million upgrade, which is expected to be completed in 2021.
The hotel plans to add a conference center and 142 rooms on the south side of the resort, each room offering ocean, bay or pool views. Suites with adjoining rooms will feature kitchens and indoor-outdoor gathering spaces. (These will be sold as condominiums.) In addition, existing Cabana rooms will be redesigned, and fire pits and cabanas will be added.
The additions bring the total number of rooms to 898.
New dining options will include Serẽa, featuring Mediterranean-style seafood and meats developed by executive chef JoJo Ruiz, who heads up Lionfish at the Pendry San Diego. It’s set to open this summer.
The hotel’s Sun Deck will feature a new 360-degree bar and kitchen, connected to a new main pool with cabanas and daybeds.
Other changes include putting most of the parking underground and restoring a front entry and porch with two sets of stairs at the main entrance.
The Hotel Del also plans to restore some of its oldest buildings, including the Ice House, which will become a gallery that tells the hotel’s history.
This isn’t the first time the grand hotel has created more luxury rooms. In 2007, it added Beach Village at the Del, a collection of 97 beach-side lodgings that range from one- to two-bedrooms. Each has a fireplace, marble bathroom, and patio or balcony.