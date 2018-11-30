Southern California ski resorts received as much as 8 inches of snow in recent storm

Southern California’s ski resorts got their first snowfall from Thursday’s storm, with some spots in the San Bernardino Mountains receiving up to 8 inches. More of the white stuff may be on the way Saturday evening.
Snow Summit, with a peak elevation of 8,200 feet, received 4 to 8 inches of fresh snow from the recent storm, according to its website. The Big Bear Lake resort had opened for the season Nov. 16 with a base of man-made snow.
Sister resort Bear Mountain, also covered in fresh powder, is open Fridays through Sundays only. It plans to open daily Dec. 7. Lift tickets for both cost $79 through the weekend and $55 on Monday, far less than the peak season price.
(Snow on the mountains also means snow on the roads. There are three ways to get to there: California 38 and 18 require chains; no restrictions on California 330. Check here for traffic information.)
Snow Valley’s webcam Friday showed coverage of the slopes, though snowfall accounts weren’t available for the Running Springs resort on the website.
The National Weather Service predicts a slight chance of snow showers overnight Saturday in the San Bernardino Mountains, with the snow level as low as 5,500 feet. Temperatures are forecast at 19 to 29 degrees.
Mountain High in Wrightwood also received 2 inches of snow and may open any day. The website says the resort plans to open Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. Also, when the resort does open, the first 100 paying guests to hit the slopes will receive a pass to ski or snowboard for free through Dec. 21.
Farther north, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area has had a snow boom. “With 10-15 [inches] of new snow since yesterday afternoon and a storm total of 35-60 [inches], expect top-to-bottom pow turns and big smiles all day,” the website says.
Indeed, the main lodge at the Mammoth Lakes resort picked up 35 inches in the last 72 hours (season total, 54 inches so far) and 65 inches in the last 72 hours at the 11,050-foot summit (season total, 85 inches, according to its website). More snow may be on the way Saturday.