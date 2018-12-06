It’s snowing at Southern California ski resorts. Latest storm means more terrain and a tubing park will open

It’s snow time. Southern California ski resorts received up to 8 inches of snow from recent storms, some topping off machine-made snow with fresh powder and others opening more terrain for skiers and snowboarders.
At least one tubing park plans to open this weekend. And more snow may fall before the storm clears out Friday.
Mountain High in Wrightwood opened for the season Tuesday with a machine-made base that has added 2 inches of the real deal from the storm that brought heavy rain to Los Angeles.
Snow base ranges from 12 to 18 inches, enough snow to open four trails and operate two lifts.
More terrain is expected to come online soon, the resort said on its website.
Lift tickets cost $59 for adults, with children 12 and younger ski free through Dec. 21. Starting Friday, it will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Snow Summit and Bear Mountain in the mountains above Big Bear Lake received 6 inches of fresh snow Wednesday — and an additional 2 inches overnight Thursday.
The sister resorts report a base depth of 20 inches and 32 inches up top.
Snow Summit is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and Bear Mountain plans to open daily on Friday.
Also, Snow Summit plans a night ski and snowboarding session from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices to both resorts vary depending on when you go; prices start at $89 on Friday and $99 on Saturday.
Mt. Baldy Resort in the San Gabriel Mountains received 2 inches of new snow with more expected to fall Thursday night.
The resort isn’t open for sking or snowboarding yet, but plans to open its Snow Tubing park for snow play Friday through Sunday. A round-trip lift ride and 90 minutes of tubing cost $50.
Farther north, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes has been issuing “dump” reports after it picked up 2 to 3 feet of new snow overnight Thursday. Base depths of 40 inches were reported at the Main Lodge, with 70 inches at the 11,053-foot summit.