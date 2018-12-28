Winter is the perfect time to chill at fire pits. Here are six worth trying

Fire pits have become cool amenities at beach resorts and urban hotels alike. Here are five places where you can enjoy the warmth and sometimes a cocktail too.

Carlsbad, Calif.

Fire lovers can kick back at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Fire pits at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa provide a place to cozy up and unwind. Lie back on the cushioned benches and let the warmth wash over you. You’ll find tiled fire pits overlooking one of the resort’s eight pools on the terrace outside Diversions sports bar, which is handy if you want a nightcap. Too relaxed to leave? Rooms start at $199 in winter.

Sedona, Ariz.

Fire pit on the outdoor terrace of Enchantment Resort’s Tii Gavo restaurant. Enchantment Resort

The fire pit at Enchantment Resort in Boynton Canyon gives you a front-row seat on breathtaking views of Sedona’s red rocks. The large, circular fire pit doubles as a food bar. At Tii Gavo (or “gathering place”), you can nibble Southwestern appetizers such as elote (spiced corn on the cob) or chili cheese sweet potato fries. Rooms start at $445 in winter.

Info: Enchantment Resort, (888) 250-1699

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Guests can sit outdoors near Esperanza's fire sculpture. Other fire pits are located around the Cabo San Lucas resort. Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Esperanza resort elevates fire to an art installation perched above the Pacific Ocean. The resort’s fire pits with couch seating are scattered at other locations, also offering views of the ocean.

Hacienda Beach Club in Cabo invites guests to warm up with views of the Pacific . Hacienda Beach Club in Cabo

At the Hacienda Beach Club & Residences, closer to downtown, you can gather round a fire pit and stare out at Lands End and the famed rock arch.

Huntington Beach

You can roast hot dogs over your own fire ring at Bolsa Chica State Beach. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

For the DIY crowd, here’s a simple way to stay cozy. Bolsa Chica State Beach has 200 fire rings along its three miles of beachfront. It closes at 10 p.m., but that’s plenty of time to set up your chairs, light a fire, catch a pinkish sunset and, roast hot dogs or melt s’mores. No reservations needed (first-come, first served), parking costs $15.

San Francisco

Fire pits outside Charmaine's restaurant at San Francisco Proper offer sweeping views of the city. Manolo Yllera / Proper San Francisco

More urban hotels are warming to the fire pit trend. At San Francisco Proper Hotel, chic seating for four to six people surround individual fire pits on the rooftop bar.

From there, you can see the city from more than 100 feet above Market Street. Snacks and cocktails are within reach at Charmaine’s.

Rooms start at $191 in January.

Info: Proper San Francisco, (415) 735-7777

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel