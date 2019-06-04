Eat your way up and down California

Can you eat 60,000 pounds of watermelon? That’s the number of pounds of this member of the gourd family that will be eaten June 29 and 30 at the California Watermelon Festival at the Hansen Dam Soccer Complex in Lake View Terrace. This festival serves all-you-can-eat watermelon along with watermelon carving displays, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities and a new sport called “watermelon skiing,” which involves stepping into carved-out watermelons and being pulled by rope, and “watermelon bungee” (the goal of which is to grab a watermelon while attached to a bungee cord).