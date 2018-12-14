A look at some of the world's most luxurious train rides (and how much they cost)

Kings, spies and crooks rode Europe's 19th century train made famous in Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express." Today's Venice Simplon-Orient Express conjures the lavish vibe of the original and still travels the storied Paris to Istanbul route once a year, with stops in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. For ultra luxury on the 11-day journey, book one of the train's new Grand Suites, such as the Istanbul, which features carved wooden motifs and a plush living room decorated in orange and yellow tones. (Book early; the 2019 journey is already sold out.) More popular are overnight trips, say from London to the Italian cities of Venice or Verona. The destination really doesn't matter; this time travel is all about indulging in the impeccably restored rail cars as you roll into European cities. Grand Suite prices on the Paris-Istanbul route start at $48,641 per person.