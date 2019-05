In an era when a movie ticket routinely costs $11 or more, finding any kind of thrill for less than $10 gets harder and harder. So let's thank our stars for national and state parks. If you assume two travelers per car, plenty of parks fit our frugal-travel purposes just fine. -- Christopher Reynolds, Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Click here to tell us about your favorite places. View these places in list form. More top 10 lists »