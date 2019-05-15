The wedding’s fake, but fests for cartoonists and Israel are real and close by

Bring your appetite to the California Strawberry Festival at Strawberry Meadows of College Park, 3250 S. Rose Ave. The festival’s 50 food vendors will incorporate strawberries into funnel cakes, popcorn, margaritas and more — and the eating continues into free contests. Race to finish a strawberry pie in record time, or go through an obstacle course that requires you to assemble and eat a berry-topped treat. Work off the sweets by dancing to live music or strolling through the kids’ zone.