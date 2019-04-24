For the weekend and nearby, Tuscan cooking, kite flying, poppies and puppets

Kites, puppets and homemade Italian food all in one weekend? Here’s what to do on your free weekend days in Southern California.
Pasadena
The Institute of Culinary Education’s Pasadena campus began recreational cooking classes for the public this spring. In the four-hour Essentials of Tuscan Cooking course, you’ll make crostini with roasted eggplant, bistecca alla Fiorentina, almond and anise biscotti, and other Italian delights.
When: 6 p.m. April 26
Cost, info: $95. 18 and older only. No dogs. (888) 718-2433, bit.ly/TuscanICE
Lancaster
About 17 miles east of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, the California Poppy Festival at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park pays homage to the vibrant state flower. Music and dance performances can be found on multiple stages, and the adventure zone will have animal exhibits and a bungee trampoline. On your way out, find souvenirs from the farmers’ market and arts and crafts vendors.
When: 10 a.m. April 27 and 28
Cost, info: $5 to $10. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (661) 723-6077, poppyfestival.com
Morro Bay
Head up the coast to Morro Beach for the Morro Bay Kite Festival, where you can join Mary Poppins in a “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” parade and watch internationally ranked Dutch kite flyers launch octopus kites. The first 1,000 kids at the festival will get free kites. If they tire of flying them, they can enjoy knockerball, sand surfing, a giant maze and a bubble pool.
When: 10 a.m. April 27 and 28
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (805) 305-0579, bit.ly/morrobaykitefest
Los Angeles
Experience visual art, short film, dance and other performances by local artists at Our L.A. Voices, a pop-up arts and culture festival at Grand Park. The festival’s theme, “Origin Stories,” showcases works about where we are, how we got here and where we are going. RSVP online for free workshops in feminist acting, personal branding for artists and more.
When: 11 a.m. April 27 and 28
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (213) 372-8080, bit.ly/OurLAVoices
Los Angeles
Puppets made from silk, recycled materials and more tell stories for all ages at the Skirball Cultural Center’s eighth Puppet Festival. Watch a toy theater piece staged in a vintage suitcase, journey through the stars with shadow puppets and make your own puppet to participate in the festival finale set to live music. Arrive early to snag parking and limited day-of tickets.
When: 10 a.m. April 28
Cost, info: $10-15 for non-members. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (310) 440-4582, bit.ly/skirballpuppets
Long Beach
Can’t make it to Amsterdam for King’s Day? You can still celebrate King Willem-Alexander’s birthday stateside with Dutch King’s Day L.A. at POA Park. Play sjoelbak (Dutch shuffleboard), shop for wooden shoes and dance to a Dutch DJ. Stroopwafels, mayo-drizzled fries and Heinekens will be plentiful.
When: 11 a.m. April 28
Cost, info: $10 (cash only at gate). Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. dutchkingsday.com
