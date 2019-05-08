Advertisement

Spring in NYC? Save 20% at these Manhattan hotels

By
May 08, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Spring in NYC? Save 20% at these Manhattan hotels
The lobby of The Hotel @ Fifth Avenue, one of four properties offering discounts on rooms through the end of May. (Apple Core Hotels)

Spring is a good time to look for good hotel deals in New York City. Apple Core Hotels offers travelers 20% off best available room prices at its four Manhattan properties during May. And there's an extra discount for those who stay over Memorial Day weekend.

The deal: Hotels are located in Times Square and midcity Manhattan, easy places to get around on foot or by subway, taxi or Uber. The 20% room discount is good through May 31, with no blackout dates or restrictions. Use the promo code "Achspring" when making a reservation.

Advertisement

Travelers who stay three nights starting May 25 will receive a half-price discount on Memorial Day (May 27). Use the promo code “Memday.”

When: Hotel discounts are good through the end of May, based on availability.

Tested: I checked availability for the discounts online for several May dates with good results. For example, I found a room available in mid-May for $222 instead of $277 at The Hotel @ Fifth Avenue (17 W. 32nd St.). Also, with this deal, you can cancel up to 48 hours in advance of your arrival.

Info: Apple Core Hotels, applecorehotels.com

Advertisement
Advertisement