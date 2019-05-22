Free L.A. airfare comes with these European tours

Small-group tour operator Overseas Adventure Travel is offering free airfare for those who book a European tour by the end of June.
The deal: The travel outfitter gives free airfare from Los Angeles with trips such as Sicily’s Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions (16 days, $4,295), Turkey’s Magical Hideaways (17 days, $3,795), Northern Spain & Portugal: Pilgrimage into the Past (17 days, $4,695) and the Baltic Capitals & St. Petersburg (16 days, $3,495).
Starting trip prices are based on double occupancy. Call and ask for “OAT save 2019” when making a reservation.
When: You must book by June 30 for travel in September and October. The offer is based on availability.
Details: The deal applies to small group tours, which may be eight to 16 people for a land tour, or 10 to 24 people with a land tour and cruise.
Info: Overseas Adventure Travel, (800) 955-1925