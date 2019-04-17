Abu Dhabi: Free hotel stays for Etihad Airways fliers

Etihad Airways offers a free two-night stopover in Abu Dhabi for travelers continuing on to other destinations. It’s a chance to explore places such as the Louvre Museum and newly opened Presidential Palace in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The deal: Start by booking airfares that stop in Abu Dhabi at the airline’s website. Then book a room at one of 15 hotels, including the luxury InterContinental, Le Méridien and the Dusit Thani, as well as the Radisson Blu Yas Island and two Crowne Plazas.
When: Reserve your flights by June 15 for travel between April 21 and July 15, based on availability.
Tested: Etihad flies in and out of LAX. I found an airfare available in May between Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, that qualifies for the free stopover. The economy airfare cost $1,078, with tax and fees.
Info: Etihad Airways Free Stopover, bit.ly/etihadstopover