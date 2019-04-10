Lot E, LAX’s new economy parking spot, scores better than a passing grade

Bus from LAX: I waited about 10 minutes. But here was the rub: Someone who wanted to go to Lot C was on the bus so it took about 35 minutes for the total trip. On the other hand, the driver, a woman about my age, was pleasantly chatty. I mean, how often do you end up talking about your first Barbie doll with someone you never met? On a shuttle bus? Near midnight? I can count on the finger of one hand how often this has happened.