Wimbledon is the ultimate pilgrimage for tennis fans and those who love tradition

Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, Church Road, Wimbledon, London; 011-44-20-8946-6131, bit.ly/wimbledonmuseum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Last admission is at 5 p.m. Tours run every half-hour and last 90 minutes. Tours are not given during the Wimbledon tournament, but the museum is open. An adult ticket for just the museum is $17, for the museum and the tour it is $33.