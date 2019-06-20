All aboard for a weekend escape to Tehachapi

I had college alumni work to do this spring in Tehachapi (Yes, you’ve heard of it, but where is it exactly?), so I decided to spend the weekend. Instead of heading for the Sierras on California 14, I turned west at Mojave on California 58 toward Bakersfield and climbed the snowy Tehachapi Pass. The eastern Kern County town of Tehachapi, at almost 4,000 feet, has been around since the late 1800s when a train depot was established there. I found an enticing destination known for the Tehachapi Loop train track spiral, modern wind farms and wineries, and the nearby César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene. The tab: $125 a night, including tax, for a room with a king bed and a view of the train tracks, and about $90 for wine tasting, purchases and lunch at Triassic Vineyards.