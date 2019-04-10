A guide to wildflowers you can still see as the super bloom winds down

Lake Elsinore: The show's over. That's the word from the city, where poppies wowed thousands of visitors — to the point of overflow crowds — over the last six weeks. The Walker Canyon Trail remains open, but don't expect to see orange carpets, not even from the 15 Freeway. The shuttle that took visitors to the trailhead has been suspended, and the city breathed a deep sigh of relief for having “survived” one of its best wildflower years.