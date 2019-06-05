Advertisement

Adventure tour of Maui includes zip-lining, sailing and an aerial view

By Rosemary McClure
Jun 05, 2019 | 6:30 AM
See Kaanapali resorts from land, sea and air with Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. (Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa)

Check out a trio of adventures on Maui on a tour that will take you soaring, sailing and whirling across the sky. The itinerary, developed by Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, offers three outdoor experiences.

Participants join Skyline Eco-Adventures for an eight-line Kaanapali zip-line tour that offers panoramic views of beaches, ocean and islands; then check in with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters to tour West Maui and Molokai by air.

The final tour is Teralani Sailing Adventures’ sunset sail, featuring appetizers and beverages.

Dates: Aug. 1-Dec. 15

Price: From $2,295 for a five-night stay for two people. Includes accommodations, activities and amenities. Use the promo code ARN when making a reservation. Airfare not included.

Info: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, (866) 716-8140

