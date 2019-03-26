Advertisement

Honolulu hotel’s chefs teach you how to make macarons or shuck oysters

By Jay Jones
Mar 26, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Honolulu hotel’s chefs teach you how to make macarons or shuck oysters
Pastry chef Carmen Montejo decorates Easter-themed macarons. She will lead a master class on how to make them April 13. (Moana Surfrider)

If you like taking a cooking class when you travel, the Moana Surfrider in Honolulu is featuring master classes with its chefs that will teach you how to make the perfect French macaron and a classic gumbo, with a local twist.

Monthly Moana Masters classes at the hotel’s Beachhouse at the Moana restaurant last two hours and cost $100 per person, including cooking demonstrations and a custom meal. Here’s the schedule:

Advertisement
French macarons await finishing touches in the pastry kitchen at the Moana Surfrider, where visitors can take a class on how to make them.
French macarons await finishing touches in the pastry kitchen at the Moana Surfrider, where visitors can take a class on how to make them. (Moana Surfrider)

►April 13: The Easter-themed class starts with a chocolate tasting before demonstration of how to make macarons and chocolate ganache. It ends with afternoon tea, complete with bite-size desserts and a variety of beverages. It’s led by pastry chef Carmen Montejo.

►May 11: The class teaches you how to make a single dish: sous-vide pork chops, or chops cooked in water to keep them extra juicy. Participants stay for lunch to eat the featured dish, adding creamed corn and a salad with poached egg and bacon lardons. It’s taught by chef de cuisine Colin Sato.
Chef de cuisine Colin Sato, in apron, looks on as guests practice preparing paella during a cooking class.
Chef de cuisine Colin Sato, in apron, looks on as guests practice preparing paella during a cooking class. (Moana Surfrider)

►June 8: Chef Sato also leads a class on making gumbo that’s a twist on the Deep South dish. He uses locally made andouille and chicken sausage in making the classic soup. Beer pairings accompany a lunch of salad, gumbo, Hawaiian-style dirty rice and dessert.

►July 6: Learn how to shuck oysters before serving them in specialty Bloody Marys. The class and lunch feature another traditional Southern dish, a Low Country seafood boil. It’s taught by chef de cuisine Colin Sato.

Monthly Moana Masters classes feature chefs at the Moana Surfrider, Waikiki's oldest hotel.
Monthly Moana Masters classes feature chefs at the Moana Surfrider, Waikiki's oldest hotel. (Moana Surfrider)

More classes will be added in August. Sessions run noon to 2 p.m., and you don’t have to be a hotel guest to take them. Ticket prices includes four hours of valet or self parking.

The Moana Surfrider is Waikiki’s oldest hotel, first welcoming guests in 1901.

Info: Moana Surfrider

Advertisement
Advertisement