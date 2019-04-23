Beware of late-night lane closures on your way to (and from) LAX

Motorists near LAX should be prepared for some late-night delays on Century Boulevard near Aviation Boulevard as crews remove barricades beneath a light-rail bridge.
The partial closures, which started Monday, will take place on weeknights till May 10. The work will begin on westbound lanes, headed to LAX, then move to the eastbound lanes in later weeks.
Lanes headed west will be partially closed from 11 p.m.-6 a.m.; eastbound lanes from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
During the work, two lanes will close, with two others remaining open.
Motorists may experience delays leaving the airport when the work shifts to eastbound lanes in coming weeks.