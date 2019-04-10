Art tour honors Da Vinci with stops in Italy, England and France

Commemorate the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death with a custom art tour of Italy, England and France. The 12-day tour will mark Da Vinci’s May 2, 1519, death by introducing travelers to some of his greatest works, including the “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre in Paris and “The Last Supper” at Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy.
The itinerary, designed by Audley Travel US Inc., brings the Renaissance to life by retracing Da Vinci’s life from Florence to Paris to his final residence, Château du Clos Lucé, in France’s Loire Valley.
Dates: Custom departures
Price: From $6,980 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations; tour transportation, including the Eurostar and airfare from Milan to London; private tours, activities and excursions. International flights from the U.S. are not included.
Info: Audley Travel US Inc., (833) 640-8073