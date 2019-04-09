In San Francisco Bay, the Alcatraz tour is adding Angel Island as a second stop

Visitors to Alcatraz Island this spring and summer can extend their journey by adding a tour to another island in San Francisco Bay. Visitors can double down on history by touring the infamous former prison and then visiting Angel Island, the site of a historic immigration center known as the “Ellis Island of the West.”
Alcatraz Cruises offers a journey that includes a ferry ride to Alcatraz and the cell house audio tour plus a round-trip ferry ride to Angel Island State Park, a site where hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Asia were detained until the beginning of the 20th century.
The combination tour, which lasts about 5½ hours, also includes an hour-long tram tour of Angel Island before returning to Alcatraz. The two-island tour is available until Oct. 27.
Tickets cost $78 for adults and children 12 and older, and $52 for children 5 to 11 years old.
Alcatraz, part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S.