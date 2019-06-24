Myths, facts and gray areas that will complicate your Cuba travel plans

You still can travel to Cuba if you were signed up for a trip before the June 5 deadline. Fact. Here is what the Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, said in the announcement about new regulations: “OFAC’s regulatory changes include a ‘grandfathering’ provision, which provides that certain group people-to-people educational travel that previously was authorized will continue to be authorized where the traveler had already completed at least one travel-related transaction (such as purchasing a flight or reserving accommodation) prior to June 5, 2019.”