Overhead bin out of reach? What to do if flight attendants don’t help

I carried a pilot’s case on a recent two-day trip to Cincinnati, and I came home with two pieces of unworn clothing. “In unpacking after a trip, I eliminate anything that I packed and didn’t use on the trip,” Paul Lasley, a contributor to AAA’s Westways magazine, said in an email. “This process makes me think of the utility and function of what I travel with,” said Lasley, who is a producer for and host of travel radio shows for the American Forces Network.