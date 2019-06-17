Flying this summer? Pack a backup plan, and breathe deeply if that's possible

Sometimes, you don’t get much of a discount, either. I was considering a trip to the Pacific Northwest, and my choice for one leg was basic economy or plain old economy. The flight is just long enough that I didn’t want to be squashed between two tired business executives on a Friday night trip home, so I spent the $20 for economy. When it came time to choose my seat, I realized I had outfoxed myself. It was a regional jet with two-and-two seating. No squashing there. And because it’s a small plane, I may end up gate checking my small bag.