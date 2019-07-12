Las Vegas' new safety features? The city wants to stay fun -- and secure

And there are misunderstandings about the city's recreational marijuana law. The deputy chief warned people not to smoke marijuana on city streets; it cannot be consumed in public or at hotel-casinos. "People come here to experience legal marijuana, thinking they can smoke in public," he said. "Officers are constantly engaging folks that think that that's legal. Their initial reaction is shock when the officer tells them they can't do it."



Citations are issued and arrests made only when people refuse to cooperate, he said.