Double down on Elvis Presley sightings with new Las Vegas tribute show and Big Elvis

More than 40 years after Elvis died, his legacy lives on as a tribute artist prepares a memorable songbook for a show opening April 15 at Harrah’s Las Vegas.
“Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel in Concert” will share stories from the early years of the singer’s career. Presley released his first single, “That’s All Right,” in 1954. At the time, he was a 19-year-old truck driver in Memphis.
Eddie Clendening will play The King. The singer has been widely respected for his portrayals of Elvis’ “rockabilly” era. Clendening honed his skills during 2,200 performances of “Million Dollar Quartet” on Broadway, a Tony Award-winning musical about the night Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Presley got together at Sun Records in Memphis.
Backed by a live band, Clendening will perform 18 Elvis hits.
Presley, who staged hundreds of sold-out concerts in Las Vegas, first appeared on what is now The Strip in 1956. Already a rising star, he performed at the New Frontier, a long-demolished hotel-casino.
The show will be performed 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays and at 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets start at $49.
This isn’t the only Elvis show at Harrah’s.
Pete Vallee, who bills himself as Big Elvis, continues to wow audiences during free afternoon shows in the hotel’s Piano Lounge.
For 22 years at hotels on The Strip, Vallee has impressed Elvis fans with his powerful voice. His shows at Harrah’s are at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
