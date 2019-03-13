Advertisement

What that $200,000 stay in the Las Vegas suite by Damien Hirst gets you

By Jay Jones
Mar 13, 2019 | 6:10 AM
What that $200,000 stay in the Las Vegas suite by Damien Hirst gets you
The Empathy Suite at Palms features artworks by Damien Hirst, including these bull sharks suspended in formaldehyde. (Palms)

Palms casino-resort recently rolled out one of the priciest places to stay in Las Vegas: a two-story suite that costs $100,000 a night. The 9,000-square-foot jaw-dropper designed by British contemporary artist Damien Hirst requires a two-night stay.

To start with, you’ll find plenty of Hirst’s works, including ones featuring butterfly motifs, 12,500 diamond look-alikes (cubic zirconia) instead of pills inside a medicine cabinet, and two bull sharks suspended inside a tank filled with formaldehyde.

Advertisement
With commanding views of the Strip, the suite's curved bar features seating for 13.
With commanding views of the Strip, the suite's curved bar features seating for 13. (Palms)

“Over the course of a few months, we explored with Damien’s team every opportunity for the intersection of our work and Damien’s,” architect Peter Bentel said in a statement. “Uncovering those opportunities together was the essence of ‘play,’ with an added dose of ‘Why not?’ ”
Perched atop a hotel tower, a private pool and hot tub, both decorated with artist Damien Hirst's iconic butterflies, overlook the Las Vegas Strip about one mile away. \
Perched atop a hotel tower, a private pool and hot tub, both decorated with artist Damien Hirst's iconic butterflies, overlook the Las Vegas Strip about one mile away. \ (Palms)

The suite also features artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Eric Haze, Felipe Pantone and Andy Warhol.

Despite its whopping size, the suite has just two bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, both elegantly adorned with gray marble.

The dining room table features seating for eight. Works by British artist Damien Hirst adorn the contemporary, custom chairs.
The dining room table features seating for eight. Works by British artist Damien Hirst adorn the contemporary, custom chairs. (Palms)

Other goodies include:

►a cantilevered pool and hot tub overlooking The Strip, suspended hundreds of feet in the air;

►two large lounges that also serve as media rooms, with seating for more than 50 guests;

The suite has two bedrooms, both featuring king-sized beds, and 2 1/2 bathrooms.
The suite has two bedrooms, both featuring king-sized beds, and 2 1/2 bathrooms. (Palms)

►a curved bar with seating for 13 (sealed within the bar is a collection of medical waste items such as rubber gloves, tubing, face masks, etc., totaling 175 pounds); and

►a salt room designed for therapeutic treatments, flanked by two private massage areas and a fitness room.

The downstairs living room is just one of several gathering places in the sprawling Empathy Suite.
The downstairs living room is just one of several gathering places in the sprawling Empathy Suite. (Palms)

Guests also receive round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured car service, A-list access to the hotel’s nightclubs and the Pearl Theater and $10,000 resort credit.

Elite high rollers, described as gamblers who spend $1 million or more, may be invited to stay in the suite for free. The suite was used for a private event March 1, but no one has yet stayed overnight. You can inquire about availability by calling (702) 942-1222.

Advertisement
Advertisement