What that $200,000 stay in the Las Vegas suite by Damien Hirst gets you

Palms casino-resort recently rolled out one of the priciest places to stay in Las Vegas: a two-story suite that costs $100,000 a night. The 9,000-square-foot jaw-dropper designed by British contemporary artist Damien Hirst requires a two-night stay.
To start with, you’ll find plenty of Hirst’s works, including ones featuring butterfly motifs, 12,500 diamond look-alikes (cubic zirconia) instead of pills inside a medicine cabinet, and two bull sharks suspended inside a tank filled with formaldehyde.
“Over the course of a few months, we explored with Damien’s team every opportunity for the intersection of our work and Damien’s,” architect Peter Bentel said in a statement. “Uncovering those opportunities together was the essence of ‘play,’ with an added dose of ‘Why not?’ ”
The suite also features artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Eric Haze, Felipe Pantone and Andy Warhol.
Despite its whopping size, the suite has just two bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, both elegantly adorned with gray marble.
Other goodies include:
►a cantilevered pool and hot tub overlooking The Strip, suspended hundreds of feet in the air;
►two large lounges that also serve as media rooms, with seating for more than 50 guests;
►a curved bar with seating for 13 (sealed within the bar is a collection of medical waste items such as rubber gloves, tubing, face masks, etc., totaling 175 pounds); and
►a salt room designed for therapeutic treatments, flanked by two private massage areas and a fitness room.
Guests also receive round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured car service, A-list access to the hotel’s nightclubs and the Pearl Theater and $10,000 resort credit.
Elite high rollers, described as gamblers who spend $1 million or more, may be invited to stay in the suite for free. The suite was used for a private event March 1, but no one has yet stayed overnight. You can inquire about availability by calling (702) 942-1222.