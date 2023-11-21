14 fantastic playgrounds in SoCal (with nice places to sit for tired parents)
To a kid, there are few pleasures greater than a playground. They love the neighborhood spot that they’ve been to 100 times, and they love to venture out to try something new. Will this new playground have a spiral slide that creates so much static electricity it makes their hair stand on end? A thrilling zip line? A set of swings that make a 6-year-old feel like they’re soaring? Or a challenging climbing structure that seems daunting at first, but after a few tries, will teach them they can do pretty much anything they set out to accomplish?
Of course, playgrounds are great for parents, too. For one, they’re typically free, a function of a Victorian-era belief that public playgrounds were essential to teach fair play, manners, and general social development. The growth of playgrounds really took off in the early 1900s, when the automobile boom drove kids away from games like stickball in the street and toward deliberately crafted green spaces.
The bottom line is that playgrounds rule, in their many shapes and forms. And thankfully, in the L.A. area, we’re blessed with hundreds of great ones, from the single-lot neighborhood spots that might offer a couple of swings and a play structure to the more extravagant mega-playgrounds that have sprouted up in suburban parks over the past decade or so. There’s no shortage of great spots to play in L.A., especially if you’re willing to get in the car and go somewhere new. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of 12 of the L.A. area’s very best playgrounds, from vintage spots with sandy charm to brand-new structures with ropes, towers, and all the latest in playground innovation. These picks are kid-tested, parent-approved, and most boast benches, bathrooms, and even a bit of shade.
Go forth and slide.
Go for a climb at Primrose Park
The city’s floral logo also influences the park’s bright red coloring and can be found emblazoned across the side of a cute Hobbit-hole hiding spot. There are a bunch of other fun, floral details in this park, from petal-shaped benches to butterfly tables. Little kids will love the small house-shaped slide structure meant to look like a little green grocer.
Park perks: At only about half an acre, Primrose Park is small but mighty. There’s a picnic shelter on site, along with a calming fountain, a set of reasonably clean bathrooms, and a parking lot with four EV charging stations.
Take a plunge at Highland Park Recreation Center Playground
Beyond the slide, the structure has cool see-through sides, a rock-climbing wall, and swing that bounces like a horse. There’s also a whole bunch of other swings on site, as well as a fireman’s pole and some of those “spin til you barf”-type contraptions kids seem to love so much.
Park perks: This playground sits adjacent to the Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library, meaning you can extend your free fun beyond just the swings and slides.
Venture back in time at La Laguna de San Gabriel
Park perks: Bring a camera, because La Laguna is incredibly photogenic. Its massive creatures are bright and colorful, and if you post a pic of your kids alongside one on Instagram, you’ll almost certainly get a few “wait, where’s this?” queries from other curious parents.
Set sail at Brookside Park
Park perk: Park near the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center if you’re ready to board this pirate ship. The actual playground is hidden away behind some greenery, but if you walk past the pools and follow the joyful screams, you should be able to find it.
Shane's Inspiration - Maple Park
What was supposed to be a one-off project — an all-inclusive playground in Griffith Park that opened almost 20 years ago — has blossomed into an international phenomenon, said Tiffany Harris, chief executive of Shane’s Inspiration, which has since installed its playgrounds around the world. This Glendale location opened in 2019.
Built into Maple Park’s playground’s walls are a variety of sensory and educational activities, including musical devices, a sign-language letter chart and reading prompts written in English and Armenian. Wide ramps allow kids to pass between turrets sporting yellow flags. Underneath the equipment is an area ideal for kids prone to overstimulation, including those with autism — the shaded area offers respite from the noisier parts of the playground.
Celebrate culture at Lincoln Heights Recreation Center
Park perk: Speaking of tearing around: Just next to the park there’s a very nice and relatively new turf soccer field, complete with bleachers for fans. If there’s not a game happening, it’s a great place for kiddo foot races, a snack break, or just some good old fooling around.
Kick back by a (faux) tree at Coldwater Canyon Park
Park perk: Traffic can get kind of backed up around the park. If you come up fast on the park and miss the turn, getting back around can be a real pain. Take it slow, prepare for street parking, and don’t forget to chill.
Fight fires at Costanso Fire Station 84 Park
Park perk: While checking out a real fire truck can be thrilling for everyone, Costanso Park’s faux-truck structure will probably be most enjoyable for kids under 8.
Explore the city in a park at Aidan's Place
Park perk: If the recreation center is closed, don’t worry: There are still bathrooms nearby, should your little one just have to go. Just hop across the soccer fields behind the recreation center and you’ll find a little stand-alone spot.
Take a spin at Pan Pacific Park
Park perk: Because of where it’s located — near Mid-City, WeHo, the Fairfax District and the massive Park La Brea development — Pan Pacific Park can get kind of busy. Go during the week and early in the morning if you don’t want to fight for parking. Still can’t find a spot? Park in the Grove’s garage and walk over.
Hide away at Acacia Park
Park perk: “Acacia Park” isn’t just a clever name. The park is actually lined with purple-leaf Acacia trees as well as other drought-tolerant plants.
Hop around Polliwog Park
Park perk: Actually getting to the Polliwog Park playground can be a little confusing. It sits almost dead-center in the park, which is surrounded by Little League diamonds, Manhattan Beach Middle School, and a city pool. The best parking for playground access is back near Begg and Premier Fields, which are easily findable on any good maps app.
Test your strength at Huntington Beach Central Park Playground
That’s certainly the case here, where on any given day, you might see a group of previously unacquainted kids work together to help each other get over an obstacle, or a bigger kid encourage a little one who might be struggling to go up the sky-high (but still very safe) rope bridge. While Huntington Beach might be a bit of a haul depending on where you live in L.A., the Central Park Playground makes it absolutely worth the drive.
Park perk: If you’re hungry, check out Kathy May’s Lakeview Cafe, which sits about 100 yards from the park and offers kid-friendly diner-style fare.
Take flight at Lions Park
Now, the cushy rubber ground looks like a runway, there’s a substantial seated zipline that draws kids by the masses, and even the tall climbing/slide structure has kind of an Air Force vibe to it. There are other, non-aerial features too, like a set of kid-friendly percussion instruments, a sand pit with excavator, and a two-layer spinning sphere, which — full disclosure — is very, very heavy, especially when you pack it full of kids who all want to go for a ride. Up, up, and away!
Park perk: There’s a bathroom next to the park, but if you’re looking for something that’s perhaps a little better cared for – or just a break from the outdoors – check out the Donald Dungan Library, which sits just above the park and is absolutely lovely.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.