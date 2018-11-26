Hotel Figueroa

Thanks to a decade of experience in the high-end hospitality industry, Studio Collective offers a sophisticated take on how a hotel can function as private sanctuary, community space, dining destination, bar scene, pool club and event space—all at the same time. They brought subtle touches like a separate check-in entrance for guests who might want to freshen up before coming down to the lobby, and not-so-subtle touches like Rick’s, a new two-story pool house/bar with an open-air deck overlooking the coffin-shaped pool, which was added in the 1950s. It took some convincing to get the pool house built, says Schulz, but as he explains, “You can’t have a bar scene around the pool overtaking your restaurant if you want to have a nice restaurant. You don’t want people traipsing through the lobby in wet bikinis.”