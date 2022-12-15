25 best California experiences to add to your winter bucket list

Egg nog is not enough. A new pair of slippers is not enough. A dab of cranberry sauce on a holiday plate is definitely not enough. To spice up this winter and put all the waiting and wondering of 2022 behind us, I’m thinking we need something more profound. An adventure. Or maybe 25 of them.

So I’ve pulled together this roster of California winter experiences, from skiing and boarding down mountains to building driftwood forts and slurping cool, fruity desert refreshments.

Before you head to any of these places, check websites (and maybe make a phone call or two) to be sure what each destination’s latest ground rules are for vaccination, masking and occupancy.

If I’ve missed something great, send me a note on Twitter, Instagram or at christopher.reynolds@latimes.com. Or let us know here.