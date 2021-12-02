What places are missing from our California winter list?
We put lots of thought into our list of 40 top adventures for winter, but California is so big and varied (and we live in such challenging times) that it’s tough to cover everything.
So, tell us: What winter destination did we overlook? And what makes it special? We’d love to hear from you.
In California, winter is not just about holiday lights and snow in the mountains. Here are our top 40 picks for wintertime adventures statewide.
Get inspired to get away.
Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.