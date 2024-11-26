25 things to do in L.A. to feel like you’ve walked into a holiday movie
The holiday season in SoCal is unlike any other.
We have nature reserves that soothingly glow at night, jolly, dancing marionettes and multiple tree lightings — some elegant, others playful. Purple trees, anyone? And then, of course, there’s snowfall, only ours is most often manufactured and on a schedule.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
Our sweater season may not dip to the frigid temperatures elsewhere in the country, but that doesn’t mean our holidays are any less magical, as our communities, theaters, shopping centers and more find unique ways to get into the wintry spirit.
Whether looking for full-blown pop-up Christmas neighborhoods, theatrical performances or ways to bask in the glimmer of a decorative tree, there are no shortages of events to partake in.
And this is just scratching the surface. The holiday season brings with it craft fairs and some of the most elaborate lighting displays around. Even our movie studios get into the spirit. And don’t forget we have an entire Santa-themed amusement park. So where to start? Right here. Whether looking for a unique ornament, a tasty treat or a night out, there’s sure to be something for even the most stubborn of elves.
See 'Holiday on Strings' at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater
First of all, it’s puppets on strings. Second, you’ve got a plot that includes Santa’s workshop, Hanukkah and Charles Dickens. Third, it’s an Angeleno rite of passage to see a Bob Baker show.
The show lasts about an hour. This year the holiday production runs through Jan. 12. Most shows are on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but from Tuesday, Dec. 17, through Dec. 24 there are two to four shows per day. There are also two shows Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Bob Baker founded the theater in 1963 with partner Alton Wood, created thousands of marionettes and ran the outfit for decades in a rustic cinder block-walled space near the edge of downtown Los Angeles. Legions of pint-size Angelenos passed through, many of them now grandparents.
Since Baker’s death in 2014, the troupe has moved to a splendid (and very red) space on York Avenue in Highland Park.
The venue holds fewer than 100 people, and most kids sit “criss-cross applesauce” style on the carpet in front. Weekend shows typically begin with jaunty organ intro music by Ed Torres, followed by shows that draw from a potential cast of 100 or more marionettes, which waltz madly, sing operatically, bat eyelashes and operate right at a kid’s eye level. At the end of most shows (don’t tell the kids), there’s surprise ice cream.
Tickets for “Holiday on Strings” are $28 for adults and children, advance reservations required. (Children 2 and under sitting on laps are free.)
Watch 'Home Alone' with live orchestration at Walt Disney Concert Hall
The screenings will take place on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 with two showings each day at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Children ages 2 and up are permitted to attend the family-friendly event.
The best part about Walt Disney Concert Hall is that there’s no bad seat in the house, so you can take your pick. Tickets start at $99 (not including taxes and fees).
Watch classic holiday films at a historic museum
From Nov. 30 through Dec. 23, Street Food Cinema and TIL Events will host their seventh annual Yuletide Cinemaland at Heritage Square Museum. For the immersive winter experience, guests are welcome to carol inside of the museum’s beautifully preserved Victorian mansions, meet Santa Claus, explore an artisan marketplace with local craft makers and artists, and dance under a stimulated snowfall.
Yuletide Cinemaland will also screen double-feature films — both beloved classics and modern favorites — under the starry night sky. Movies include “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” “Violent Night” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on select nights. Popcorn and gourmet hot chocolate will be available at a concession stand. Attendees who are 21 and older can visit the enchanted Tinsel Tavern where there will be craft cocktails, local microbrews and holiday-inspired drinks like mulled wine and peppermint martinis.
The early film showing starts at 6:30 p.m. and the late one will begin between 8:15 and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $18 for children ages 6-12 and $34 for adults. General admission parking is $22.99 per car and VIP is $32.99, which can be purchased online the day of the event.
Experience the North Pole at the Westfield Century City's Holiday Village
Santa’s North Pole Adventure, located across from Tiffany & Co. and in operation since Nov. 23, will offer a 30- to 45-minute North Pole experience including a visit with Santa’s elves, Mrs. Claus and the big man himself.
Running from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily except for Thanksgiving, the experience will take guests through Mrs. Claus’ bakery, Santa’s bungalow (where visitors are invited to join in on a seasonal scavenger hunt extending throughout the rest of the Village), and the local post office, where guests will have an opportunity to write and mail the Clauses a postcard.
The experience includes a Santa stamp of approval to join the nice list and several selfie-ops, although no photographers will be on hand and professional filming equipment including tripods and lighting are not allowed.
Tickets range from $82 to $140 before Dec. 5 and $109 to $165 during peak times up to Christmas Eve. Hoping to introduce your fur baby to Santa? While pets are allowed at the mall, animals will only be allowed into the village on the dedicated pet days of Dec. 3 and 10.
Stroll through a magical forest of light at Descanso Gardens
The evening wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the Descanso Railroad, where miniature trains will dazzle and sparkle as they chug through the environment. Throughout, illusions of light and color will surround visitors, asking us to see the gardens — including areas filled with geometric sculptures by design studio HYBYCOZO — from a wondrous perspective.
“Enchanted Forest of Light” runs most evenings through Jan. 5. Adult tickets for non-members range from $22 to$45. Children non-member tickets are $17 to $30.
Revel in 'snowfall' at the Grove or the Americana
The same goes for Glendale’s Americana at Brand, which is no coincidence. Both upscale malls are owned by Rick Caruso and both feature seasonal “Winterland” activities.
At the Grove, the snowfall happens nightly, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31 at 6 and 8 p.m. The mall’s tree-lighting celebration is set for Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. There’s a Santa’s Workshop setup (with chances for kids to meet Santa) from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24.
At the Americana at Brand, the snowfall dates run through Dec. 31, 7 and 8 p.m. There, a Santa’s House setup (Santa will somehow be there also) runs through Dec. 24.
Party with Krampus at the Philosophical Research Society
Los Feliz’s Philosophical Research Society is nothing if not a place to honor our most idiosyncratic theosophical traditions. On Dec. 13 and 14, it’s hosting two Krampus Nights full of mischievous fun. There will be costumed Krampuses, a dramatic reading of “Boast of the Krampus” by Krampus expert Al Ridenour and a screening of “Der Struwwelpeter” (1955), a filmic adaptation of a German children’s book that chronicles the grim fates of disobedient children. Ridenour will also sign copies of his book “The Krampus and the Old Dark Christmas.” Adding to the offbeat atmosphere, singer Christina Linhardt will perform Bavarian folk songs about St. Nicholas and Krampus.
Tickets are $28.52 and include a cocktail hour featuring glühwein, Germany’s take on mulled wine.
Bonus tip: If you can’t make the Philosophical Research Society’s party, Krampus Los Angeles, Ridenour’s Krampus-attired troupe, will be at Lincoln Heights’ Benny Boy Brewing on Dec. 7 and 8. That event is called Krampus Rumpus and costs $35 each night.
Celebrate Kwanzaa at the California African American Museum
Starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14, attendees will participate in a 60-minute yoga flow and meditation with instructor Constance Hartwell. No previous experience is necessary, but participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat for the indoor class. Then at 1:30 p.m., Jayon and Jon Kev will lead the group through an interactive family story time that will highlight the creativity of Kwanzaa.
The family-friendly event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free with RSVP. After the event, be sure to check out the museum’s current showings including an exhibition called “World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project” and a traveling show by Chicago-born artist Simone Leigh.
Free hot chocolate, a tree lighting and dinner with Santa at the Music Center
There will be live music in the plaza during the lighting, courtesy of Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, and craft making led by the San Fernando Valley-based organization 11:11 Projects. Guests can create ornaments inspired by their L.A. neighborhood. Plus, free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided.
Afterward, stroll across the street to Gloria Molina Grand Park, where there are pink and purple tree-like sculptures, offering a whimsical complement to the Music Center’s elegance.
Elevate your experience with a dinner with Santa. Two seatings — one at 4 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. — are offered at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, which will provide a family-style meal, dessert bar, cookie-making activities and, of course, a meet-and-greet with Santa. On the menu: crab cakes, winter squash, clam chowder and more.
The tree lighting is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets for the Santa dinner range from $49 to $95.
Join a Hanukkah festival at the Skirball
Tickets are $20 for adults (general admission), $15 for seniors and full-time students and $13 for children ages 2 to 17.
The Skirball Museum (separate entrance fee) will also be open that day, including its much-admired hands-on Noah’s Ark feature, an 8,000-square-foot wooden ark full of fantastic animals — two of each, of course.
Admire dazzling lantern sculptures of your favorite wildlife at L.A. Zoo Lights
Through Jan. 5, the zoo will stay open after dark on most nights for its annual immersive light show. With the theme Animals Aglow, expect to see oversized lantern sculptures of all your favorite animals, including tigers, bears and owls. Santa Claus will also be on site to take holiday photos for a separate fee.
L.A. Zoo Lights will host themed events on select nights including a pajama weekend (from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8), an ugly holiday sweater party (includes a happy hour at a private lounge for $75), pride night (with an all ages dance party on Dec. 11) and a Family New Year’s Eve celebration, which will feature a buffet dinner, dancing, live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop and a New Year toast.
Tickets range from $18 to$20 for children (ages 2-12) and $29 to $32 for people ages 13 and up. Members pay a discounted rate. Ticket prices are higher during holiday weeks of Dec. 13 to 23 and Dec. 26 to 31. Parking is complimentary.
Dance with ghosts of holidays past at the L.A. Arboretum
Baldwin and Bennett would separate less than two years later, but the Queen Anne Cottage endures as a highlight of the L.A. Arboretum, which is hosting “Old-Fashioned Holiday: A Victorian Celebration at the Queen Anne Cottage” on the weekends of Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15. Festivities will include visits with Santa, carolers, a holiday market and a bar serving hot toddy, spiked coffee and hot chocolate. On Sunday, Dec. 15, Victorian dances will be performed by the Historical Tea & Dance Society. “Old-Fashioned Holiday” runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activity times on the arboretum’s website. Admission to the arboretum is $15 for adults and $5 for kids, and festivities are included with the ticket price.
Catch the holiday boat parade at the Venice Canals
But holiday spirit really peaks during the Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade, a beloved tradition since 1983. On Dec. 8 beginning at sunset (around 4:30 p.m.), an armada of decorated motorboats and other small vessels makes its way from the intersection of the Eastern and Carroll Canals. The boats, decked out with lights and holiday characters — think inflatable Frosty the Snowman — create a spectacle for folks lined up along the sides of the canal. Some even blast holiday tunes from makeshift sound systems. Arrive early to snag a prime viewing spot on the canal’s narrow walkways, as they fill up quickly before the boats launch.
Hear Charles Dickens (sort of) read 'A Christmas Carol' in Atwater
In this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol With Charles Dickens,” the role of Dickens is covered by David Melville, the managing director and co-founder of the company. The script follows the version Dickens used in his own performances, which requires Melville to play all the characters, including Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghost of Jacob Marley and even Tiny Tim. (The performance also includes a second character — a young American actor, played by Daisy Tichenor.)
The show, directed by Melissa Chalsma and staged at the Independent Shakespeare Company studio in Atwater, runs for 13 performances Dec. 5-23. Tickets start at $27.50. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Wander a wonderland of arts and crafts at Laguna Beach's Sawdust Festival
But Winter Fantasy is more than just a place to buy that perfect holiday ornament. Running Friday to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., look for daily marionette performances, periodic “snowfall,” multiple stages of live music and a host of holiday-inspired food offerings. There’s beer and wine for grown-ups, Santa meet-ups for the little ones and a host of daily art classes. Consider it a mini-Christmas village sprung to life.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. Laguna Beach residents get in free on Fridays. The Sawdust Art Festival’s Winter Fantasy runs through Dec. 22.
Hit some high notes at the L.A. Phil's Holiday Sing-Along
Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman will host. John Sutton will conduct. There will be pipe organ music, a jazz combo, a choir and thousands of voices in the audience. Children age 2 and over are welcome. There is no intermission during the performances. Tickets cost between $43.50 and $125.
Bonus tip: If you’d prefer a more affordable alternative, the L.A. Master Chorale is holding a free carol singing event Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. on the Jerry Moss Plaza of the Music Center. Conductor Grant Gershon, a pianist and 20 of the chorale’s singers will anchor the music. The carols will last about 30 minutes and be followed by an indoor, ticketed Master Chorale “Messiah” Sing-Along in Disney Hall that night at 7:30 p.m.
Catch a full-length ballet staging of 'Little Women'
The Victorian-era “Little Women” may not be the first classic novel that comes to mind when you think about Christmastime, but Louisa May Alcott’s beloved 19th century work is the perfect woman-led story to inspire those holiday season warm and fuzzies. And what better companion to your annual “Nutcracker” re-watch than a ballet staging of the book?
Directed and choreographed by Emma Andres, “Little Women Ballet” kicked off in May with a spring-themed immersive show staged within the Victorian-era homes that comprise Heritage Square Museum. Autumn and winter iterations followed, telling additional fragments of the March sisters’ coming of age.
On Dec. 7, the production will stage two performances of the full-length story at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre at 2 and 7 p.m. The two-act show will feature 35 dancers ranging in age from 10 to 75. Tickets are priced between $28 and $40.
Andres created the work with the intention of making space in ballet for more stories focusing on women. “The story of ‘Little Women’ is complicated, but I felt that it would be great for narrative ballet,” she said last month. “I see myself in all four of the sisters and I felt that they were a group of young ladies who could be inspiring for young audiences to watch and take influence from. Even though they come from a time that’s 100 or so years before our own, they still have very relatable traits to us in 2024.”
Gaze upon Union Station's holiday ornamentation
Other trees and ornaments will be on display throughout the Waiting Room and the Ticket Concourse, along with a giant wreath circling the clock on the front of the building.
A good way to explore the station around the holidays is through the L.A. Conservancy, which is hosting 90-minute guided Holidays at Union Station tours on Dec. 5, 12, and 19 at 5:30 p.m. The tours will showcase the station’s iconic architecture and stunning holiday décor under the evening lights.
Union Station, a combination of Spanish Colonial Revival and Art Deco design that was built in 1939, is owned by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Bike, scoot or skate through Santa Monica in a Santa suit
Now in its fourth year, Santa Cruise is free and open to everyone. The five-mile route runs from Santa Monica to Venice with surprise stops for entertainment and treats along the way. The event takes place on Dec. 7 and kicks off at 3 p.m., with the cruise rolling out promptly at 4 p.m. The party winds up at the Waterfront restaurant in Venice, where an afterparty features live music and DJs, a mini-ramp jam for skaters and interactive holiday installations and photo ops. The party costs $44.52 and goes from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Practice your figure skating moves at an outdoor ice rink
This year’s rink is sponsored by the film “Wicked,” which is hosting themed nights, promising tunes from the musical as well as green lighting. Also planned: DJs on most Thursdays, classical music on Sundays and three mornings (Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4) where guests can learn to curl. The curling training sessions are $25 per person.
Hours vary by day, but the rink is open through Jan. 12, including holidays. Sessions last 60 minutes and cost $20, including skate rental. Lockers are an additional fee.
Bonus tip: If you’re not able to make the trek to Pershing Square, Santa Monica this year is hosting Ice at Santa Monica, sponsored by Disney+. The rink runs through Jan. 20. Located at the corner of Arizona Avenue and 5th Street, the event also features a smaller rink for children. Ice at Santa Monica runs Sundays through Thursdays, with hours varying by day and sessions starting at $22. More information on its official website.
See Universal CityWalk be transformed into a winter wonderland at Holidays on the Hill
As part of CityWalk’s Holidays on the Hill, Wednesday nights will feature “Wicked” nights complete with a green-lit rink, the show’s original cast recording playing overhead and a musical performance by a cast member of the stage production alongside the Los Angeles Ice Theater.
Holidays on the Hill will also feature the seasonal pop-up bar, Jingle Bell Tavern, as well as Santa’s workshop, live entertainment, raffle giveaways, face painting, balloon artistry and even a paint-and-sip event. Christmas traditionalists, be sure to plan your visits for Thursday evenings beginning Dec. 5 when the rink’s live DJ will play classic holiday tunes from 5:30 until 10 p.m.
Running from Nov. 30 through Jan. 5, the series will take place from 5 until 8 p.m. daily. Complimentary ice skating will be offered from 6 until 8 p.m. on opening night.
Enjoy a holiday light show over dinner with City Cruises Newport Beach
City Cruises’ Newport Beach outpost offers brunch and dinner cruises throughout the holiday season, including on Thanksgiving Day, during the Parade of Lights (Dec. 18 to22), Christmas Eve and Christmas Day where guests can view the homes, boats and harbor decorated with holiday lights while enjoying a four-course meal. The company also operates out of ports in Marina del Rey, San Diego and Long Beach.
The 2.5-hour experience, which ranges in price from $80 to $170, offers an unobstructed view of Newport Beach’s festively illuminated yachts and waterfront homes just steps away from a full cash bar and a dance floor complete with a live DJ. Meals are served buffet-style and brunch mimosas are unlimited. Guests are encouraged to wear semi-formal attire and to allot plenty of time for parking, walking to the boat and check-in.
Saunter down a mile-long trail of glimmering lights at Holiday Road
Holiday Road is returning for its fifth annual event at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, which will be open on select dates from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28. The festive event will feature a mile-long walking trail filled with more than 20 immersive scenes, several photo ops including one with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live carolers, face painting, a winter market, food trucks and merry-themed bars. Last year’s event attracted more than 100,000 attendees including a number of celebrities and their families such as Eva Longoria and Aaron Paul.
Tickets are required — buying them in advance is strongly encouraged as it tends to sell out daily — for designated time slots, which start at 5 p.m. for every 30 minutes and end at 8 p.m. Visitors can arrive up to 30 minutes before their time slot.
Tickets for Holiday Road start at $24.99 depending on the day you go. Children 2 years old and under are free.
Holiday fun for all ages on the Santa Monica Pier
The festivities kicked off Nov. 21 and featured live music, DJs, an unveiling of the holiday lights, a classic car display, a holiday art market and salsa dancing lessons.
On subsequent Thursdays (Dec. 5, 12 and 19), the pier will be filled with live music acts as well as performances by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in the Merry-Go-Round Building from 4 to 8 p.m. The closing party on the 19th will also feature a car show and a pop-up post office for kids to write letters to Santa. Everything is free.
Experience Disney magic without setting foot in the theme parks
But there’s more: Downtown Disney is also the gateway to the resort’s hotels.
Be sure to stop in the lobby of the Grand Californian, where there is an elegant tree, regal holiday music and a treat cart offering snacks and cozy beverages. Need Mickey and Minnie? Reservations may be tight for the character pajama brunch at the Grand’s Storyteller’s Cafe, but don’t overlook Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel, which is offering an expanded menu for the season. Tip for adults: You’ll want to trek to the Disneyland Hotel’s Trader Sam’s, which is also dressed for the holidays and offers a seasonal drink menu, including mocktails.
All hotels are uniquely decorated, and nearly every Downtown Disney locale has something new to offer. Naples Ristorante, for instance, is selling a breakfast with Santa on select days. A more upscale dining offering is being sold by Paseo, with a dinner event providing stories behind Mexican holiday staples such as tamales.
Collectively, it could be a more budget-friendly way to experience a bit of what Disney offers for the holidays, especially appealing, perhaps, for those who could do without a day standing in lines for rides.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.