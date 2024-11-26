Advertisement
Holiday scene including Christmas trees, tulips and Victorian houses at the L.A. Arboretum and the Heritage Square Museum
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)
Travel & Experiences

25 things to do in L.A. to feel like you’ve walked into a holiday movie

By Kailyn Brown
Sonaiya KelleyTodd MartensChristopher Reynolds and Maxwell Williams
Share via

The holiday season in SoCal is unlike any other.

We have nature reserves that soothingly glow at night, jolly, dancing marionettes and multiple tree lightings — some elegant, others playful. Purple trees, anyone? And then, of course, there’s snowfall, only ours is most often manufactured and on a schedule.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Our sweater season may not dip to the frigid temperatures elsewhere in the country, but that doesn’t mean our holidays are any less magical, as our communities, theaters, shopping centers and more find unique ways to get into the wintry spirit.

Whether looking for full-blown pop-up Christmas neighborhoods, theatrical performances or ways to bask in the glimmer of a decorative tree, there are no shortages of events to partake in.

And this is just scratching the surface. The holiday season brings with it craft fairs and some of the most elaborate lighting displays around. Even our movie studios get into the spirit. And don’t forget we have an entire Santa-themed amusement park. So where to start? Right here. Whether looking for a unique ornament, a tasty treat or a night out, there’s sure to be something for even the most stubborn of elves.

Children seated on the floor watch a performer manipulate a clown marionette puppet.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

See 'Holiday on Strings' at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Los Angeles County Attraction
By Christopher Reynolds
In any season, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is big family fun. And in winter, there’s “Holiday on Strings.”

First of all, it’s puppets on strings. Second, you’ve got a plot that includes Santa’s workshop, Hanukkah and Charles Dickens. Third, it’s an Angeleno rite of passage to see a Bob Baker show.

The show lasts about an hour. This year the holiday production runs through Jan. 12. Most shows are on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but from Tuesday, Dec. 17, through Dec. 24 there are two to four shows per day. There are also two shows Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Bob Baker founded the theater in 1963 with partner Alton Wood, created thousands of marionettes and ran the outfit for decades in a rustic cinder block-walled space near the edge of downtown Los Angeles. Legions of pint-size Angelenos passed through, many of them now grandparents.

Since Baker’s death in 2014, the troupe has moved to a splendid (and very red) space on York Avenue in Highland Park.

The venue holds fewer than 100 people, and most kids sit “criss-cross applesauce” style on the carpet in front. Weekend shows typically begin with jaunty organ intro music by Ed Torres, followed by shows that draw from a potential cast of 100 or more marionettes, which waltz madly, sing operatically, bat eyelashes and operate right at a kid’s eye level. At the end of most shows (don’t tell the kids), there’s surprise ice cream.

Tickets for “Holiday on Strings” are $28 for adults and children, advance reservations required. (Children 2 and under sitting on laps are free.)
Macaulay Culkin stars in "Home Alone."
(20th Century Fox)

Watch 'Home Alone' with live orchestration at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Downtown L.A. Concert Hall
By Kailyn Brown
There are certain holiday films that just never get old and “Home Alone” is definitely one of them. Instead of watching the beloved classic at home this year, reserve a seat at one of Walt Disney Concert Hall’s special screenings of the film. Conducted by David Newman, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will perform John Williams’ memorable score from the film as it plays on a projected screen.

The screenings will take place on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 with two showings each day at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Children ages 2 and up are permitted to attend the family-friendly event.

The best part about Walt Disney Concert Hall is that there’s no bad seat in the house, so you can take your pick. Tickets start at $99 (not including taxes and fees).
Holiday movies at Cinemaland.
(Cinemaland)

Watch classic holiday films at a historic museum

Montecito Heights Museum
By Kailyn Brown
The only thing better than watching your favorite holiday film in the comfort of your home is doing it at a historic museum in the company of people who love it just as much as you do.

From Nov. 30 through Dec. 23, Street Food Cinema and TIL Events will host their seventh annual Yuletide Cinemaland at Heritage Square Museum. For the immersive winter experience, guests are welcome to carol inside of the museum’s beautifully preserved Victorian mansions, meet Santa Claus, explore an artisan marketplace with local craft makers and artists, and dance under a stimulated snowfall.

Yuletide Cinemaland will also screen double-feature films — both beloved classics and modern favorites — under the starry night sky. Movies include “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” “Violent Night” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on select nights. Popcorn and gourmet hot chocolate will be available at a concession stand. Attendees who are 21 and older can visit the enchanted Tinsel Tavern where there will be craft cocktails, local microbrews and holiday-inspired drinks like mulled wine and peppermint martinis.

The early film showing starts at 6:30 p.m. and the late one will begin between 8:15 and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $18 for children ages 6-12 and $34 for adults. General admission parking is $22.99 per car and VIP is $32.99, which can be purchased online the day of the event.
A small, holiday-decorated bungalow inside a mall atrium
(Westfield Century City)

Experience the North Pole at the Westfield Century City's Holiday Village

Century City Holiday market
By Sonaiya Kelley
For those desperate to get off of the naughty list, the Westfield Century City’s Holiday Village will offer face time with Santa for upwards of $82 (what else would you expect from a mall that had a $1-billion renovation?)

Santa’s North Pole Adventure, located across from Tiffany & Co. and in operation since Nov. 23, will offer a 30- to 45-minute North Pole experience including a visit with Santa’s elves, Mrs. Claus and the big man himself.

Running from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily except for Thanksgiving, the experience will take guests through Mrs. Claus’ bakery, Santa’s bungalow (where visitors are invited to join in on a seasonal scavenger hunt extending throughout the rest of the Village), and the local post office, where guests will have an opportunity to write and mail the Clauses a postcard.

The experience includes a Santa stamp of approval to join the nice list and several selfie-ops, although no photographers will be on hand and professional filming equipment including tripods and lighting are not allowed.

Tickets range from $82 to $140 before Dec. 5 and $109 to $165 during peak times up to Christmas Eve. Hoping to introduce your fur baby to Santa? While pets are allowed at the mall, animals will only be allowed into the village on the dedicated pet days of Dec. 3 and 10.
Twinkling tulips at Descanso Gardens' "Enchanted Forest of Light."
(Kathryn Rapier / Descanso Gardens)

Stroll through a magical forest of light at Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge Lights to stroll by
By Todd Martens
The gardens and manicured woodlands of Descanso Gardens will glow once again for the now-annual event “Enchanted Forest of Light,” an evening stroll that aims to enhance the natural awe of nature. Walk among the grounds and encounter twinkling tulips, dazzling stained glass houses from sculptor Tom Fruin, and light installations that hang from towering oak trees, bathing guests in a cozy calmness.

The evening wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the Descanso Railroad, where miniature trains will dazzle and sparkle as they chug through the environment. Throughout, illusions of light and color will surround visitors, asking us to see the gardens — including areas filled with geometric sculptures by design studio HYBYCOZO — from a wondrous perspective.

“Enchanted Forest of Light” runs most evenings through Jan. 5. Adult tickets for non-members range from $22 to$45. Children non-member tickets are $17 to $30.
Fake snow falls over the holiday scenes and decorations at the Grove in 2019.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Revel in 'snowfall' at the Grove or the Americana

Fairfax Simulated snowfall
By Christopher Reynolds
For most of the year, the Grove is famous for being that upscale mall in the Fairfax area next to the Original Farmers Market — the idealized Main Street with the big fountain, double-decker trolley, Sinatra songs and a digital counter that tells you how many parking spots are left. In winter, there’s another distinction: It’s the place to go for fake snow.

The same goes for Glendale’s Americana at Brand, which is no coincidence. Both upscale malls are owned by Rick Caruso and both feature seasonal “Winterland” activities.

At the Grove, the snowfall happens nightly, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31 at 6 and 8 p.m. The mall’s tree-lighting celebration is set for Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. There’s a Santa’s Workshop setup (with chances for kids to meet Santa) from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24.

At the Americana at Brand, the snowfall dates run through Dec. 31, 7 and 8 p.m. There, a Santa’s House setup (Santa will somehow be there also) runs through Dec. 24.
Krampus, center, a furry white monster, stands behind two women.
(Dillon Howl)

Party with Krampus at the Philosophical Research Society

Los Feliz Krampus party
By Maxwell Williams
Not all holiday movies are heartwarming tales of familial tenderness — just look at 2015’s “Krampus,” starring Toni Colette. In the film, and in many European folktales, Krampus is a horrible, fanged, goat-like beast who wreaks havoc during the holidays. Often seen as the antithesis to St. Nicholas, the jolly man who rewards good children with gifts, Krampus punishes the naughty ones, sometimes with a birch rod, or worse.

Los Feliz’s Philosophical Research Society is nothing if not a place to honor our most idiosyncratic theosophical traditions. On Dec. 13 and 14, it’s hosting two Krampus Nights full of mischievous fun. There will be costumed Krampuses, a dramatic reading of “Boast of the Krampus” by Krampus expert Al Ridenour and a screening of “Der Struwwelpeter” (1955), a filmic adaptation of a German children’s book that chronicles the grim fates of disobedient children. Ridenour will also sign copies of his book “The Krampus and the Old Dark Christmas.” Adding to the offbeat atmosphere, singer Christina Linhardt will perform Bavarian folk songs about St. Nicholas and Krampus.

Tickets are $28.52 and include a cocktail hour featuring glühwein, Germany’s take on mulled wine.

Bonus tip: If you can’t make the Philosophical Research Society’s party, Krampus Los Angeles, Ridenour’s Krampus-attired troupe, will be at Lincoln Heights’ Benny Boy Brewing on Dec. 7 and 8. That event is called Krampus Rumpus and costs $35 each night.
PTTP CAAM Event
(Farah Sosa for the LA Phil)

Celebrate Kwanzaa at the California African American Museum

Exposition Park Museum
By Kailyn Brown
The California African American Museum will host an early Kwanzaa celebration — the seven-day African American and Pan-African holiday — in honor of the sixth principal of Kwanzaa, Kuumba, which means “creativity” in Swahili.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14, attendees will participate in a 60-minute yoga flow and meditation with instructor Constance Hartwell. No previous experience is necessary, but participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat for the indoor class. Then at 1:30 p.m., Jayon and Jon Kev will lead the group through an interactive family story time that will highlight the creativity of Kwanzaa.

The family-friendly event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free with RSVP. After the event, be sure to check out the museum’s current showings including an exhibition called “World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project” and a traveling show by Chicago-born artist Simone Leigh.
Read All Read Less
Angelenos are framed by a lit stairway before a sparkling Christmas tree
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Free hot chocolate, a tree lighting and dinner with Santa at the Music Center

Downtown L.A. Christmas tree lighting
By Todd Martens
The Music Center’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 is an early-evening event that makes for a good after-school activity. The celebration runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and features one of downtown’s grandest trees — a 50-footer that stands over the Music Center’s Jerry Moss Plaza.

There will be live music in the plaza during the lighting, courtesy of Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, and craft making led by the San Fernando Valley-based organization 11:11 Projects. Guests can create ornaments inspired by their L.A. neighborhood. Plus, free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided.

Afterward, stroll across the street to Gloria Molina Grand Park, where there are pink and purple tree-like sculptures, offering a whimsical complement to the Music Center’s elegance.

Elevate your experience with a dinner with Santa. Two seatings — one at 4 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. — are offered at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, which will provide a family-style meal, dessert bar, cookie-making activities and, of course, a meet-and-greet with Santa. On the menu: crab cakes, winter squash, clam chowder and more.

The tree lighting is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets for the Santa dinner range from $49 to $95.
Join a Hanukkah festival at the Skirball

Brentwood Hanukkah festival
By Christopher Reynolds
The Skirball Cultural Center is throwing a Hanukkah Festival on Sunday, Dec. 15. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. and it includes storytelling, food (especially latkes and jelly doughnuts), art projects, a klezmer/rock band called Mostly Kosher, a photo booth and a community candle lighting.

Tickets are $20 for adults (general admission), $15 for seniors and full-time students and $13 for children ages 2 to 17.

The Skirball Museum (separate entrance fee) will also be open that day, including its much-admired hands-on Noah’s Ark feature, an 8,000-square-foot wooden ark full of fantastic animals — two of each, of course.
A lamp shaped like tiger behind one shaped like an adult orangutan holding a baby.
(Jamie Pham)

Admire dazzling lantern sculptures of your favorite wildlife at L.A. Zoo Lights

Griffith Park Zoo
By Kailyn Brown
At this point, L.A. Zoo Lights has become synonymous with the holidays in Los Angeles as it’s been a tradition for many Angelenos since its inception in 2014.

Through Jan. 5, the zoo will stay open after dark on most nights for its annual immersive light show. With the theme Animals Aglow, expect to see oversized lantern sculptures of all your favorite animals, including tigers, bears and owls. Santa Claus will also be on site to take holiday photos for a separate fee.

L.A. Zoo Lights will host themed events on select nights including a pajama weekend (from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8), an ugly holiday sweater party (includes a happy hour at a private lounge for $75), pride night (with an all ages dance party on Dec. 11) and a Family New Year’s Eve celebration, which will feature a buffet dinner, dancing, live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop and a New Year toast.

Tickets range from $18 to$20 for children (ages 2-12) and $29 to $32 for people ages 13 and up. Members pay a discounted rate. Ticket prices are higher during holiday weeks of Dec. 13 to 23 and Dec. 26 to 31. Parking is complimentary.
A white cottage with a center tower.
(Joanne Wilborn / Marlyn Woo)

Dance with ghosts of holidays past at the L.A. Arboretum

Arcadia Arboretum
By Maxwell Williams
“Lucky” Baldwin was a real estate mogul in early Los Angeles — his legacy lives on in Baldwin Hills and Baldwin Park in the San Gabriel Valley. He was also the frequent subject of tabloids, largely due to his tumultuous love life, much of which would be considered unacceptable by today’s standards. At the heart of one of his most unusual love stories lies the Queen Anne Cottage, a picturesque relic of a bygone era with a history as intriguing as its ornate architecture. The cottage was built between 1885 and 1886 as a honeymoon gift for Baldwin, then 56, and his fourth wife, Lillie Bennett — a 16-year-old with dark hair and eyes who bore an uncanny resemblance to Baldwin’s late third wife, Jennie Dexter, who died of tuberculosis.

Baldwin and Bennett would separate less than two years later, but the Queen Anne Cottage endures as a highlight of the L.A. Arboretum, which is hosting “Old-Fashioned Holiday: A Victorian Celebration at the Queen Anne Cottage” on the weekends of Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15. Festivities will include visits with Santa, carolers, a holiday market and a bar serving hot toddy, spiked coffee and hot chocolate. On Sunday, Dec. 15, Victorian dances will be performed by the Historical Tea & Dance Society. “Old-Fashioned Holiday” runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activity times on the arboretum’s website. Admission to the arboretum is $15 for adults and $5 for kids, and festivities are included with the ticket price.
Holiday themed paddle boats and canoes in a canal.
(Venice Canals Assn., a 501c3)

Catch the holiday boat parade at the Venice Canals

Venice Boats
By Maxwell Williams
The Venice Canals are one of L.A.’s most charming strolls, but they truly shine around the holiday season — literally. Many of the bungalows along the waterway put up dazzling light displays, adding a festive aura to the already magical neighborhood. The Venice Canals Assn. also decorates the nine pedestrian bridges with creative displays casting colorful reflections on the water that wraps the canals in a warm holiday glow.

But holiday spirit really peaks during the Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade, a beloved tradition since 1983. On Dec. 8 beginning at sunset (around 4:30 p.m.), an armada of decorated motorboats and other small vessels makes its way from the intersection of the Eastern and Carroll Canals. The boats, decked out with lights and holiday characters — think inflatable Frosty the Snowman — create a spectacle for folks lined up along the sides of the canal. Some even blast holiday tunes from makeshift sound systems. Arrive early to snag a prime viewing spot on the canal’s narrow walkways, as they fill up quickly before the boats launch.
A bearded man in Victorian-era garb and standing at a lectern points his finger toward the camera
(Grettel Cortes Photography)

Hear Charles Dickens (sort of) read 'A Christmas Carol' in Atwater

Atwater Village Theater
By Christopher Reynolds
For about 20 years, Charles Dickens did live readings of his story “A Christmas Carol.” And this winter makes 20 years that the Independent Shakespeare Company in Los Angeles has been doing its own version of those readings.

In this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol With Charles Dickens,” the role of Dickens is covered by David Melville, the managing director and co-founder of the company. The script follows the version Dickens used in his own performances, which requires Melville to play all the characters, including Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghost of Jacob Marley and even Tiny Tim. (The performance also includes a second character — a young American actor, played by Daisy Tichenor.)

The show, directed by Melissa Chalsma and staged at the Independent Shakespeare Company studio in Atwater, runs for 13 performances Dec. 5-23. Tickets start at $27.50. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Daily snowfall is just one of the activities at Laguna Beach's arts & crafts Sawdust Festival.
(Sawdust Festival)

Wander a wonderland of arts and crafts at Laguna Beach's Sawdust Festival

Laguna Beach Arts & crafts festival
By Todd Martens
For five weekends beginning Nov. 22, a eucalyptus grove in Laguna Beach is transformed into a winter village dedicated to local artisans and handmade arts and crafts. The community has been running the Winter Fantasy edition of its Sawdust Festival for almost 35 years, giving the space over to more than 180 artists.

But Winter Fantasy is more than just a place to buy that perfect holiday ornament. Running Friday to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., look for daily marionette performances, periodic “snowfall,” multiple stages of live music and a host of holiday-inspired food offerings. There’s beer and wine for grown-ups, Santa meet-ups for the little ones and a host of daily art classes. Consider it a mini-Christmas village sprung to life.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. Laguna Beach residents get in free on Fridays. The Sawdust Art Festival’s Winter Fantasy runs through Dec. 22.
Hit some high notes at the L.A. Phil's Holiday Sing-Along

Downtown L.A. Sing-along
By Christopher Reynolds
If you’re going to carol, why not do it with musicians in Disney Hall? The L.A. Philharmonic is staging its annual holiday sing-along there Saturday, Dec. 14, with shows at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman will host. John Sutton will conduct. There will be pipe organ music, a jazz combo, a choir and thousands of voices in the audience. Children age 2 and over are welcome. There is no intermission during the performances. Tickets cost between $43.50 and $125.

Bonus tip: If you’d prefer a more affordable alternative, the L.A. Master Chorale is holding a free carol singing event Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. on the Jerry Moss Plaza of the Music Center. Conductor Grant Gershon, a pianist and 20 of the chorale’s singers will anchor the music. The carols will last about 30 minutes and be followed by an indoor, ticketed Master Chorale “Messiah” Sing-Along in Disney Hall that night at 7:30 p.m.
The immersive event 'Little Women Ballet' inside L.A.'s Heritage Square Museum
(Marcus Ubungen / Los Angeles Times)

Catch a full-length ballet staging of 'Little Women'

Live Theater Group
By Sonaiya Kelley
Holiday classics like “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” prove there’s something indelibly Christmas-y about being transported to the past (whether by choice or by spectral visit). Something about black-and-white movies and family dramas call to mind memories of simpler times shared with loved ones.

The Victorian-era “Little Women” may not be the first classic novel that comes to mind when you think about Christmastime, but Louisa May Alcott’s beloved 19th century work is the perfect woman-led story to inspire those holiday season warm and fuzzies. And what better companion to your annual “Nutcracker” re-watch than a ballet staging of the book?

Directed and choreographed by Emma Andres, “Little Women Ballet” kicked off in May with a spring-themed immersive show staged within the Victorian-era homes that comprise Heritage Square Museum. Autumn and winter iterations followed, telling additional fragments of the March sisters’ coming of age.

On Dec. 7, the production will stage two performances of the full-length story at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre at 2 and 7 p.m. The two-act show will feature 35 dancers ranging in age from 10 to 75. Tickets are priced between $28 and $40.

Andres created the work with the intention of making space in ballet for more stories focusing on women. “The story of ‘Little Women’ is complicated, but I felt that it would be great for narrative ballet,” she said last month. “I see myself in all four of the sisters and I felt that they were a group of young ladies who could be inspiring for young audiences to watch and take influence from. Even though they come from a time that’s 100 or so years before our own, they still have very relatable traits to us in 2024.”
Gaze upon Union Station's holiday ornamentation

Downtown L.A. Christmas tree lighting
By Christopher Reynolds
Union Station recently lit up its 30-foot-high Christmas tree in the station’s Ticket Concourse, a dramatic space that’s typically off-limits to the public. For the first time, it will remain open through daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the holidays, until Dec. 25.

Other trees and ornaments will be on display throughout the Waiting Room and the Ticket Concourse, along with a giant wreath circling the clock on the front of the building.

A good way to explore the station around the holidays is through the L.A. Conservancy, which is hosting 90-minute guided Holidays at Union Station tours on Dec. 5, 12, and 19 at 5:30 p.m. The tours will showcase the station’s iconic architecture and stunning holiday décor under the evening lights.

Union Station, a combination of Spanish Colonial Revival and Art Deco design that was built in 1939, is owned by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Roller skaters and bikers in Santa hats.
(David Tuman)

Bike, scoot or skate through Santa Monica in a Santa suit

Santa Monica Activity
By Maxwell Williams
Santa gatherings have often (and deservedly) earned scorn over the years, but the Santa Monica Santa Cruise breaks the mold — because it’s on wheels. The organizers Beyond the Board, a skateboarding nonprofit, and Skate Hunnies, a roller-skating crew, tout the event’s underlying message: that personal mobility doesn’t have to involve cars. Picture CicLAvia with a festive twist — reindeer horns — and instead of just bicycles, it’s a mix of skateboards, scooters, roller skates and in-line skates too.

Now in its fourth year, Santa Cruise is free and open to everyone. The five-mile route runs from Santa Monica to Venice with surprise stops for entertainment and treats along the way. The event takes place on Dec. 7 and kicks off at 3 p.m., with the cruise rolling out promptly at 4 p.m. The party winds up at the Waterfront restaurant in Venice, where an afterparty features live music and DJs, a mini-ramp jam for skaters and interactive holiday installations and photo ops. The party costs $44.52 and goes from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Sherica Small, 28, left, of Los Angeles, and Lilia Kazakova, 28, of West Hollywood, enjoy ice skating at Pershing Square.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Practice your figure skating moves at an outdoor ice rink

Downtown L.A. Ice skating rink
By Todd Martens
Just because Southern California rarely gets to below-freezing temperatures doesn’t mean we’re lacking in outdoor ice skating venues. In downtown, Pershing Square has been offering skating for more than 25 years, and it’s said to draw more than 45,000 skaters annually. The rink, flanked by a Christmas tree and the downtown skyline, is a large 7,200 square feet.

This year’s rink is sponsored by the film “Wicked,” which is hosting themed nights, promising tunes from the musical as well as green lighting. Also planned: DJs on most Thursdays, classical music on Sundays and three mornings (Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4) where guests can learn to curl. The curling training sessions are $25 per person.

Hours vary by day, but the rink is open through Jan. 12, including holidays. Sessions last 60 minutes and cost $20, including skate rental. Lockers are an additional fee.

Bonus tip: If you’re not able to make the trek to Pershing Square, Santa Monica this year is hosting Ice at Santa Monica, sponsored by Disney+. The rink runs through Jan. 20. Located at the corner of Arizona Avenue and 5th Street, the event also features a smaller rink for children. Ice at Santa Monica runs Sundays through Thursdays, with hours varying by day and sessions starting at $22. More information on its official website.
See Universal CityWalk be transformed into a winter wonderland at Holidays on the Hill

Studio City Movie Studio
By Sonaiya Kelley
Like Pershing Square, Universal CityWalk will also offer a “Wicked”-themed outdoor ice skating rink, which coincides not just with the studio’s big-screen adaptation of “Wicked” Part 1, but also with the theater production’s return to the Hollywood Pantages beginning on Dec. 4.

As part of CityWalk’s Holidays on the Hill, Wednesday nights will feature “Wicked” nights complete with a green-lit rink, the show’s original cast recording playing overhead and a musical performance by a cast member of the stage production alongside the Los Angeles Ice Theater.

Holidays on the Hill will also feature the seasonal pop-up bar, Jingle Bell Tavern, as well as Santa’s workshop, live entertainment, raffle giveaways, face painting, balloon artistry and even a paint-and-sip event. Christmas traditionalists, be sure to plan your visits for Thursday evenings beginning Dec. 5 when the rink’s live DJ will play classic holiday tunes from 5:30 until 10 p.m.

Running from Nov. 30 through Jan. 5, the series will take place from 5 until 8 p.m. daily. Complimentary ice skating will be offered from 6 until 8 p.m. on opening night.
Enjoy a holiday light show over dinner with City Cruises Newport Beach

Newport Beach Cruise Ship
By Sonaiya Kelley
Have you ever wished you could live out the holiday festivities from the comfort of a cruise boat?

City Cruises’ Newport Beach outpost offers brunch and dinner cruises throughout the holiday season, including on Thanksgiving Day, during the Parade of Lights (Dec. 18 to22), Christmas Eve and Christmas Day where guests can view the homes, boats and harbor decorated with holiday lights while enjoying a four-course meal. The company also operates out of ports in Marina del Rey, San Diego and Long Beach.

The 2.5-hour experience, which ranges in price from $80 to $170, offers an unobstructed view of Newport Beach’s festively illuminated yachts and waterfront homes just steps away from a full cash bar and a dance floor complete with a live DJ. Meals are served buffet-style and brunch mimosas are unlimited. Guests are encouraged to wear semi-formal attire and to allot plenty of time for parking, walking to the boat and check-in.
An adult and a child walk by trees that are wrapped in holiday lights.
(Holiday Road)

Saunter down a mile-long trail of glimmering lights at Holiday Road

Event
By Kailyn Brown
When it comes to the holidays, it’s all about the glimmering lights and installations — and Holiday Road has more than 1 million of them — yes, you read that correctly.

Holiday Road is returning for its fifth annual event at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, which will be open on select dates from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28. The festive event will feature a mile-long walking trail filled with more than 20 immersive scenes, several photo ops including one with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live carolers, face painting, a winter market, food trucks and merry-themed bars. Last year’s event attracted more than 100,000 attendees including a number of celebrities and their families such as Eva Longoria and Aaron Paul.

Tickets are required — buying them in advance is strongly encouraged as it tends to sell out daily — for designated time slots, which start at 5 p.m. for every 30 minutes and end at 8 p.m. Visitors can arrive up to 30 minutes before their time slot.

Tickets for Holiday Road start at $24.99 depending on the day you go. Children 2 years old and under are free.
Sid Lindenbaum dressed as Santa, blows bubbles on Christmas Eve on the Santa Monica Pier in 2021
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Holiday fun for all ages on the Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Event
By Maxwell Williams
If your idea of the holidays is a salty breeze and a stunning view of the Pacific, you’re in luck. The Santa Monica Pier is fully embracing the holiday spirit with Holiday Cheer on the Pier 2024, a nearly monthlong celebration that runs through Dec. 19.

The festivities kicked off Nov. 21 and featured live music, DJs, an unveiling of the holiday lights, a classic car display, a holiday art market and salsa dancing lessons.

On subsequent Thursdays (Dec. 5, 12 and 19), the pier will be filled with live music acts as well as performances by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in the Merry-Go-Round Building from 4 to 8 p.m. The closing party on the 19th will also feature a car show and a pop-up post office for kids to write letters to Santa. Everything is free.
A set of holiday ornaments themed to Disney chipmunks Chip and Dale.
(Disneyland Resort)

Experience Disney magic without setting foot in the theme parks

Anaheim Holiday shopping & dining
By Todd Martens
The Disneyland Resort transforms for the holidays, with multiple shows — this year there is programming that celebrates “Coco” and “Encanto” — a Christmas parade and more. But one doesn’t need to spring for theme park admission to get a taste of what Disney has to offer. That’s because the retail and dining area Downtown Disney is also remade, boasting lights, decorations and nightly snowfall, which is random beginning at 6 p.m. What’s more, there are even activities, such as an ornament scavenger hunt themed to Disney’s animated chipmunks Chip and Dale. Sign up and go on the prowl for hidden adornments among the trees.

But there’s more: Downtown Disney is also the gateway to the resort’s hotels.

Be sure to stop in the lobby of the Grand Californian, where there is an elegant tree, regal holiday music and a treat cart offering snacks and cozy beverages. Need Mickey and Minnie? Reservations may be tight for the character pajama brunch at the Grand’s Storyteller’s Cafe, but don’t overlook Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel, which is offering an expanded menu for the season. Tip for adults: You’ll want to trek to the Disneyland Hotel’s Trader Sam’s, which is also dressed for the holidays and offers a seasonal drink menu, including mocktails.

All hotels are uniquely decorated, and nearly every Downtown Disney locale has something new to offer. Naples Ristorante, for instance, is selling a breakfast with Santa on select days. A more upscale dining offering is being sold by Paseo, with a dinner event providing stories behind Mexican holiday staples such as tamales.

Collectively, it could be a more budget-friendly way to experience a bit of what Disney offers for the holidays, especially appealing, perhaps, for those who could do without a day standing in lines for rides.
