It’s winter in Stars Hollow! Stroll through the ‘Gilmore Girls’ town on this cozy Warner Bros. tour

It’s fall, and for many that means it’s “Gilmore Girls” season.

Though its original run ended in 2007, the series about the mother-daughter escapades of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore has remained a viewing behemoth, often returning to the top 10 of Nielsen’s streaming chart during the autumn and winter months. Consider it a soothing symbol of a less digital, pre-pandemic world centered on convivial small-town life.

A gazebo on the Warner Bros. backlot, often featured in “Gilmore Girls,” will be decked in holiday decorations for the studio’s “Holidays Made Here” festivities. (Warner Bros. Studio Tour)

Capitalizing on the show’s continued popularity, the venerable Warner Bros. Studio Tour has once again made “Gilmore Girls” a centerpiece of its holiday offerings. From Dec. 18 to Jan. 5, a portion of the studio’s backlot will be remade into the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Conn., with looks at key filming locations and props, as well as costume contests and cookie decorating activities.

The “Holidays Made Here” festivities will be available as part of all studio tour offerings, says a spokesperson, with tours departing between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily, excluding Christmas Day. Warner Bros. tours start at $73 but various add-ons and offerings are available for additional fees. Danny Kahn, vice president and general manager of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, said the firm is showcasing properties that embody “the warmth, charm and community spirit that define the season.”

Those who analyze and study the series say it makes sense that fans return to “Gilmore Girls” during this time of year — or begin it for the first time.

“Gilmore Girls,” after all, sometimes appears arranged around the academic calendar, says Rachel Davidson, co-author of “Gilmore Girls: A Cultural History” with Lara Stache, beginning in the fall when the character of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) is accepted to a prestigious prep school. The show is anchored around multiple generations of Gilmores, following Rory and her mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), as they navigate familial challenges, often around the dinner table with Lorelai’s parents.

A scene from the 2023 “Holidays Made Here” event, featuring a Bjork-inspired snowperson from “Gilmore Girls.” (Warner Bros. Studio Tour)

“The title sequence of ‘Gilmore Girls’ also captures the feeling of fall, with its bird’s-eye view of a small-town scene surrounded by the warm hues of fall leaves,” Davidson says. “The colors and sepia-toned aesthetic of the intro set a cozy, nostalgic tone that aligns so well with the fall season, making it feel like a quintessential autumn show.”

It’s comfort food, says Haley McIntosh, who co-costs the “Gilmore to Say” rewatch podcast with Tara Llewellyn.

“Right now, people are starting to watch holiday movies to get into the Christmas spirit, and there’s a wash of people who get into a cozy spirit by diving into ‘Gilmore Girls,’” McIntosh says. “Everything is very autumnal. Regardless if it’s a spring episode, it will still feel like fall. There’s an emphasis on small-town community and crazy town events, but it’s so cozy. It’s the TV show equivalent of soup season. It’s too cozy to bypass.”

Warner Bros. Studio Tour "Holidays Made Here" Where: The Warner Bros. Studio, 3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank 91505

When: Most days Dec. 18 through Jan. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m..

Cost: Tours start at $73 for adults, $63 for children.

Info: (818) 977-8687 or wbstudiotour.com

Warner Bros.’ “Holidays Made Here” program will invite guests into the show’s Luke’s Diner for coffee and pastries and highlight pivotal series locales such as the town’s gazebo, the official Stars Hollow sign, Lorelai’s house and Mrs. Kim’s Antiques. Guests are encouraged to come in outfits inspired by the show — Warner Bros. is promising trivia contests and 3 p.m. costume meetups — and key to the “Gilmore Girls” Christmas spirit will be a glimpse of a Bjork-inspired snowperson.

The Bjork sculpture is found in the Season 2 episode “The Bracebridge Dinner,” which also features a snow-laden sleigh ride. “It’s playful and whimsical — perfectly capturing the cozy, festive vibe of the show,” Davidson says.

“The series is all about family, including found family, and that is probably why it feels so appropriate for Christmas,” Stache says.

No word, however, if Warner Bros. will attempt to capture the scent of snowfall.

“Some of the most iconic episodes have been in the wintertime,” Llewellyn says. “Lorelai says, ‘I smell snow.’ That is one of her traits. She can smell when snow is coming. She loves snow. So I understand why Warner Bros. choose this season to zero in on. That’s the season one of the main characters thrives.”