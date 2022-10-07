8 tranquil hot springs in California to heal your weary soul

You can’t beat geothermal heat. That’s what warms the many hot springs in California — and they make a disparate yet tempting bunch, from rustic roadside holes in the ground to luxurious Napa Valley retreats.

There are dozens, especially in Calistoga (Napa Valley wine country) and Desert Hot Springs (a Coachella Valley city that has not yet followed Palm Springs and environs into full-blown desert gentrification).

At any place with overnight accommodations, you can count on lower prices midweek. Whatever their price points, each of the spots listed here offers a chance to retreat from the daily hubbub and steep yourself in hot water. (That water, by the way, shouldn’t be more than 104 degrees, health officials say.)

With the weather cooling down, here is a look at eight hot spring sites that Times writers and I have tried in recent years.