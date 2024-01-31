Grab a little treat, take a little walk. 14 places in L.A. to take a ‘treat walk’

It’s not news that taking daily walks can do wonders for your mental and physical health, and people are constantly coming up with new ways to make walking feel fresh and fun: you can take a hot girl walk , join a walking club or embark on an extremely long urban walk .

But we’d like to pitch you another idea: try taking a treat walk.

It can be hard to create new routines, but treating yourself to a nice cup of coffee, tea or juice can serve as great motivation to keep a walking habit on track. While it might feel counterintuitive to drive to a different neighborhood for a walk, see it as an opportunity to explore a section of the city you might not normally travel to.

These strolls will introduce you to charming neighborhood cafes and stunning scenery that‘s even easier to savor with a warm cup of cocoa in hand. You can venture out solo as a meditative ritual (or as a way to catch up on weekly podcasts) or recruit a pal and make it a friend date.

So grab a treat and let’s get walking.