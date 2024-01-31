Grab a little treat, take a little walk. 14 places in L.A. to take a ‘treat walk’
It’s not news that taking daily walks can do wonders for your mental and physical health, and people are constantly coming up with new ways to make walking feel fresh and fun: you can take a hot girl walk, join a walking club or embark on an extremely long urban walk.
But we’d like to pitch you another idea: try taking a treat walk.
It can be hard to create new routines, but treating yourself to a nice cup of coffee, tea or juice can serve as great motivation to keep a walking habit on track. While it might feel counterintuitive to drive to a different neighborhood for a walk, see it as an opportunity to explore a section of the city you might not normally travel to.
These strolls will introduce you to charming neighborhood cafes and stunning scenery that‘s even easier to savor with a warm cup of cocoa in hand. You can venture out solo as a meditative ritual (or as a way to catch up on weekly podcasts) or recruit a pal and make it a friend date.
So grab a treat and let’s get walking.
Mañana Coffee + Venice Canals
Bloom & Plume Coffee + Echo Park Lake
Oaxacalifornia + Exposition Park Rose Garden
The beginning of the walk isn’t particularly pretty — it leads under the 110 overpass — but once you make it to Exposition Park, it’ll all be worth it. I like to meander through the garden’s different rose bushes, but if you’re trying to walk when the garden is closed (through March 15), you can do laps around it to get a pretty good view of all the greenery. If you walk around the greater 160-acre Exposition Park, you’ll be able to spot several giant aircraft, the lovely array of museums (you can even walk through the California Science Center, since it’s free) and two arenas.
Coffee and Plants + Central Park or Pasadena Memorial Park
Cafe Ruisseau + Playa Vista’s Central Park
From there, exit the complex and follow Waterfront Drive to Central Park, which has basketball and volleyball courts, a soccer field and one of the nicest playgrounds that I’ve seen in L.A. There are beautiful fountains on one side and lots of green space and benches on the other, so it’s easy to take a lap without seeing the same thing twice. (Pro tip: most of the parking near Cafe Ruisseau has a 20-minute limit, so if you’re driving over it’s easiest to park in one of the four-hour spots near Central Park and head to the cafe from there.)
Harun Coffee + Leimert Park Plaza
Sweet Corner Coffee and Cakes + Hollywood Forever
I recommend visiting the cemetery during the week or early on the weekend when you’re less likely to face crowds. Be respectful and give plenty of space to people who are there attending a service. There’s a floral shop near the entrance off Santa Monica if you’re interested in leaving flowers for notable figures like Judy Garland, Dee Dee Ramone and the Times’ longtime restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, who are buried on the grounds. The cemetery itself is beautiful, with century-old gravestones, drooping willow trees, marble mausoleums, rolling hills and a pond with swans and geese. You’ll also see kittens lazing in the grass and peacocks strutting around.
The Trails Cafe + Griffith Park
Destroyer + Syd Kronenthal Park
If you show up on the weekend, there will usually be a long line of people waiting to order a slab of French toast or a loaded avocado confit for about $20 a pop, but on most weekdays you can waltz right in to grab a drink and a pastry. Destroyer’s beverages tend to skew earthy, ranging from espresso to teas and tonics, and once you grab something to drink you can walk down Steller Drive toward Eastham Drive, where you’ll turn left, walk one more block, and cross National Boulevard to enter Syd Kronenthal Park. There, you’ll have to make a choice: go right, and a ramp will lead you down to the Ballona Creek Bike Path, or go left, and enter the park. I like to do a lap around the park and see what’s happening on the various basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, and there’s just enough green space that you can aimlessly wander.
The Corner Store + Point Fermin Park
You’re free to enjoy your selections in the cozy interior with worn-in couches or on the covered patio, but the pro move is to take a small picnic to Point Fermin Park for a spectacular view of the seaside, with nearby landmarks such as the Korean Bell of Friendship and the Victorian-style Point Fermin lighthouse. There’s also a path that takes you directly to the shore, but be mindful that this part of the coast is pretty rocky with a high tide.
Valerie Echo Park + Elysian Park
Leaving Valerie, walk south on Echo Park Ave and turn left on Scott Avenue to head toward Elysian Park. Follow along the left side of Scott Avenue until the sidewalk merges with a dirt path near the entrance of the park, and turn left onto the small hiking path (it’s unmarked on Apple maps, but labeled on Google maps as Elysian Park Trail). Right near the entrance there’s a fork: the path to the left leads up the edge of the park, and converges with the path to the right, making a loop that’s about half a mile long. If you start your walk on the left path, you’ll get a nice view of St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church on your way back to Scott Avenue. This walk is closer to a genuine hike, since you’d embark on a dirt path that follows some steeper inclines, but I was still able to do it in a pair of jeans with an iced beverage in my hand.
Silverlake Coffee + Silver Lake Reservoir
Once you get a drink or a bite to eat, head right on Glendale Boulevard and turn left on Silver Lake Boulevard, then follow Silver Lake until you see the crosswalk that leads to the entrance to the Silver Lake Meadows. From the meadows you can meander down a few small paths or follow the perimeter of the reservoir to take in the lovely hillside views. On the way back to your car, follow the same route back and get a glimpse of the incredibly cool modernist home of Richard Neutra, which the architect designed nearly a century ago.
Steep LA + Los Angeles State Historic Park
Once you grab a cup of tea, head down Broadway until you see an alleyway on your left that cuts through the block and leads to the Chinatown Metro station (you can also walk a bit farther and take a left on College Street, but where’s the fun in that?). From there, descend the staircase and head up Spring Street to the south entrance of Los Angeles State Historic Park. Though I enjoy walking in many parks in L.A., I have to say that this one is perfect for strolling: it has long and wide paths, a beautiful view and a truly lovely vibe. On Thursday afternoons there’s even a farmer’s market there, where you can grab a few treats on the way out.
Ministry of Coffee + UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden
To get to the garden from Ministry of Coffee, take a right on Weyburn Avenue and turn left on the next corner to follow Tiverton Avenue until you reach Le Conte Avenue, where you’ll be able to turn onto Tiverton Drive. I like to enter the garden near the Tiverton gate, which puts you near the patio and amphitheater. The garden is currently under construction, which disrupts a bit of its usual serene vibe, but there are still walking paths open that you can follow throughout the garden.
