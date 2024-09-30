31 things to do in L.A. that will spook, thrill and frightfully delight you in October

The best thing about Halloween season is that you don’t even have to love spooky things — or being scared or dressing up in an elaborate costume — to enjoy the holiday. Today, the Halloween month of October has essentially become a giant excuse to throw a fall-related bash.

Yes, some events, such as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, aim to terrify us. But many, such as Boney Island, are simply using the holiday as an excuse for mischievous fun. No matter your fear tolerance, there is a Halloween-related event for you.

That’s the goal of this guide — to match you with a Halloween event. Here, you will find nights at museums, days at pumpkin patches and evenings at everything from haunted houses to botanical gardens to burlesque experiences. Halloween season is surprisingly diverse in its offerings.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

A word of caution, however: Some of the experiences in this guide, especially those that lean toward the immersive and theatrical, are limited in audience size. An event such as “Creep,” for instance, probably cannot be booked last minute. So go forth and peruse, but choose wisely. You’re being watched (not really).