Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Entertainment

Restaurants

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
A spooky Victorian house with thirty one windows. Each numbered.
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)
Travel & Experiences

31 things to do in L.A. that will spook, thrill and frightfully delight you in October

By Todd MartensFeatures Columnist 
Share via

The best thing about Halloween season is that you don’t even have to love spooky things — or being scared or dressing up in an elaborate costume — to enjoy the holiday. Today, the Halloween month of October has essentially become a giant excuse to throw a fall-related bash.

Yes, some events, such as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, aim to terrify us. But many, such as Boney Island, are simply using the holiday as an excuse for mischievous fun. No matter your fear tolerance, there is a Halloween-related event for you.

That’s the goal of this guide — to match you with a Halloween event. Here, you will find nights at museums, days at pumpkin patches and evenings at everything from haunted houses to botanical gardens to burlesque experiences. Halloween season is surprisingly diverse in its offerings.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

A word of caution, however: Some of the experiences in this guide, especially those that lean toward the immersive and theatrical, are limited in audience size. An event such as “Creep,” for instance, probably cannot be booked last minute. So go forth and peruse, but choose wisely. You’re being watched (not really).

Showing  Places
A dancer suspended in midair
(Sarah M Golonka | SMG Photography)

1. Pet cemeteries, falconry, ballet and more at the Huntington after dark

San Marino Art Museum
By Todd Martens
The Huntington does Halloween a little differently. This year’s party, “Strange Science: Out of Time,” tackles, via talks, the first urban cemeteries for pets, as well as looks into our past and potential future. Representatives from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will offer a dive into the creation of the universe while author and naturalist Charles Hood will take us on a tour of the rainforest of 2050. If climate change isn’t frightening enough, “Strange Science” does offer more traditional Halloween fare such as an illuminated nighttime walk through the gardens. There will also be falcon meet-and-greets, and the Los Angeles Ballet has conceived a new work specifically for the event. Scary? Probably not, but this evening at the Huntington should strike a balance between science and mysticism.

“Strange Science: Out of Time” is open to members on Oct. 25 and non-members on Oct. 26. Tickets are $80.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A skeleton band
(Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

2. Revel in the whimsical world of skeletons at Boney Island

Exposition Park Immersive Entertainment
Skeleton bands. Dinosaur skeletons. Skeleton magicians. Dancing skeletons. Critter skeletons. Pirate skeletons. Magical creature skeletons. What a joy Boney Island is, an event that leans into Halloween’s more whimsical side. What began as a front-yard display at the home of producer Rick Polizzi would eventually graduate to Griffith Park and now its current home on the grounds of the Natural History Museum. Each skeleton installation is death at its most lighthearted, as if the 1929 animated short “The Skeleton Dance” has sprung to life. There’s a heavy emphasis on illusions and magic, as Boney Island celebrates the life in afterlife.

Boney Island runs on select dates from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31. Tickets range from $15 for children ages 3-12 and $25 for adults.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Creepy hands hover over a black and white portrait
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

3. Partake in a spooky escape room at the Ministry of Peculiarities

Azusa Immersive Entertainment
The Ministry of Peculiarities is an escape room on paper, but it starts and unfolds like a ghost story. The woman standing before us doesn’t give us rules; instead, she starts spinning a tale. A mystery of a dysfunctional family unfolds, and our mission is not to escape but to learn and uncover why this spirit, Dolores, has been trapped and left behind on this mortal plane. Her ghostly existence is not one conducive to capitalism. In a strained housing market, her presence is hurting the home’s value. Throughout the experience, the Ministry of Peculiarities triggers theme park-like effects, as stumbling upon a solution will bring to life black-and-white family history film reels. Previously hidden screens will suddenly materialize in mirror wall fixtures, and rooms will start to feel as if they are alive. In one, picture frames talk to us. It’s a game, yes, but it feels like theater.

The Ministry of Peculiarities has multiple shows per day, most Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is based on the size of the group and the time of the show, but generally varies from $45 to $67 per person.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A group of men in all white robes that cover their faces.
(Inside the Box Productions)

4. Enter a dream — or nightmare — factory in Echo Park

Los Angeles Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
Step into a futuristic sci-fi world — 2044 Los Angeles — when the hottest, albeit clandestine, form of entertainment are machines that allow us to view and hear the dreams of others. Masked operators lead us into this audio-driven experience, in which we will experience the dreams — nightmares, rather — of three different people. The nearly hour-long show is a mix of 360-degree audio and abstract sensory effects. Adding to the haunted mood is the fact that we’re in a room of near complete darkness. The tales we hear will attempt to tackle everyday fears — an overwhelmed day at work or the sensation of being watched, for instance — but they will likely soon veer into grotesque surrealism. The show, dubbed “Sleepwalkr 2.0,” initially had a brief run in January of 2023, and creators are promising a greater horror quotient for this Halloween season.

“Sleepwalkr 2.0” runs Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 17-20, with shows on the hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets vary from $20 to $30, depending on the night.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A horse and buggy surrounded by glowing pumpkins
(Descanso Gardens)

5. Marvel at pumpkin artistry at Descanso Gardens' 'Carved'

La Cañada Flintridge Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
A twilight stroll through “Carved” at Descanso Gardens is like a walk through of a Halloween fairy tale, as exquisitely designed pumpkins surround and dazzle us in glowing installations. Scenes look lifted from a storybook — see a horse and buggy with a pumpkin at the helm, a pumpkin sea monster or a larger-than-life multicolored Dia de los Muertos ofrenda. Halloween here is a wonderland, and Descanso is leaning more heavily into its fantastical feel this year, as scattered throughout the grounds will be five carved logs from artist Chainsaw Jenna designed as wood spirits.

“Carved” runs evenings from Oct. 4 to Oct. 30. Adult tickets range from $28–38 (members) and $35–45 (non-members). Tickets for children ages 2-12 range from $18–23 (members) and $25–30 (non-members).
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A devil face with text alluding to the Lavender Scare
(Ian O’Phelan / Monster Party)

6. Recall the horrors of American history at 'Monster Party'

Lincoln Heights Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
A work of theater? A cocktail party? “Monster Party” wants to feel like both, and it’s doing so in a setting focused on American history. Guests will be asked to imagine they are at a soiree during the Lavender Scare, the anti-communist purge of LGBTQ+ people from the U.S. government in the 1950s. And then, promises creator Matt Dorado, things get surreal. The story unfolds by interacting with the cast — many of whom will lead players down stray narrative paths — and the production just may ask participants to imagine they’re journeying to hell and back. The setting is bleak and the topic dark, but Dorado promises lots of camp and absurdity. “It’s as much an experiment in wacky, nonlinear storytelling as it is a deranged character study,” he said in announcing the production.

“Monster Party” runs Oct. 3 and 4 and tickets are $85.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin on Main Street, U.S.A.
(Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)

7. Experience the world's most famous haunted mansion at Disneyland

Anaheim Theme Park
By Todd Martens
Today, Halloween at the Disneyland Resort rivals — and some may argue is even more popular than — the Christmas season. And with good reason. Disneyland has long celebrated the spooky year-round, thanks to its Haunted Mansion, which during the fall is re-themed to “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” It’s not quite as enticing as the original, but it’s still a seasonal and musical delight. Don’t miss, too, the autumnal pumpkin-focused decor down Main Street, U.S.A., and over in Disney California Adventure things get a little odder, as Cars Land celebrates the dress-up nature of the holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! gets a monstrous makeover. Be sure to take in the resort’s tributes to Día de los Muertos, where one can find a lovely processional that focuses on the music of “Coco” as well as a “memory wall” where guests can post messages to lost loved ones. It’s the rare theme park locale dedicated solely to reflection.

The Disneyland Resort is open daily. Single park tickets start at $154 during the month of October.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A person in a ghost blanket.
(JFI Productions)

8. Believe in ghosts at 'Creep'

Koreatown Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
When JFI Productions revealed that its Hallloween staple “Creep” would be returning after a two-year hiatus, immersive theater fans reacted with surprise. For “Creep,” a reliable source of intimately chilling scenes, was not only back, but it was revived as a partnership with CBS series “Ghosts.” The latter is lighthearted. “Creep” is anything but. Yet JFI is prepping guests for a show that leans more “Creep” than comedy, as the 18-and-older endeavor will be split into two parts. The first is a re-creation of “Ghosts” sets. The second promises to take a turn for the dark, as the show will explore various myths of the afterlife via close encounters with a vast array of spirits. Be warned: Things at “Creep” shows tend to get up close and personal.

“Creep x Ghosts” runs most Wednesdays to Sundays with multiple shows per evening, Oct. 4 to Oct. 27. Tickets are $70.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A giant spider in a wooden attic-like room.
(Knott’s Berry Farm)

9. It's attack of the spider-loving grannies at Knott's Scary Farm

Buena Park Theme Park
By Todd Martens
Knott’s Scary Farm defined the haunted maze, and this year, its 51st Halloween event, the theme park stays true to its weird roots. Knott’s lacks the popular franchises of some of its peers, meaning its mazes are original tales. And they’re twisted. See “Widows,” a scare walk through a grandmother-run breeding den for giant spiders. Or “Eight Fingers Nine,” a wicked stroll through the colonial backwoods. Elsewhere, you’ll encounter a human violin in a circus-focused maze — use your imagination to guess what the strings are made of — and booze of questionable origin in one themed to the party scene of the 1920s. Year after year, Knott’s layers its scares with oddness, resulting in some of the most memorable mazes in SoCal.

Knott’s Scary Farm runs most Wednesday’s through Sunday’s to Nov. 2. Tickets start at $59.99 (separate from regular theme park admission).
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A red-bricked West Adams mansion.
(Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

10. A historic mansion comes alive with the undead at 'Delusion'

University Park Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
“Delusion” has a reputation for creating walk-through haunted houses that graduate to the realm of immersive theater. Expect tight corridors and scares, but the focus of “Delusion” is on the actors and the story they weave. The 2024 edition is no different. This year’s tale, “Delusion: The Red Castle,” is set in the Stimson House, a historic 1890s mansion. As we explore the rooms we are given a role, and we’ll uncover a tale of a mad doctor who is trying to raise his dead wife. Any casual horror fan knows that bringing back the deceased, of course, never goes well. “The Red Castle” features a couple of mini games and a branching narrative — split up, if you come with friends — and it’s best if you don’t think too hard about the plot and let the actors steer the show.

“Delusion: The Red Castle” runs Tuesdays to Sundays through Nov. 3. Tickets start at $109.99 but vary by night.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A pizza parlor with a pool table flanked by skeletons
(The 4th Horseman)

11. Dine at a horror-obsessed pizza parlor

Long Beach Pizza
By Todd Martens
Pizza with pentagrams. Craft beer. Skeleton decor. References to horror movies. Probably lots of heavy metal. And an adjacent art gallery, the Dark Art Emporium, where you’re likely to spy some taxidermy. The 4th Horseman is your year-round fix for pizza with a side of horror, as movie posters and monster art dot the walls. Have fun with the menu, which is full of references to your favorite macabre movies or music (see items such as the vegan Vampire Slayer pizza, the sausage pie Rosemary’s Baby, the meat bonanza Death to Piggy, etc.)

The 4th Horseman is open at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A woman in a revealing costume with horns
(Meyer 2 Meyer Entertainment / Fever)

12. Sip cocktails amid tales of the occult at 'House of Spirits'

Glendale Cocktails
By Todd Martens
Come for the drinks, stay for the story. The two-hour “House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée” will introduce guests to a tale that creators promise is inspired by the paintings of Spanish artist Francisco Goya. Enter a home that has suffered a tragic death of a child and is now said to be haunted by a not-so-friendly entity. There’s also live music at this gala, as well as a giant Ouija board. Occult rituals are on the menu, as are tarot readings, but a “House of Spirits” event is also a little sexy, as the evening comes with a bit of burlesque.

“House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée” starts Oct. 4 and runs most Thursdays to Sundays through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $56 per person, but vary by day and time.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A female vampire emerges from a coffin.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

13. Come face to face with Dracula's daughter at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Theme Park
By Todd Martens
A benefit of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is the fact that the theme park has access to the company’s stable of famous monsters. This year, they get upended via a haunted maze that focuses on lesser-known female characters from the Universal Monsters stable — villains and heroines such as Saskia Van Helsing, daughter of Dracula hunter Abraham Van Helsing; the Bride of Frankenstein; and Dracula’s own vampire daughter, Countess Marya Zaleska. The walk-through maze has a relatively complex story of different factions teaming up to do battle, but the end goal is to refocus a franchise that has long been male-centric. Expect more theater than jump scares, but if it’s the latter you’re after, Halloween Horror Nights has those too, via a haunted house themed to the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” If you go, don’t miss the “A Quiet Place” maze. Come for the scares, but stay for the animatronic aliens.

Halloween Horror Nights runs most Wednesdays to Sundays through Nov. 3. Tickets starts at $77 (separate from regular theme park admission).
Read All Read Less
Route Details

14. Treat yourself to puppets with Bob Baker's 'Hallowe’en Spooktacular'

Highland Park Theater
By Todd Martens
A musical revue, with puppets, or a “boo-sical revue,” as the Bob Baker Marionette Theater likes to say, and we like puns so we’ll go along with it. Each show at this long-standing palace to marionettes is a delight, and the “Hallowe’en Spooktacular” is no different. Glow-in-the-dark skeletons are promised to appear, as is Frankenstein’s monster, but the star, as she is in nearly every show she graces, is the company’s Black Cat. Costumes are encouraged at this hour-long family-friendly show.

“Hallowe’en Spooktacular” runs through Nov. 10, with shows most Fridays and Saturdays as well as some midweek performances. Times vary and tickets are $25.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A young girl smiles at a large multicolored spider.
(Natural History Mseum)

15. Conquer those spider fears for good at the Natural History Museum

Exposition Park Museum
By Todd Martens
Spiders and their webs are a Halloween decoration staple. But the reality is that spiders are our friends. Or so I’ve been told by the researchers, scientists and educators at the Natural History Museum, who are often on hand to school us in all things arachnid at the institution’s annual spider pavilion. Learn, for instance, how spiders work alongside us in natural pest control. And get a glimpse at the enclosed habitats that house tarantulas, wolf spiders, and huntsman spiders. The spider pavilion is an open-air walk-through experience and is an additional charge on top of the museum’s general admission.

Natural History Museum’s Spider Pavilion runs through Nov. 24 and is open daily. The pavilion is an additional $10 charge on top of general admission, which ranges from $7 for children, $14 for seniors and $18 for adults.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A smattering of actors in ghostly costumes.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

16. Anything goes at this long-running Zombie Joe's horror show

North Hollywood Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
Zombie Joe’s “Urban Death: Tour of Terror” is not for the timid. While having built a cult following it its 15-plus year run, the show brings the intensity. Violence? Check. Nudity? Probably. And, as detailed in The Times, don’t be surprised to find graphic depictions of rape, suicide, addiction and other more abstract horrors. The show begins with a flashlight and a maze, as audience members are ushered into a small theater. Then expect a series of short vignettes, all of them somewhere on the scale between gross and grotesque. Blissfully, it’s all over in about 30 minutes.

“Urban Death: Tour of Terror” runs weekends throughout October, with multiple shows per night and additional nights during Halloween week. Advance tickets are $23.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A small audience gathers around a table where a magician works.
(57 Ghosts)

17. Partake in a séance aboard the 'haunted' Queen Mary

Long Beach Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
Long Beach’s docked 1930s luxury liner the Queen Mary is, according to legend, haunted. And the ship leans into it, offering a tour that tells of its ghostly tales as well as its October maze-focused event Dark Harbor. But if you want to dive a little deeper into the ship’s lore, head inside to its “57 Ghosts,” a theatrical séance. Here, Michael Rangel will gather guests around a table in a darkened room full of creepy ephemera (lots of dolls) as well as pictures of everyone who is known to have died on the ship. Rangel will regale with tales of the ship’s history, telling us he will conjure one of its more famous haunts. It is, to be sure, a magic show, but one with a hair-raising narrative and a couple clever bone-chilling tricks.

“57 Ghosts” runs most Wednesdays to Sundays. Tickets start at $50.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Plants, trees and a small waterfall.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

18. Get cozy with carnivorous plants at the Arboretum

Arcadia Botanic Garden
By Todd Martens
Spend a fall evening exploring the monstrous plants of the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden. The Arboretum has a full slate of Halloween-related events, and launching the month is an adult-only, three-hour tour of what the Arboretum is calling its “monstrous” plants. What makes a monstrous plant? Many are carnivorous. Some just have a certain disposition.

“The Monstrous Garden” is Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A group of scary clowns.
(Six Flags Magic Mountain)

19. Balance scares with terrifying coasters at Magic Mountain's Fright Fest Extreme

Unincorporated Santa Susana Mountains Amusement park
By Todd Martens
For some, a roller coaster with seats that rotate 360 degrees is terrifying enough. Six Flags’ Magic Mountain has that in its X2. During Halloween season, however, the park also gets in on the haunt game, and this year is boasting its largest slate of mazes yet. Magic Mountain is now home to scare walks themed to such popular franchises as “Stranger Things,” “The Conjuring,” “Saw” and more. There are also original offerings, such as a maze that proposes to take us through city sewers. If the multitude of mazes and scare zones prove too much, many of the coasters are running, providing numerous ways to get your thrills.

Fright Fest Extreme runs Thursdays to Sundays to Nov. 3. Tickets start at $70 (separate from regular amusement park admission) but do vary by day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A tower of glowing pumpkins
(Albert Lam / Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group)

20. Go old-school with a trek on the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Griffith Park Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
In an era when most Halloween haunts rely on special effects or name brands, there’s something charmingly vintage about a hayride through a slice of Griffith Park. Themed to a fictional cursed town, the hayride leans more old-fashioned theater, which is perhaps why in recent years it has been joined by a host of walk-through mazes, this year one inspired by the music of Janelle Monáe. The latter, Monáe Manor, is described as a “twisted soiree” where attendees are surrounded by the undead. Here’s hoping it’s as weird and vibrant as the best of Monáe’s music.

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride runs most Wednesdays to Sundays through Nov. 2, with additional days closer to Halloween. Tickets start at $36.99 but vary by day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A poster with a bloodied, mummied character in mouse ears.
(Trepany House)

21. Relive a lost Walt Disney World attraction in the blood-drenched 'Alien Encounter'

Hollywood Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
Throughout the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom was home to horror-inspired attraction called “Extraterrorestrial Alien Encounter,” a theater-in-the-round experience that largely took place in the dark. Its themes were heavy, touching on abduction and alien torture, and guests were exposed to numerous sensory illusions, such as feeling the hot breath of an alien on their necks. This Halloween season the Trepany House is staging a parody, one sponsored by animation studio Titmouse. Trepany House’s “Alien Encounter” rewrites the original attraction with live actors and what creators promise is “ultra violence.” Essentially, expect to be trapped in a room for about 30 minutes with a supposed man-eating alien. Attendees are given a warning that they will be soaked in blood, so dress accordingly. Or bring a poncho.

“Alien Encounter” runs Fridays and Saturdays in October, with additional shows Halloween week. Tickets are $20.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A pumpkin patch with structures built out of pumpkins.
(Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch)

22. Wander a neighborhood of gourds at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

Culver City Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
For 37 years Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been a go-to destination for snaring those essential Halloween decorations all while exploring an artisanally crafted pumpkin village. The latter continues to expand, and this year will feature a 12-foot owl built entirely of, yes, pumpkins. To commemorate the latter, Mr. Bones is offering an owl-themed scavenger hunt for little ones. Also offered: a straw maze, pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, giant rocking horses and more. Think of Mr. Bones as a large-scale, pumpkin-themed playground. Come on Halloween for on-site trick or treating.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is open most October days. Admission ranges from $8 to $20, varying by day and entrance time.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Guests visit a grave at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

23. Tour the Hollywood Forever Cemetery with the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles

Hollywood Cemetery
By Todd Martens
If death is on your mind this Halloween season, the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles has you covered. The organization has for decades been offering tours of the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery, offering tales not only of the golden age of Hollywood, but the architecture that dots the grounds. Expect to visit the gravesites of Hollywood pioneers — Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino, Cecil B. DeMille, Barbara La Marr and more — while being escorted and entertained by historians. Tours are approximately three hours.

Tours are slated for Oct. 13, departing every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 for society members and $30 for the general public.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Aerial photo of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at Fairfax and Wilshire Blvd.
(Academy Museum Foundation)

24. Monsters and magic lanterns at the Academy Museum

Mid-Wilshire Museum
By Todd Martens
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has set aside Oct. 26 for a day primarily focused on monster-related activities. Those range from participating in a community mural to meet-and-greets with popular movie monsters such as the Bride of Frankenstein and Dracula. There will also be tours, including a 30-minute jaunt through museum galleries to focus on, yes, monsters, but also superheroes and the supernatural. Some events, such as a special effects makeup and hair demonstration won’t require a general admission ticket, but it’s probably worth springing for one as a highlight of the day will include a presentation from animator Melissa Ferrari, who will showcase her takes on magic lantern phantasmagoria shows. Ferrari has two performances scheduled for the day, and guests will also be allowed to create their own magic lantern slide.

Monster Mash at the Academy Museum is Oct. 26 and starts at 10:30 a.m. General admission tickets range from $15 to $25.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Pumpkins and illuminated dinosaur skeletons.
(Nights of the Jack)

25. Surround yourself in autumnal lights and pumpkins at Nights of the Jack

Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains at King Gillette Ranch is a mile-long trail filled with pumpkin delights and illuminated installations. Stroll through the woods and encounter prehistoric scenes, luminous flowers, lantern art and a host of mythical creatures. You’ll likely come across a witch, but also probably an unicorn, as Nights of the Jack, grounded in jack-o’-lanterns, is Halloween at its most enchanting. There are nods to sports, Hollywood and plenty of scarecrows, as well as carnival games and a bar for the grown-ups.

Nights of the Jack runs most nights in October. Tickets range from $26.99 to $39.99, as prices vary by day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A drawing of a raven
(After Hours Theatre Company)

26. A pairing of Edgar Allan Poe's poems and cocktails

North Hollywood Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
The works of the After Hours Theatre Co. tend to be intimate affairs, sometimes inviting light audience participation. “Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe” should be no different, as guests will be invited to a library where four of Poe’s poems will be brought to life. Each will be paired with a specialty cocktail — alcoholic and nonalcoholic options are available — for a 75-minute performance of macabre elegance.

“Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe” opens Oct. 11 and runs Thursdays to Sundays through Nov. 2, with additional shows Halloween week. Tickets range from $79–129.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Actor Erin Boehme, in a red dress, is flanked by a chorus.
(Graham Washatka / Graham Images)

27. Vampires + Guitars = Vampire pop opera

Hollywood Theater
By Todd Martens
A sullen vampire, a deal with the devil, unfulfilled desires — “Blood / Love” aims to not just be a tale of love and survival, but a story about rekindling passions, especially when they come with strings attached. Or fangs. “Blood / Love” boasts 25 songs over a span of 75 minutes in an intimate nightclub setting, a show where the immortal and the fantastical become metaphors for our own existential battles.

“Blood / Love” runs Thursdays to Saturdays through Nov. 2, with additional Wednesday performances closer to Halloween. Tickets start at $59.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A flyer with a skeleton head
(Exoticon)

28. Dive into the weird history of horror at Exotikon

Downtown L.A. Exhibition
By Todd Martens
Halloween culture has changed drastically over the decades. Some historians trace the modern, more horror-focused grown-up take on the holiday to the film industry, specifically John Carpenter’s 1978 film “Halloween.” Exotikon on Oct. 3 wants to dig deeper, to take participants on a journey to the 1930s when so-called “spook shows,” which, often held at midnight, traveled the country and specialized in magic and illusions. Exotikon intends to feel like a revival of sorts, staging not just a spook show but to present one with a mini museum of memorabilia. The 21-and-over event will also feature live music, a burlesque show and a magic performance by Rob Zabrecky. And ghouls. The event promises lots of ghouls running amok through the audience.

Exotikon is Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A woman flanked by masked actors
(Downtown Repertory Theater)

29. The Mountain View Mausoleum becomes a theatrical stage in 'Masq'

Altadena Immersive Entertainment
By Todd Martens
Downtown Repertory Theater takes spooky season seriously, returning each year with an immersive show that explores the grounds of the gorgeous yet eerie Mountain View Mausoleum after dark. A chance to interact with actors in such a setting is often enough to provide for a gripping experience, but the firm’s shows tend to provide multiple narrative strands to get lost in. New for 2024 is “Masq: A Haunting,” and it’s set during a costumed ball, one in which a mysterious and unforgiving phantom appears. Chaos will unfold, and if you come with guests you will be separated, as Downtown Repertory shows contain numerous narrative paths. Grief and loss are said to be central themes of “Masq,” but there will be plenty of intrigue and most definitely murder.

“Masq: A Haunting” runs Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 10 with additional shows during Halloween week. Tickets are $92.55.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Carlos Villarías (Dracula) and Lupita Tovar (Eva) in the 1931 Spanish-language version of "Dracula."
(Photo courtesy of LA Opera)

30. 'The Last of Us' composer tackles the Spanish 'Dracula'

Downtown L.A. Live Music Venue
By Todd Martens
This is not Tod Browning’s classic 1931 vampire opera “Dracula” starring Bela Lugosi. As is now well known, when the English-speaking cast retired for the day, Spanish-speaking actors shot a version starring Carlos Villarías in that language for export to Latin America. Film scholars and critics consider it a work of equal merit, with many arguing it has moments that are even scarier. Now is the best time to judge for yourself, as the L.A. Opera will be screening the film with a live music accompaniment at the United Theater on Broadway. The film will show with a new score from Gustavo Santaolalla, best known now for his work on “The Last of Us” games and television series. Santaolalla will perform with the musicians of the L.A. Opera Orchestra. Lina González-Granados will conduct.

“Dracula” will screen Oct. 25, 26 and 27. Tickets start at $44.50.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A screaming woman in front of a colorful peacock
(Photo courtesy of Cinespia)

31. Spend Halloween with the nightmare of a film that is the original 'Suspiria'

Downtown L.A. Movie Theater
By Todd Martens
Dario Argento’s 1977 film “Suspiria” is as dreamy and otherworldly as it is full of terrors, and Cinespia is bringing the film to the Orpheum Theatre on Halloween night. Former Times film critic Justin Chang wrote that the film was “a landmark in the Italian giallo horror tradition, an art-nouveau nightmare doused in candy-apple blood and a demon-possessed music box of a score by the progressive rock group Goblin.” Though a tale of dreams gone wrong, Cinespia will turn the film into the requisite party, complete with photo ops and a DJ.

“Suspiria” screens Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. (doors at 7:15 p.m.). Admission ranges from $37.94-$71.07.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement