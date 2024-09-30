31 things to do in L.A. that will spook, thrill and frightfully delight you in October
The best thing about Halloween season is that you don’t even have to love spooky things — or being scared or dressing up in an elaborate costume — to enjoy the holiday. Today, the Halloween month of October has essentially become a giant excuse to throw a fall-related bash.
Yes, some events, such as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, aim to terrify us. But many, such as Boney Island, are simply using the holiday as an excuse for mischievous fun. No matter your fear tolerance, there is a Halloween-related event for you.
That’s the goal of this guide — to match you with a Halloween event. Here, you will find nights at museums, days at pumpkin patches and evenings at everything from haunted houses to botanical gardens to burlesque experiences. Halloween season is surprisingly diverse in its offerings.
A word of caution, however: Some of the experiences in this guide, especially those that lean toward the immersive and theatrical, are limited in audience size. An event such as “Creep,” for instance, probably cannot be booked last minute. So go forth and peruse, but choose wisely. You’re being watched (not really).
1. Pet cemeteries, falconry, ballet and more at the Huntington after dark
“Strange Science: Out of Time” is open to members on Oct. 25 and non-members on Oct. 26. Tickets are $80.
2. Revel in the whimsical world of skeletons at Boney Island
Boney Island runs on select dates from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31. Tickets range from $15 for children ages 3-12 and $25 for adults.
3. Partake in a spooky escape room at the Ministry of Peculiarities
The Ministry of Peculiarities has multiple shows per day, most Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is based on the size of the group and the time of the show, but generally varies from $45 to $67 per person.
4. Enter a dream — or nightmare — factory in Echo Park
“Sleepwalkr 2.0” runs Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 17-20, with shows on the hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets vary from $20 to $30, depending on the night.
5. Marvel at pumpkin artistry at Descanso Gardens' 'Carved'
“Carved” runs evenings from Oct. 4 to Oct. 30. Adult tickets range from $28–38 (members) and $35–45 (non-members). Tickets for children ages 2-12 range from $18–23 (members) and $25–30 (non-members).
6. Recall the horrors of American history at 'Monster Party'
“Monster Party” runs Oct. 3 and 4 and tickets are $85.
7. Experience the world's most famous haunted mansion at Disneyland
The Disneyland Resort is open daily. Single park tickets start at $154 during the month of October.
8. Believe in ghosts at 'Creep'
“Creep x Ghosts” runs most Wednesdays to Sundays with multiple shows per evening, Oct. 4 to Oct. 27. Tickets are $70.
9. It's attack of the spider-loving grannies at Knott's Scary Farm
Knott’s Scary Farm runs most Wednesday’s through Sunday’s to Nov. 2. Tickets start at $59.99 (separate from regular theme park admission).
10. A historic mansion comes alive with the undead at 'Delusion'
“Delusion: The Red Castle” runs Tuesdays to Sundays through Nov. 3. Tickets start at $109.99 but vary by night.
11. Dine at a horror-obsessed pizza parlor
The 4th Horseman is open at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
12. Sip cocktails amid tales of the occult at 'House of Spirits'
“House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée” starts Oct. 4 and runs most Thursdays to Sundays through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $56 per person, but vary by day and time.
13. Come face to face with Dracula's daughter at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
Halloween Horror Nights runs most Wednesdays to Sundays through Nov. 3. Tickets starts at $77 (separate from regular theme park admission).
14. Treat yourself to puppets with Bob Baker's 'Hallowe’en Spooktacular'
“Hallowe’en Spooktacular” runs through Nov. 10, with shows most Fridays and Saturdays as well as some midweek performances. Times vary and tickets are $25.
15. Conquer those spider fears for good at the Natural History Museum
Natural History Museum’s Spider Pavilion runs through Nov. 24 and is open daily. The pavilion is an additional $10 charge on top of general admission, which ranges from $7 for children, $14 for seniors and $18 for adults.
16. Anything goes at this long-running Zombie Joe's horror show
“Urban Death: Tour of Terror” runs weekends throughout October, with multiple shows per night and additional nights during Halloween week. Advance tickets are $23.
17. Partake in a séance aboard the 'haunted' Queen Mary
“57 Ghosts” runs most Wednesdays to Sundays. Tickets start at $50.
18. Get cozy with carnivorous plants at the Arboretum
“The Monstrous Garden” is Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.
19. Balance scares with terrifying coasters at Magic Mountain's Fright Fest Extreme
Fright Fest Extreme runs Thursdays to Sundays to Nov. 3. Tickets start at $70 (separate from regular amusement park admission) but do vary by day.
20. Go old-school with a trek on the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride runs most Wednesdays to Sundays through Nov. 2, with additional days closer to Halloween. Tickets start at $36.99 but vary by day.
21. Relive a lost Walt Disney World attraction in the blood-drenched 'Alien Encounter'
“Alien Encounter” runs Fridays and Saturdays in October, with additional shows Halloween week. Tickets are $20.
22. Wander a neighborhood of gourds at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is open most October days. Admission ranges from $8 to $20, varying by day and entrance time.
23. Tour the Hollywood Forever Cemetery with the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles
Tours are slated for Oct. 13, departing every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 for society members and $30 for the general public.
24. Monsters and magic lanterns at the Academy Museum
Monster Mash at the Academy Museum is Oct. 26 and starts at 10:30 a.m. General admission tickets range from $15 to $25.
25. Surround yourself in autumnal lights and pumpkins at Nights of the Jack
Nights of the Jack runs most nights in October. Tickets range from $26.99 to $39.99, as prices vary by day.
26. A pairing of Edgar Allan Poe's poems and cocktails
“Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe” opens Oct. 11 and runs Thursdays to Sundays through Nov. 2, with additional shows Halloween week. Tickets range from $79–129.
27. Vampires + Guitars = Vampire pop opera
“Blood / Love” runs Thursdays to Saturdays through Nov. 2, with additional Wednesday performances closer to Halloween. Tickets start at $59.
28. Dive into the weird history of horror at Exotikon
Exotikon is Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
29. The Mountain View Mausoleum becomes a theatrical stage in 'Masq'
“Masq: A Haunting” runs Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 10 with additional shows during Halloween week. Tickets are $92.55.
30. 'The Last of Us' composer tackles the Spanish 'Dracula'
“Dracula” will screen Oct. 25, 26 and 27. Tickets start at $44.50.
31. Spend Halloween with the nightmare of a film that is the original 'Suspiria'
“Suspiria” screens Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. (doors at 7:15 p.m.). Admission ranges from $37.94-$71.07.
