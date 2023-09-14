10 ways to feed your K-pop obsession in L.A., from cupsleeve events to dance parties

Even before names like BTS, Blackpink and NewJeans got cozy on Billboard charts and shows like Netflix’s “Squid Game” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” became required viewing, Korean pop culture has been mesmerizing audiences around the world. Hallyu, or the “Korean wave,” is a phenomenon that began in the 1990s when South Korea focused on building its cultural power in other parts of Asia, as well as Europe and the United States. A winning formula was struck, and soon, fans couldn’t get enough of the catchy, feel-good music (and synchronized dance moves) of K-pop groups, the satisfying escapism of Korean TV dramas, the innovations in the Korean beauty industry and other exports that transcend continents. The Korean wave had become a tsunami.