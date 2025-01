10 L.A. parties where you can dance it out — and raise funds for wildfire relief efforts

For 16 years, A Club Called Rhonda has been one of L.A.’s most vibrant and inclusive disco and house events, a pansexual celebration of joy, liberation and community.When the fires ravaged parts of the region, however, questions arose about whether hosting events so close to such devastation was a good idea. Several members of the Rhonda team, as well as staff from such venues as Los Globos in Silver Lake and Catch One in West Adams, had been directly affected by the fires.Amid the heartbreak, the Rhonda team recognized the importance of providing work for the community and creating a space for those seeking a brief escape from their troubles. “We had people reaching out who had lost homes, saying, ‘I know this is weird, but I hope you don’t cancel. I appreciate everyone’s support, but what I really need right now is a place where I can go out and smile,’” Rhonda co-founder Loren Granich, who goes by DJ Goddollars, shares.It was in those words that the true purpose of Rhonda became undeniable: to uplift, even in the face of despair. With that resolve, “Rhondavous: A Lovers’ Ball 4 Fire Relief” was born. The Valentine’s Day event promises an unforgettable night featuring a studded lineup of talent, including a DJ set by the band Magdalena Bay, alongside sets by the Hellp, Twin Shadow, Lupe Fuentes and many others — 18 DJs in all across five rooms at Catch One.But this night is about more than just the music. A portion of all proceeds will support It’s Bigger Than Us , an organization dedicated to providing direct aid to underserved communities, who have been at the front lines of fire-relief efforts. The group’s work underscores the importance of collective action during challenging times.For A Club Called Rhonda, this ethos of community has always been at its core. “We always consider ourselves or act like a community because we see the importance of how nightlife can be a community,” Granich says. “It’s a little more than going out and listening to music — which it is — but it can be more than that for people.”Friday, Feb. 14, 10 p.m.Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.$17.15 - $28.55A portion of the proceeds will go to It’s Bigger Than Us, a direct-aid group who have been at the front lines of fire-relief efforts.Tickets and more information are available on the event’s Resident Advisor page