10 L.A. parties where you can dance it out — and raise funds for wildfire relief efforts

As fires continue to burn in Los Angeles County, Angelenos have been stepping up to volunteer, donate and offer their unique talents to support wildfire victims. Among them are DJs and event curators who are using music to bring people together to dance and sweat it all out, while simultaneously raising funds for those who’ve been directly affected. As a DJ myself, I can tell you that the dance floor can be a healing place.

From parties hosted by electronic event producer Insomniac to Australian alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol, to R&B collective Slow Jamz and a disco party featuring DJs D-Nice and Rashida, there’s a vibe for every type of music lover.

Here’s a list of high-energy dance parties happening throughout Los Angeles County. Some of them are free with suggested donations, while others require tickets, with proceeds going toward wildfire relief efforts. — Kailyn Brown