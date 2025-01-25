10 L.A. parties where you can dance it out — and raise funds for wildfire relief efforts
As fires continue to burn in Los Angeles County, Angelenos have been stepping up to volunteer, donate and offer their unique talents to support wildfire victims. Among them are DJs and event curators who are using music to bring people together to dance and sweat it all out, while simultaneously raising funds for those who’ve been directly affected. As a DJ myself, I can tell you that the dance floor can be a healing place.
From parties hosted by electronic event producer Insomniac to Australian alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol, to R&B collective Slow Jamz and a disco party featuring DJs D-Nice and Rashida, there’s a vibe for every type of music lover.
Here’s a list of high-energy dance parties happening throughout Los Angeles County. Some of them are free with suggested donations, while others require tickets, with proceeds going toward wildfire relief efforts. — Kailyn Brown
For the Love of Los Angeles at Catch One
When the wildfires broke out, Ayala was confronted with heartbreaking news. “I have a number of friends in the DJ and artist community that were severely impacted,” Ayala shares.
Determined to make a difference, Ayala quickly took action. He assembled a heavyweight lineup of L.A.-based DJs — Rush Davis, Masha Mar, Clax10, Naté and Seeps — for a benefit event aptly titled “For the Love of Los Angeles.” Held at the iconic Catch One, the party is an attempt to create an atmosphere of joy where people can “gather and let go of the stressors of what’s been going on.”
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Cost: $20
Helps: 100% of ticket sales benefit the Black Music Action Coalition and the Latino Community Foundation. Ayala’s choice to channel aid through a house and disco night was intentional. “House is born out of Black and brown communities,” he explains. “So I wanted to give back to those communities.”
Details: @getcozy.la on Instagram
Libre at The Short Stop
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: The Short Stop, 1455 W. Sunset Blvd. #3457, Los Angeles
Suggested donation: $5 to $10, but no one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.
Helps: All funds (earned bar sales and collected donations) will benefit John Muir High School’s Fire Relief Fund, which was created to support 200 high school students who lost their homes in the Eaton fire.
Details: @librepartyla on Instagram
'We Are Family: Dance For Relief' Discotheque at Hyde Sunset
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 10 p.m.
Where: Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, 8117 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
Cost: Tickets are $25
Helps: 100% of proceeds will go to MusiCares, LAFD and the Pasadena Humane Society.
Details: @inheroeswetrust on Instagram
Atladena fundraiser for Black families at Soho Warehouse
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Soho Warehouse, 1000 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles
Cost: Free entry, but donations are encouraged via QR code
Helps: 100% of proceeds will go directly to Black families displaced by the Eaton fire.
Details: RSVP via Partiful
Slow Jamz fundraiser at Sala Coffee and Wine
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Where: Sala, 3853 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807
Cost or suggested donation: Free entry, but guests are encouraged to buy drinks, as bar sales will go toward fire relief efforts.
Helps: 20% of bar sales will go to restaurants affected by the wildfires.
Details: For more information, visit Slow Jamz Instagram page.
The Rhythm to Rebuild at Sunset Room Hollywood
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m.
Where: Sunset Room Hollywood, 1439 N. Ivar Ave., Los Angeles
Cost or suggested donation: Entry to this event requires a $25 donation. For those able to donate more, there are additional ticket price options available with 100 percent of proceeds going toward relief efforts.
Helps: 100% of proceeds will go to 211 LA.
Details: Ticket information can be found via Dice.
If You Know You Know in Downtown L.A.
When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m.
Where: The address in downtown L.A. will be sent to all ticket holders at 8 p.m. before the party.
Cost: $35 regular tickets and $50 donation tickets are available. Free tickets are available to those who are affected by the fire or financially burdened.
Helps: Net proceeds will be evenly distributed to the Eaton Fire Relief and Recovery Fund and the Wildlife Recovery Fund. The organizers will also be collecting donations of toiletries, pet food, N95 masks, flashlights, menstrual products and canned food.
Details: @iykyk.la on Instagram
Rüfüs Du Sol DJ Set
Now, the group is channeling its star power for a cause close to its hearts. In partnership with Live Nation, Rüfüs Du Sol is hosting a sold-out show at the Palladium where 100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. The fund focuses on directing vital resources to the people most affected by the fires, ensuring relief reaches those who need it the most.
With the wildfire crisis leaving a lasting impact, this performance isn’t just about the music — it’s about using the group’s platform to make a difference. For Rüfüs Du Sol‘s members, it’s a way of giving back to the place they now call home.
When: Thursday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hollywood Palladium, 6215 W. Sunset Blvd.
Cost: $99.50 - $149.50 (Sold out, but resale tickets may be available)
Helps: 100% of the proceeds will go to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.
Details: More details about the event (including information about resale tickets) can be found on the Palladium’s Instagram.
Rhondavous: A Lovers' Ball 4 Fire Relief
When the fires ravaged parts of the region, however, questions arose about whether hosting events so close to such devastation was a good idea. Several members of the Rhonda team, as well as staff from such venues as Los Globos in Silver Lake and Catch One in West Adams, had been directly affected by the fires.
Amid the heartbreak, the Rhonda team recognized the importance of providing work for the community and creating a space for those seeking a brief escape from their troubles. “We had people reaching out who had lost homes, saying, ‘I know this is weird, but I hope you don’t cancel. I appreciate everyone’s support, but what I really need right now is a place where I can go out and smile,’” Rhonda co-founder Loren Granich, who goes by DJ Goddollars, shares.
It was in those words that the true purpose of Rhonda became undeniable: to uplift, even in the face of despair. With that resolve, “Rhondavous: A Lovers’ Ball 4 Fire Relief” was born. The Valentine’s Day event promises an unforgettable night featuring a studded lineup of talent, including a DJ set by the band Magdalena Bay, alongside sets by the Hellp, Twin Shadow, Lupe Fuentes and many others — 18 DJs in all across five rooms at Catch One.
But this night is about more than just the music. A portion of all proceeds will support It’s Bigger Than Us, an organization dedicated to providing direct aid to underserved communities, who have been at the front lines of fire-relief efforts. The group’s work underscores the importance of collective action during challenging times.
For A Club Called Rhonda, this ethos of community has always been at its core. “We always consider ourselves or act like a community because we see the importance of how nightlife can be a community,” Granich says. “It’s a little more than going out and listening to music — which it is — but it can be more than that for people.”
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 10 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.
Cost: $17.15 - $28.55
Helps: A portion of the proceeds will go to It’s Bigger Than Us, a direct-aid group who have been at the front lines of fire-relief efforts.
Details: Tickets and more information are available on the event’s Resident Advisor page.
One More Time: A Daft Punk Tribute Party
When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m.
Where: Exchange L.A., 618 S. Spring St.
Helps: 100% of net proceeds will be donated to various charities dedicated to rebuilding and recovery efforts for wildfire victims and first responders.
Details: For more details, check out Insomniac’s website
