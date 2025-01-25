Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Entertainment

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
A photo collage featuring a large, red heart, two dancers, a few records and one helicopter dropping water.
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; photos by Getty Images; AP)
Travel & Experiences

10 L.A. parties where you can dance it out — and raise funds for wildfire relief efforts

By Kailyn Brown
Sonaiya KelleyMaxwell Williams and Michelle Woo

As fires continue to burn in Los Angeles County, Angelenos have been stepping up to volunteer, donate and offer their unique talents to support wildfire victims. Among them are DJs and event curators who are using music to bring people together to dance and sweat it all out, while simultaneously raising funds for those who’ve been directly affected. As a DJ myself, I can tell you that the dance floor can be a healing place.

From parties hosted by electronic event producer Insomniac to Australian alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol, to R&B collective Slow Jamz and a disco party featuring DJs D-Nice and Rashida, there’s a vibe for every type of music lover.

Here’s a list of high-energy dance parties happening throughout Los Angeles County. Some of them are free with suggested donations, while others require tickets, with proceeds going toward wildfire relief efforts. — Kailyn Brown

Showing  Places

For the Love of Los Angeles at Catch One

Arlington Heights Party
By Maxwell Williams
Cozy is more than just a disco and house night; it’s a vibe, a movement and a heartfelt mission helmed by Whittier native Adrian Ayala, whose “number one goal is to create an environment of joy.”

When the wildfires broke out, Ayala was confronted with heartbreaking news. “I have a number of friends in the DJ and artist community that were severely impacted,” Ayala shares.

Determined to make a difference, Ayala quickly took action. He assembled a heavyweight lineup of L.A.-based DJs — Rush Davis, Masha Mar, Clax10, Naté and Seeps — for a benefit event aptly titled “For the Love of Los Angeles.” Held at the iconic Catch One, the party is an attempt to create an atmosphere of joy where people can “gather and let go of the stressors of what’s been going on.”

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 p.m.

Where: Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Cost: $20

Helps: 100% of ticket sales benefit the Black Music Action Coalition and the Latino Community Foundation. Ayala’s choice to channel aid through a house and disco night was intentional. “House is born out of Black and brown communities,” he explains. “So I wanted to give back to those communities.”

Details: @getcozy.la on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Libre at The Short Stop

Echo Park Party
By Michelle Woo
Libre, a party in which “sharing joy is a deliberate act of liberation,” is joining forces with Subsuelo (a global bass crew that has been bringing Latin beats to L.A. for more than a decade), Francesca Harding (an international DJ, music curator and host of a KCRW show filled with “music to make you feel”) and DJ Seano (a Pasadena native who hosts and produces Soundwaves Radio on KPFK 90.7 FM). At Libre, a shared belief is that “community is formed through dance and laughter.”

When: Sunday, Jan. 26, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Short Stop, 1455 W. Sunset Blvd. #3457, Los Angeles

Suggested donation: $5 to $10, but no one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.

Helps: All funds (earned bar sales and collected donations) will benefit John Muir High School’s Fire Relief Fund, which was created to support 200 high school students who lost their homes in the Eaton fire.

Details: @librepartyla on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

'We Are Family: Dance For Relief' Discotheque at Hyde Sunset

Hollywood Hills West Party
By Sonaiya Kelley
A collaboration between vintage shop In Heroes We Trust, music producer Adam Bravin and clothing brand Katharine Story, this day party will feature disco hits spun by DJs including D-Nice, Adam 12, Rashida, M.O.S., Zen Freeman and Valida. “This event is more than just a gathering — it’s the foundation of a movement we will build together as a family,” Bravin shared on Instagram. “Our power grows when we unite. Let’s celebrate our love for this vibrant, diverse city and dance for relief, renewal, love and life.” Food will be available from Umami Burger and Toma.

When: Sunday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, 8117 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Cost: Tickets are $25

Helps: 100% of proceeds will go to MusiCares, LAFD and the Pasadena Humane Society.

Details: @inheroeswetrust on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Atladena fundraiser for Black families at Soho Warehouse

Downtown L.A. Event
By Kailyn Brown
DJ Tré Hunter is hosting a night of music therapy on Saturday, Jan. 25 to raise funds for Black families affected by the Eaton fire. Upon entry, attendees will be given QR codes so they can donate directly to families via their personal Zelle and Venmo accounts to avoid fees on platforms like GoFundMe. There will also be a QR code by the DJ booth. Expect to hear feel-good tunes from DJs Tré Hunter, GG, Kene and Asia Shabazz from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. You don’t have to be a Soho House member to attend — just RSVP for free.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Soho Warehouse, 1000 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles

Cost: Free entry, but donations are encouraged via QR code

Helps: 100% of proceeds will go directly to Black families displaced by the Eaton fire.

Details: RSVP via Partiful
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement

Slow Jamz fundraiser at Sala Coffee and Wine

Long Beach Event
By Kailyn Brown
The collective, which has become known for its high-energy album-listening parties, is dedicating its monthly dance party to Angelenos affected by the still-raging wildfires on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Sala Coffee and Wine in Long Beach. Expect to slow whine and groove to R&B and hip-hop classics that will take you back to the year 2010 as you sip on delicious natural wine. Slow Jamz is donating 20% of its bar sales to restaurants in Pasadena and Altadena that were impacted by the wildfires. Admission is free.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Sala, 3853 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807

Cost or suggested donation: Free entry, but guests are encouraged to buy drinks, as bar sales will go toward fire relief efforts.

Helps: 20% of bar sales will go to restaurants affected by the wildfires.

Details: For more information, visit Slow Jamz Instagram page.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

The Rhythm to Rebuild at Sunset Room Hollywood

Hollywood Party
By Kailyn Brown
Ten L.A.-based DJs are coming together for the Rhythm to Rebuild, a six-hour dance party that will feature five back-to-back DJ sets on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Sunset Room Hollywood. Tickets start at $25.75, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to 211 LA, an organization partnering with Airbnb.org, American Express and Hilton to coordinate emergency housing for people displaced by wildfires. The event will also feature a donation drop-off, portrait studio and a pet adoption center with AGWC Rockin’ Rescue. The Rhythm to Rebuild will also host a silent auction with various exciting prizes, including a 4-hour studio session at L.A. Reid’s Mega Studios, a styling session with celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah, a $500 gift card to shop shoe designer Marc Nolan’s collection and an invitation to Off-White’s Paris or New York Fashion Weeks shows. Among the DJs who will be providing the soundtrack for the day are Hunny Bee, Gianni Carter, Brian Henry, Falcons, Bryan Michael Cox and more.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m.

Where: Sunset Room Hollywood, 1439 N. Ivar Ave., Los Angeles

Cost or suggested donation: Entry to this event requires a $25 donation. For those able to donate more, there are additional ticket price options available with 100 percent of proceeds going toward relief efforts.

Helps: 100% of proceeds will go to 211 LA.

Details: Ticket information can be found via Dice.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

If You Know You Know in Downtown L.A.

Party
By Michelle Woo
If You Know You Know founder Connor Mikami writes that the party series’ first gathering of 2025 is happening “in the most somber and intentional of circumstances” following the L.A. fires. “We find ourselves with a chance to forge our collective resolve and foster optimism for a singular cause — namely, supporting our community when it needs us most via our connection and love of music,” Mikami explains on Instagram. The party features artists Mikami, Derek and Binh.

When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m.

Where: The address in downtown L.A. will be sent to all ticket holders at 8 p.m. before the party.

Cost: $35 regular tickets and $50 donation tickets are available. Free tickets are available to those who are affected by the fire or financially burdened.

Helps: Net proceeds will be evenly distributed to the Eaton Fire Relief and Recovery Fund and the Wildlife Recovery Fund. The organizers will also be collecting donations of toiletries, pet food, N95 masks, flashlights, menstrual products and canned food.

Details: @iykyk.la on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Details

Rüfüs Du Sol DJ Set

Hollywood Party
By Maxwell Williams
Rüfüs Du Sol has firmly cemented its place as one of the biggest names on the dance-music landscape. The Australian-born trio — Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist — has called Los Angeles home for the past few years, using the city as a creative hub for chart-topping releases and groundbreaking live performances.

Now, the group is channeling its star power for a cause close to its hearts. In partnership with Live Nation, Rüfüs Du Sol is hosting a sold-out show at the Palladium where 100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. The fund focuses on directing vital resources to the people most affected by the fires, ensuring relief reaches those who need it the most.

With the wildfire crisis leaving a lasting impact, this performance isn’t just about the music — it’s about using the group’s platform to make a difference. For Rüfüs Du Sol‘s members, it’s a way of giving back to the place they now call home.

When: Thursday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hollywood Palladium, 6215 W. Sunset Blvd.

Cost: $99.50 - $149.50 (Sold out, but resale tickets may be available)

Helps: 100% of the proceeds will go to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.

Details: More details about the event (including information about resale tickets) can be found on the Palladium’s Instagram.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement

Rhondavous: A Lovers' Ball 4 Fire Relief

Arlington Heights Party
By Maxwell Williams
For 16 years, A Club Called Rhonda has been one of L.A.’s most vibrant and inclusive disco and house events, a pansexual celebration of joy, liberation and community.

When the fires ravaged parts of the region, however, questions arose about whether hosting events so close to such devastation was a good idea. Several members of the Rhonda team, as well as staff from such venues as Los Globos in Silver Lake and Catch One in West Adams, had been directly affected by the fires.

Amid the heartbreak, the Rhonda team recognized the importance of providing work for the community and creating a space for those seeking a brief escape from their troubles. “We had people reaching out who had lost homes, saying, ‘I know this is weird, but I hope you don’t cancel. I appreciate everyone’s support, but what I really need right now is a place where I can go out and smile,’” Rhonda co-founder Loren Granich, who goes by DJ Goddollars, shares.

It was in those words that the true purpose of Rhonda became undeniable: to uplift, even in the face of despair. With that resolve, “Rhondavous: A Lovers’ Ball 4 Fire Relief” was born. The Valentine’s Day event promises an unforgettable night featuring a studded lineup of talent, including a DJ set by the band Magdalena Bay, alongside sets by the Hellp, Twin Shadow, Lupe Fuentes and many others — 18 DJs in all across five rooms at Catch One.

But this night is about more than just the music. A portion of all proceeds will support It’s Bigger Than Us, an organization dedicated to providing direct aid to underserved communities, who have been at the front lines of fire-relief efforts. The group’s work underscores the importance of collective action during challenging times.

For A Club Called Rhonda, this ethos of community has always been at its core. “We always consider ourselves or act like a community because we see the importance of how nightlife can be a community,” Granich says. “It’s a little more than going out and listening to music — which it is — but it can be more than that for people.”

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 10 p.m.

Where: Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.

Cost: $17.15 - $28.55

Helps: A portion of the proceeds will go to It’s Bigger Than Us, a direct-aid group who have been at the front lines of fire-relief efforts.

Details: Tickets and more information are available on the event’s Resident Advisor page.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

One More Time: A Daft Punk Tribute Party

Downtown L.A. Fire Relief Benefit Dance Party
By Sonaiya Kelley
This Daft Punk-themed show will be one of the last in a series of events put on by Insomniac to raise funds for people affected by the fires.

When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m.

Where: Exchange L.A., 618 S. Spring St.

Helps: 100% of net proceeds will be donated to various charities dedicated to rebuilding and recovery efforts for wildfire victims and first responders.

Details: For more details, check out Insomniac’s website
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement