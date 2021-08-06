The perfect takeout for 18 parks in L.A.

It’s a particular pleasure to realize that you’ve brought just the right picnic to just the right park. But how many perfect park picnics have you achieved this summer? We’re guessing not enough.

With that in mind — and the end of summer in sight — we’ve done our best to put together 18 picnics for readers. Our secret weapon: teamwork. First, our Saturday team came up with a list of their favorite picnic-friendly parks. Then we handed the list to our Food team, who paired those parks with nearby restaurants and added menu suggestions.

Then we hit the road, spread out our picnic blankets and did some serious eating, from chorizo in San Pedro to fried chicken in La Cañada Flintridge. Now it’s your turn.

