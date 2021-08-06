The perfect takeout for 18 parks in L.A.
It’s a particular pleasure to realize that you’ve brought just the right picnic to just the right park. But how many perfect park picnics have you achieved this summer? We’re guessing not enough.
With that in mind — and the end of summer in sight — we’ve done our best to put together 18 picnics for readers. Our secret weapon: teamwork. First, our Saturday team came up with a list of their favorite picnic-friendly parks. Then we handed the list to our Food team, who paired those parks with nearby restaurants and added menu suggestions.
Then we hit the road, spread out our picnic blankets and did some serious eating, from chorizo in San Pedro to fried chicken in La Cañada Flintridge. Now it’s your turn.
Averill Park
Info: 1300 Dodson Ave., San Pedro; (310) 548-7598. Street parking; open dawn to dusk.
Where to order takeout:
The Chori-Man delivers comfort in the form of chorizo. Although there are multiple varieties to choose from (Zacatecano red chicken, white Argentinian pork, maple habanero pork and red soyrizo), I got attached to the Tolucan green pork when I tried it years ago. Aggressively spiced and tinted green with poblano peppers, the chorizo shines best in the chile relleno burrito. The tortilla-wrapped tube is loosely packed with chile relleno, beans, chorizo and crema.
Info: 2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro; (424) 287-2414, thechoriman.com. Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
Barnsdall Art Park
Although the park is an excellent place to watch the sun set, it’s best known as the site of Hollyhock House, a Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece. In 2019, nearly a hundred years after the home was completed, it was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Info: 4800 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles.
Where to order takeout:
Kismet Rotisserie, the little sister operation down the block from Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer’s flagship restaurant, Kismet, makes take-out meals tinged with eastern Mediterranean flavors. If you’re up for knife-and-fork fare, the quarter-chicken plate includes hummus, pita, pickles, chile oil and garlic sauces and a sliver of wedge salad; your taste buds will never be bored. For more transportable feasts, the marquee chicken is tossed in yogurt sauce with turmeric-stained roasted onions and golden raisins and then stuffed into a pita or presented as a salad. The meatless variation, also available as a sandwich or salad, combines vegetables roasted in tahini with a jammy egg and pickled onions.
Info: 4666 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles; (323) 400-3700, kismetrotisserie.com. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Bette Davis Picnic Area
Why is this place named for Davis? A very L.A. reason: In the 1940s, the Hollywood star owned an estate in the neighborhood, along with a few horses, which she rode.
Info: 1850 Riverside Drive, Glendale; (323) 644-2050. Picnic tables. Open 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Where to order takeout:
Russian cuisine is not the first that comes to mind for supreme picnicking, but the zakuski (salads and cold appetizers) from Glendale’s Kalinka make the case gracefully. Cured salmon or herring with boiled potatoes, beets and carrots in vinaigrette, a Georgian-style salad of eggplants and red peppers with walnuts, marinated mushrooms, delicious veal tongue with garlic and dill — the flavors are sharp but land lightly. Don’t skip the layered, bright pink, Soviet-era salad known charmingly as “herring under a fur coat.” For a group, augment the meal with a combo that includes lamb chops, spiced ground beef, pork and chicken, all threaded with vegetables and smoky from the grill.
Info: 1714 Victory Blvd., Glendale; (747) 240-6868, thekalinka.com. Open noon-9 p.m. daily.
Burton Chace Park
Info: 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Amenities include picnic tables, shelters and barbecues.
Where to order takeout:
When Killer Shrimp opened in Marina del Rey in 1988, the restaurant served just one thing: its signature shrimp, drowned in a secret spicy sauce. A year later, the sweet potato pecan pie (the recipe has been in founder Lee Michael’s family for decades) was added to the menu. The pie is a summertime favorite, eaten cold with a big scoop of whipped Chantilly cream on the side. The smooth filling is delicately spiced with cinnamon and blanketed by a crisp pecan topping. It’s a study in textures and balance, not too sweet with the perfect amount of crunch. Over the years I’ve eaten a slice for breakfast, and maybe one or two in place of dinner. I can’t think of a better treat to indulge in while I daydream about owning one of the yachts cruising in the marina.
Info: 4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey; (310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com
Clover Park
Info: 2600 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica. Open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Amenities include picnic tables, barbeque grills, two playgrounds and a 15-station fitness course.
Where to order takeout:
The arepas at Bolívar Coffee + Arepa Bar are soft, cloudlike corn cakes that hug your choice of filling. They come two to an order. The preferred duo is pulled pork followed by slices of ripe mango. The pork shoulder practically melts after cooking for nine hours, stewed in its juices, garlic, paprika and Caribbean spices. The meat is garnished simply with pickled red onion and cilantro. The mango arepa is slathered with a rosemary-tinged aioli and garlic confit, then layered with slices of mango, avocado and a firm white cheese. The arepas come with a side of guasacaca, or what I call magic green sauce. The vibrant lime-colored condiment packs an acidic thump. Ask for extra.
Info: 1741 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 581-2344, cafebolivar.com. Open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays.
Douglas Park
Info: 2439 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. Open 6 a.m.- 11 p.m. daily.
Tehran Market is a wonderland of prepared food and ingredients from the Middle East. It’s also the ideal place to put together the ultimate picnic. Start with a few slices of kuku sabzi, an Iranian dish made with a garden’s worth of fresh herbs (dill, fenugreek, cilantro and parsley, to name a few) and a little egg to bind it together. It’s available premade in the deli along with a variety of olives and pickles. Then, pick up some mast-o khiar yogurt mint dip from the refrigerated section near the dairy. Look for a container of fried onions in the frozen department (they will defrost on the drive to the park). And last, grab some sangak, a chewy flatbread wrapped in plastic. I like to make a wrap with the kuku sabzi, yogurt and fried onions and eat it under a shady tree.
Info: 1417 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 393-6719. Open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Elysian Park
Info: 929 Academy Road, Los Angeles. Barbecue pits, picnic tables, children’s play area and hiking trails. Open sunrise to sunset daily.
Where to order takeout:
Elysian Park has numerous entrances: Aim for the trailhead at Elysian Park Drive and Scott Avenue for maximum convenience to Konbi, a tiny restaurant inspired by Japan’s 24-hour convenience stores. There are precise and beautifully packaged sandwiches, including pork katsu, chicken salad with pickled daikon and (the current masterpiece) layered omelet filled with frilly Jonah crab. Vegetable dishes (perhaps roasted squash with pickled cherries, a salad with fruits and nuts in miso-Dijon dressings, or a combination of pickles) are terrific sides, though two or three make a complete, satisfying meal. Early birds might snag a warm chocolate croissant to pair with a latte or iced sencha.
Info: 1463 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles; konbila.com. Open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
Fox Hills Park
Info: Green Valley Circle and Buckingham Parkway, Culver City. Open dawn to dusk; restrooms 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where to order takeout:
The Serving Spoon in Inglewood is a neighborhood staple. Owners Angela and JC Johnson have run the place since 2004 (Angela’s dad opened the restaurant in 1983). In April 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, the Johnsons launched a “pay it forward” program with a local radio station and for six weeks gave $500 to one or more families in need. Food from their kitchen nurtures on many levels. If you snag a seat at the counter, a plate of fried catfish, eggs and grits is nonnegotiable. If you’re taking your catfish lunch to go, the collard greens and candied yams have better staying power.
Info: 1403 Centinela Ave., Inglewood; (310) 412-3927, theservingspoon.net. Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Garfield Park
Info: 1000 Mission St., South Pasadena. Two gazebos, each with a barbecue and picnic tables (can be reserved), a playground and two tennis courts. Street parking.
Where to order takeout:
I have been ordering sandwiches from the Munch Co. in South Pasadena since I was a freshman at a nearby high school. I used to favor turkey with avocado (still good), but the current favorite is the Munch Fish Sub, owners John Chen and Min Liu’s take on a fried fish sandwich. It involves a lightly breaded and fried filet of tilapia on a toasted French roll. The breadcrumbs coating the sandwich are roughly ground, giving the fish a ragged, crisp crust that will hold its crunch on the way to the park. The fish is dressed with arugula, sprigs of cilantro, slivers of red onion and a piquant tartar sauce with just the right amount of zing and sweet.
Info: 1028 Mission St., South Pasadena; (626) 441-1036, the-munch-co.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.
Hancock Park
Info: 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; (213) 763-3499. Plenty of picnic tables, benches and a small amphitheater. Parking is available in the museum lot off Curson Avenue for $15 (flat rate). Hourly parking is available across the street in the SAG-AFTRA lot. There is also metered four-hour parking along 6th Street.
Where to order takeout:
Even in carry-out boxes, Lalibela owner Tenagne Belachew and her staff assemble beautiful, muted mosaics of Ethiopian dishes: spiced lentils, long simmered meats in complex sauces, gently garlicky salads. For stellar portable meals look to the restaurant’s combination specials. The “veggie utopia” bundles 14 distinct vegetable dishes laid over injera, the thin, fermented bread essential to Ethiopian cuisine. Higher up the food chain, a trio called “Cornis” features kifto (chopped beef in herbed butter with fresh cheese), tibs fir-fir (beef cubes with tomato, garlic and shards of injera) and derek tibs (spiced beef finished with sautéed onions and peppers).
Info: 1025 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles; (323) 965-1025, lalibelala.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
La Cienega Park
Info: 8400 Gregory Way, Beverly Hills. Open daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Baseball diamonds, picnic tables, a running track and playground equipment. Free two-hour parking in the public structure across the street at 325 S. La Cienega Blvd.
Where to order takeout:
Hasiba is one of Los Angeles’ new wave of Middle Eastern restaurants in fast-casual form. Your best bet for a handheld indulgence is one of the sandwiches. The hot split pita is brimming with deep-fried falafel, roasted tomato and fried slabs of eggplant or sweet potato. Depending on your selection, there may be chopped boiled egg, tahini and herbs or veggies dressed with amba (mango pickle sauce) or tahini and Israeli salad. Regardless of your sandwich adventure, after your third bite, the overstuffed pita turns into a beautiful mess, but it’s more than worth the amba-stained picnic blanket.
Info: 8532 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles; (424) 302-0225, hasibarestaurant.com. Closed Saturdays and Mondays.
Lake Balboa Anthony C. Beilenson Park
Info: 6300 Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys; (818) 756-8187. Barbecue pits, children’s play area, picnic tables, fishing permitted, pedal boats and bike rentals. Open sunrise to sunset daily.
Where to order takeout:
Look for the cobalt Maine Street Lobster truck that stations itself across from the park’s Balboa Avenue entrance. In a world of too many choices, the menu has only a handful of satisfying options for lobster rolls: Connecticut-style, simple and pure with drawn butter; New England, the meat glossed with tarragon-flavored mayo; and a wonderful summery variation on a BLT. If you’re feeling extravagant, add “surf and turf” tater tots gilded with bits of lobster, carne asada, pico de gallo and crema. Check the truck’s Instagram account for specials and occasional schedule changes.
Info: 6200 Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys; (323) 364-5255, mainestreetlobstertruck.com
Los Angeles State Historic Park
Info: 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles; (323) 441-8401. Picnic areas, nature and wildlife viewing. Open 8 a.m. to sunset.
Where to order takeout:
Wes Avila became a hometown star with Guerrilla Tacos, the Arts District cart that became a food truck and then a sit-down restaurant. He’s back to his rebelliously creative ways with Angry Egret Dinette, a takeout window inside Chinatown’s Mandarin Plaza. The menu is always in flux, but count on magnificent fish tacos, the Baja shrimp po’ boy layered with sliced avocado, and Avila’s “McTorta,” a breakfast sandwich stuffed with gyro-style beef, fried eggs and American cheese. The mini-waffles are great for starting the day or as dessert at lunchtime and (this comes from first-hand experience) are easy to gobble by hand.
Info: 970 N. Broadway, Suite 114, Los Angeles; (213) 278-0987, aedinette.com
Los Arboles Park
Info: 5101 Calle De Ricardo, Torrance. Open 6 a.m.-10.p.m. daily.
Where to order takeout:
I say a good breakfast burrito can and should be eaten anytime of day. The breakfast burrito jammed with house-made pocho sausage from the Beach Hut in Torrance is one of those. The sausage is similar to chorizo, heavy on the spice with a punch of heat and garlic. Stuffed with sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, melty cheese and hash browns, this is a brick of a burrito that will satisfy you for hours. The restaurant also offers Hawaiian-inspired dishes. If loco moco with a big scoop of macaroni salad is your thing, it has that too.
Info: 4322 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance; (310) 375-1095, thebeachhutla.com
Memorial Park
Info: 1301 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge. Open dawn to dusk.
Where to order takeout:
Excellent fried chicken can taste even better at room temperature. And the really good stuff keeps its allure cold, eaten straight out of the fridge. The chicken at Honeybird in La Cañada Flintridge is superb at any temperature. After six years spent perfecting his recipe, chef-owner Phil Lee settled on a 28-hour wet brine that leaves each piece of chicken moist and adequately seasoned. The coating is golden, craggy and superbly crisp. You can order the chicken on its own, as a meal or in a family pack with sides. Pro tip: Get the family pack, order enough applewood smoked bacon and cheddar biscuits to share, and ask for extra packets of honey and hot sauce for dipping.
Info: 714 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge; (818) 415-0489, www.honeybirdla.com. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Memorial Park
Info: 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Bandshell, a picnic area and a playground; no sports fields. Memorial Park stop on the Metro L Line (a.k.a. the Gold Line). Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where to order takeout:
You can’t go wrong with any of the options on the menu at the new U Street Pizza in Pasadena, sister restaurant to the Union Italian restaurant next door, but the vodka pepperoni pie is a favorite. The sauce is thick, unctuous and slopped on generously under a blanket of cheese and salty rounds of pepperoni. This is a solid pizza, but why not add a side of homemade ranch for your crust? If you’ve saved room for dessert, the choco tacos are just like the ones you ate off the ice cream truck as a kid, only the ice cream is smoother and the chocolate of much better quality.
Info: 33 Union St., Pasadena; (626) 605-0340, ustreetpizza.com. Open 4 to 9 p.m. daily.
Pan Pacific Park
Info: 7600 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles; (323) 939-8874. Barbecue pits, picnic tables, a baseball diamond, basketball courts, children’s play areas, a jogging path and an amphitheater. Open 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
Where to order takeout:
The Fairfax neighborhood around Pan Pacific Park teems with dining options: Tacos 1986, Petty Cash Taqueria, Jon & Vinny’s and Cake Monkey Bakery sit within walking distance. Bludso’s Bar & Cue is a little farther, about a mile from the park, but it merits the extra drive (or steps) for the pleasure of barbecue enjoyed in the outdoors. Texas native Kevin Bludso is a progenitor of L.A.’s modern barbecue boom. Though his original Compton restaurant closed in 2016, the La Brea location maintains the straightforward splendor of Bludso’s smoky arts: brisket, beef sausage, chicken (all available in sandwich form during lunch hours) and ribs, with porky greens on the side and banana pudding for dessert.
Info: 609 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles; (323) 931-2583, barandque.com. Check website for hours.
Vista Hermosa Natural Park
Info: 100 N. Toluca St., Los Angeles
Where to order takeout:
Zack Hall’s expansion of his Grand Central Market stall Clark Street Bread to a handsome brick building on Glendale Boulevard has been a windfall for Echo Park. Zero in on sandwiches — particularly the grilled cheese (Comté and cheddar sharpened with red onion and cornichons) if you want something hot. Grab a turkey pesto if you’ll be walking a while before settling into lunch with Vista Hermosa’s views of the downtown L.A. skyline. It’s hard to resist Clark Street’s pastries: Finish with a Swedish cardamom bun or a Danish filled with whatever fruit is most in season.
Info: 331 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles; (213) 529-4252, clarkstreetbakery.com/echo-park