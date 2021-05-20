The 40 best California outdoor experiences. Period.

This is the California we’ve been pining for — 40 summer destinations that call to us loudly in good times and bad.

To build this list, I thought about the places I was most eager to see, hear, feel, smell and taste again after decades of traveling the state and 14 months of staying home. There are no deserts here, because we’re talking about summer. And no theme parks, because they get enough attention. But what epic, irresistible wonders there are! I’ve road-tested them all, except for one spot 14,505 feet above sea level. (Fortunately, my colleague Mary Forgione, of “The 50 Best Hikes in L.A.,” has that summit covered.)

If you’re getting to know California, these 40 are great places to begin. But we’ve tried to make this list more than a starter kit. Even if you’re an old hand, there will be destinations that you’ve missed, and I’ve added a pro tip to every destination.

Has the pandemic changed these places? Yes. Scores of restaurants and other businesses are gone. Among those remaining, there are smaller staffs, more patio seats, shorter hours and tighter crowd limits. All those circumstances are evolving, so check websites.

If you have a nomination for this collection, send it to @mrcsreynolds (Twitter or Instagram), christopher.reynolds@latimes.com or tell us here. Like us in the face of adversity, this list needs to grow and change.

Now let’s get back on the road.