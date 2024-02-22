Anyone can run. These 18 L.A. run clubs bring the good vibes to help you keep going

Most runners, whether ultra-marathoners or leisurely joggers, have had times when running felt daunting. Kate Olson has completed two 100-mile races in under 23 hours (she also set the course record for both, no big deal), but there was a time when even she was perplexed at the idea of running any race longer than a 5K (3.1 miles). Why would anyone do that to themselves?

When she started attempting longer distances, Olson would listen to music and set goals for herself: “All right, I’m gonna run for six songs,” she’d promise. Then once she got comfortable, she’d add an additional song.

“It was an insanely slow process,” she said.

For over a decade, Olson ran by herself. But she eventually found a running community that made her feel like family. In 2019, she started making a spreadsheet of all the active run clubs in L.A. and counted more than 100. While many of those clubs paused during the pandemic and never came back, a new wave of runners and clubs has since emerged.

Olson, who’s now Los Angeles Marathon’s social media strategy consultant, wants people to know there’s always someone to run with. Her website LA Running Connoisseur, a personal passion project, filters active run clubs in L.A. County by location (from West L.A. to the San Gabriel Valley, the Antelope Valley to Long Beach) and day of the week. According to Olson’s count, there are currently around 135 active Los Angeles run clubs, and collectively they host about 230 group runs a week.

Some run clubs are meant to be intense. They specialize in training members for races. Others pride themselves on being extremely beginner friendly. Some prioritize socializing and are followed by a post-run coffee or happy hour. Many run clubs have added an extra mission of giving back to their communities.

But the main reason to join such a club is because they help provide structure and consistency for your runs. And most are free.

Along with being an activity with a low barrier to entry — all you need are shoes and the motivation to get yourself out the door — Olson says running is also an unparalleled way to get to know a city. “You could drop me anywhere from Burbank to Winnetka — you could even take me to the mountains — and I could find my way back home,” she said. “Because I’ve run a little bit of everywhere.”

Want to join a local group and hit the ground, well, running? Here’s a list of 18 clubs across L.A. that each serves a different purpose. Check out LA Running Connoisseur for more options that fit the vibe you‘re looking for.

