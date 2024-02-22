Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times
Anyone can run. These 18 L.A. run clubs bring the good vibes to help you keep going
Most runners, whether ultra-marathoners or leisurely joggers, have had times when running felt daunting. Kate Olson has completed two 100-mile races in under 23 hours (she also set the course record for both, no big deal), but there was a time when even she was perplexed at the idea of running any race longer than a 5K (3.1 miles). Why would anyone do that to themselves?
When she started attempting longer distances, Olson would listen to music and set goals for herself: “All right, I’m gonna run for six songs,” she’d promise. Then once she got comfortable, she’d add an additional song.
“It was an insanely slow process,” she said.
For over a decade, Olson ran by herself. But she eventually found a running community that made her feel like family. In 2019, she started making a spreadsheet of all the active run clubs in L.A. and counted more than 100. While many of those clubs paused during the pandemic and never came back, a new wave of runners and clubs has since emerged.
Olson, who’s now Los Angeles Marathon’s social media strategy consultant, wants people to know there’s always someone to run with. Her website LA Running Connoisseur, a personal passion project, filters active run clubs in L.A. County by location (from West L.A. to the San Gabriel Valley, the Antelope Valley to Long Beach) and day of the week. According to Olson’s count, there are currently around 135 active Los Angeles run clubs, and collectively they host about 230 group runs a week.
Some run clubs are meant to be intense. They specialize in training members for races. Others pride themselves on being extremely beginner friendly. Some prioritize socializing and are followed by a post-run coffee or happy hour. Many run clubs have added an extra mission of giving back to their communities.
But the main reason to join such a club is because they help provide structure and consistency for your runs. And most are free.
Along with being an activity with a low barrier to entry — all you need are shoes and the motivation to get yourself out the door — Olson says running is also an unparalleled way to get to know a city. “You could drop me anywhere from Burbank to Winnetka — you could even take me to the mountains — and I could find my way back home,” she said. “Because I’ve run a little bit of everywhere.”
Want to join a local group and hit the ground, well, running? Here’s a list of 18 clubs across L.A. that each serves a different purpose. Check out LA Running Connoisseur for more options that fit the vibe you‘re looking for.
Take over an L.A. landmark with Saturday Stairs at the Hollywood Bowl
Jeff Palkevich, founder of the Saturday Stairs, was born with a block in his heart, so he never went to gym class or played sports growing up. About eight years ago, he received a pacemaker that made his heart strong enough to start running. He said he accidentally started the club when he and friends began coming to the Bowl on Saturdays to jog and more and more people joined them. “Since I still would never consider myself a jock, I try really hard to make this group welcoming to people of all fitness levels and all walks of life,” he said. Dogs are welcome too.
Palkevich considers Saturday Stairs a fitness club, because he’ll often intersperse other exercises in the workouts. On a recent Saturday, he gamified the stair run by having everyone play rock-paper-scissors first — winner runs up the stairs, loser has to do a set of push-ups, sit-ups or burpees before they run up the stairs. And repeat.
Periodically, they’ll do what Palkevich calls a PR (personal record) run. If you start from the bottom corner of the Hollywood Bowl and run up and down every crevice of the seating, it’s one mile, he said. So he’ll set the clock for about half an hour, and the hope is that each time, people are able to complete more reps than they had before.
Meet-up time: 8 a.m. Saturdays.
Other clubs that gather at iconic L.A. locations: The November Project meets up at Griffith Observatory 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and the Angels City Run Club meets up at the Angels Flight Railway in downtown L.A. on 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Feel safe with the female-led Recovery Run in Inglewood
Angel Risher started Recovery Run because many clubs she runs with are male-dominated and she wanted to create a comfortable space for women to build friendships through running. She wants the three miles the group does on Saturday mornings to feel like an emotional release from the week. Sometimes, members will all walk the three miles together.
Risher chose Inglewood’s Edward Vincent Park because it’s safe: Members don’t have to worry about running across busy streets or being cat-called. It’s also a one-mile loop, so there’s no chance of getting lost. And if someone wants do do only one loop that day, they can. The main focus is on the conversation, support and connection.
Meet-up time: 7 a.m. Saturdays at Edward Vincent Park
Other female-led rub clubs: Runlista, Chingonas on the Run, the Breakfast Run Club, Running Mamis and Valley Girls Running Club
Join the introvert-friendly Movement Runners crew in West L.A.
LA Running Connoisseur‘s Kate Olson has been visiting run clubs by herself for the last year, and it’s not always easy to show up to one without knowing anybody , especially if you’re an introvert. She said the Movement Runners were so welcoming that “it felt like a hug.” “We’d stop a few times and make sure everyone was there,” she said. “It wasn’t about speed. It was just about spending time together.”
One unique aspect of Movement Runners is that there is no set route — John sometimes makes up the route as he goes (that’s why everyone needs to stay together). But that’s part of the adventure.
Meetup times: 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Loqui in Playa Vista and 9 a.m. Fridays at the Culver City stairs
Other introvert-friendly clubs: Weho Run Club and Soho House Run Club
Build confidence with Pacer Nation (various locations)
Monica Bobadilla ran with the Pasadena Pacers for a few years before she started the Whittier chapter. She’s now its president and a board member of Pacer Nation. She loves its Pre-Conditioning program, which is designed to get anyone from the couch to five miles in 12 weeks.
Club members practice Jeffing, a run-walk technique. They start by walking for 5 minutes and then running for 1 minute, for a total of 30 minutes. Each week, the amount of running time increases, the amount of walking time decreases, and by the end of 12 weeks, members can run 5 miles in about an hour. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch people who didn’t think they could run a mile get to the end of the program and surprise themselves with their progress, Bobadilla said.
Meetup time: Varies depending on chapters (Pasadena, Whittier, Thousand Oaks, Azusa and San Bernardino)
Another walk-to-run club: LADWP Pacers Running Club is a downtown L.A.-based club whose mission is to encourage walkers to become runners.
Breathe that fresh ocean air with SB Coffee Club in Manhattan Beach
SB Coffee Club is a female-led club that meets early Friday mornings to run five miles along the Manhattan Beach Strand. Members start at the pier, and it’s an up-and-back route, so if anyone wants to go out longer or come back earlier, they can turn around at their own halfway point. One location perk: There are outdoor beach showers for those who need to quickly rinse off before morning meetings.
When the club started, members would meet at 5 a.m. because founder Linda Keller liked getting up before the break of dawn to run, but the group later relaxed into a more accommodating 5:30 a.m. start time. (Many members are mothers of young children and like to get their workouts in before their kids’ morning routines.)
This is a group that takes running seriously. In 2022, SB Coffee Club participated in the Speed Project, an exclusive, secretive 340-mile relay race that challenges six runners to start at the Santa Monica Pier and make it to Las Vegas on foot in the most efficient manner. Their all-female team won first in its division and broke the girls’ record by about an hour and 40 minutes.
Meet-up time: 5:30 a.m. Fridays, but earlier birds can still meet at 5 a.m. to squeeze in bonus miles.
Other clubs that run along the beach: South Bay Runners Club, Hermosa Run Club, LA Leggers, Venice Run Club and Cooldown Running
Hit the mountain trails with TrailG.O.A.T.s in the San Gabriel Valley
Benitez didn’t start running until the pandemic. His event planning business was struggling, he was moody, and his wife urged him to get out of the house to let out some steam. He remembers putting on his sneakers and walking a mile, because at the time, he couldn’t jog the whole thing. Now, he’s not only an ultramarathon runner but an avid mountain biker. He maps out the trails for the club beforehand by biking through them first. The G.O.A.T.s have various meet-ups across San Gabriel Valley and Angeles National Forest, but their favorite trails are in Marshall Canyon Regional Park, Glendora Mountain and Echo Mountain.
He’s proud of the range of runners the TrailG.O.A.T. attracts. There are the elite runners who join them on their recovery days, but there are also hikers. They jog with a grandmother who never runs with a watch or tracks her mileage. “My legs know,” she‘ll say.
At the three-mile turnaround point, Benitez asked if I wanted to go up to the gazebo. “It’s only a couple more miles,” he explained. I said sure, but the whole way back, I told everyone that I was only planning on doing six miles, but Benitez tricked me into doing 10. That happens a lot with the TrailG.O.A.Ts, members told me. You think you’re there to do six or seven miles, but you get immersed in a conversation and suddenly you’re in the double digits.
Meet-up time: Sundays at 6:15 a.m.
Other trail-running run clubs: New Basin Blues, MT Runners and Coyote Running
Channel your inner track star with TNT Tuesday Night Track in the San Fernando Valley
The runners who show up to TNT Tuesday Night Track at Birmingham Community Charter High School in the San Fernando Valley get the added benefit of training with veteran running coach Pat Connelly. Connelly, who recently turned 86, is a retired LAPD officer who coached cross country for both UCLA and USC. He founded the official L.A. Marathon training program, the L.A. Roadrunners and wrote the book “Go the Distance!: The Official L.A. Marathon Training Guide” in the ’90s. He retired in 1996, but he still coaches about 60 people for an hour every Tuesday evening.
He said he always goes back to the fundamentals: Take short strides, stay relaxed, make sure you’re doing a proper arm swing. It’s about using your momentum. “Runners are special,” he said. He can sense when someone is a runner. They’re generally very positive, because running gives people the confidence to break through pain barriers, he said.
Meetup time: 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Birmingham Community Charter High School
Other clubs that specialize in track workouts: Eastside Traffic, High Desert Runners Club and Marine Stadium Track Club. Note that many run clubs that meet multiple times a week have track workout days in their schedules.
Tackle that marathon with Long Beach Running Club
In 2013, Gus Esparza, the founder of Long Beach Running Club, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a truck. The impact sent him off a cliff, and he couldn’t walk for nine months. Once he was able to move again, he’d go to the Signal Hill Home Depot parking lot and run up the trails. Now, about 100 people join him.
One of the main reasons the club grew was because members started training for marathons. At first, it was like the blind leading the blind, Esparza jokes. But now the club has trained hundreds of people. The Long Beach Running Club recently started offering one-on-one coaching plans. After hearing so many horror stories about sub-par running coaches, Esparza wanted to be able to vet professional coaches for members and also provide access to nutritional plans and sports recovery services.
There are many running clubs in Long Beach that prioritize socializing, Esparza said. They start and end at bars, and he respects that. But if he has his way, the Long Beach Running Club will never have beer or any distractions that will get in the way of your PR (personal record).
Meet-up times: 6:30 p.m. Mondays in Signal Hill; track workouts at 6 a.m. Wednesdays at Chittick Field; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Nike Well Collective; and Sunday long runs starting at the Belmont Brewing Co.
Other clubs known for effective pace groups: Koreatown Run Club, Highland Park Run Club, Keep It Run Hundred, Blacklist and Pacer Nation.
Run at night with Boyle Heights Bridge Runners
But often, night running is safer with a group — or a run club. The Boyle Heights Bridge Runners meet every Wednesday at Mariachi Plaza, and there are two options: a signature three-mile run that goes to the 6th Street Viaduct and loops back around and a shorter two-mile route.
Rolando Cruz, who leads the runs, has been running with the club since the beginning. He remembers when the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners were featured on the Los Angeles episode of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown.” He was also recently on a “Today” show segment about the club. But amid the moments of glitz is a club that cares a lot about its community. Members hire local street vendors for their big events. They raise funds for teachers and others in need.
As for the weekly run itself, Cruz recommends getting to Mariachi Plaza earlier than the start time as members arrive and start socializing. Many stay behind afterward to stretch and continue catching up.
Meetup time: 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays in Mariachi Plaza
Other clubs with night runs: The Night Terrors Run Crew meets at 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the Urban Light exhibit outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Rundalay meets on 8 p.m. Mondays at Grand Park, and it has a Friday Night Lights 7 p.m. run.
Tour filming locations with Los Angeles Cinephile Run Club
Some dressed up in suits and re-enacted scenes from the film. It was the test run for L.A. Cinephile Run Club, and what Johnson learned was that people loved it but also that six miles with added stops was too long.
The L.A. Cinephile Run Club meets once every two months. This gives Johnson time to plan the next theme. He wants each run to feel like a special event. Everyone sticks together like it’s a tour group, and they make sure to stop for the obligatory selfies. While there are an abundance of filming locations in Los Angeles to choose from, Johnson’s challenge is finding a handful worth visiting that are within three miles of each other.
The second run coincided with the summer release of “Fast X.” Johnson took a run crew on a tour of Echo Park and Angelino Heights locations from the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. A highlight was when they staged a 400 meter race (pictured above) up to Dominic’s house, in honor of Vin Diesel’s characters famous line: “I live my life a quarter-mile at a time.”
Since then, there have been runs dedicated to “500 Days of Summer,” “Independence Day,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Halloween” and more.
Meet-up time: 10 a.m. Sundays every other month. Check the club’s Instagram for details.
Revel at street art with Blacklist L.A. (various locations)
It’s usually about a three- or four-mile run, but there’s a break in the middle when runners reach the mural featured that day. Group members, led by Blacklist leader Carlos Desroses, take their time to learn about the artist and appreciate the work.
There’s a new piece of street art to visit each week, and the group travels to places like downtown L.A.’s Arts District, Echo Park, Koreatown and Silver Lake. After each run, there’s a group photo in front of the art posted on Blacklist L.A.’s Art Run Instagram page with information about the artist and location, so people who can’t join the run can visit the mural on their own.
Meet-up times: Art runs at 9 p.m. Monday in various locations; track workouts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crenshaw High School; Lista female-led runs at Los Angeles High School at 7 p.m. Thursday; and long runs in Griffith Park at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Give back to the community with Skid Row Running Club in downtown L.A.
On Monday and Thursday mornings, the club’s five-mile run starts at the Midnight Mission and then goes over the 6th Street Viaduct to Hollenbeck Lake. That’s where members take a break to celebrate birthdays, their sobriety and other accomplishments, before returning to Skid Row. On Thursdays, the club has doughnuts and coffee for everyone.
“Over the years, the club has evolved from just a handful of runners putting in quiet miles in downtown L.A. to a much larger, experienced group of competitors,” Smith said. “We’ve become more focused and dedicated to our sport and enter many high-profiles races throughout the year.
“Runners of all types are welcome. We leave no one behind.”
Meetup time: 5:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Midnight Mission
Other run clubs that give back: Compton Run Club, which raises money for scholarships in the community, and Silver Lake Track Club, which has raised money to build a track for L.A. high school students.
Brainstorm brilliant ideas with Run Tech Club in Culver City
The name Run Tech Club (RTC) is a play on WebRTC, a real-time communication program for the web. As a two-time Grammy-winning audio engineer and two-time startup founder, Fong understands how entrepreneurs sometimes get stuck and need guidance to advance to the next stage of their careers. It’s a smaller group, and the three- and five-mile options are run at a comfortable pace so people can chat, build connections and figure out how to support each other.
But the Run Tech Club isn’t limited to people working in tech or business. Fong wants to inspire the members to be game-changers. He hope the club attracts people who aren’t satisfied with the status quo and dream of making a difference in the world.
Meetup time: 6:30 a.m. Fridays, followed by a casual office hours in the plaza outside Go Get Em Tiger. Fong buys everyone a cup of coffee after the run.
Another run club that encourages networking: Pitch and Run L.A. is a run club for founders, investors and tech people that started in New York.
Pair running and yoga with the Tofu Scramble Run Club in northeastern L.A.
“Our hope is to hold space to escape the chaos of the grid — or find solace in our backyard moments to pause, reflect and catch your breath,” Nájera-Navarro said. “To do hard things and smile. We become this collective endeavor, cultivating seeds of inspired harmony integrated with a simple propelling dance on the mountain.”
Meetup time: “Caffeinated ritvals” at 6:30 a.m. Fridays
Other wellness-centered clubs: J2N Run Club meets out of the Space B.A.R. Wellness in Pasadena.
Bring (or find) a date at Venice Run Club
The Venice Run Club started in 2020, amid the George Floyd protests and frustrations around the pandemic. Wanting to raise money to support racial justice, Shields and a friend set up a weekend challenge that involved running “four miles every four hours for 48 hours.” They raised $60,000 toward police reform, launched a nonprofit (48 for Change) and birthed a popular Venice Beach-based running community.
The club meets three times a week, but its Mobbin Wednesday run attracts an average of 500 people during the winter and 900 people over the summer, Shields said. The largest Mobbin run drew about 1,100 people. Members meet in a parking lot a few blocks from the beach, run over the Venice canals and down the boardwalk — and it’s not an exaggeration to say they take over the streets.
But even with the huge crowd, it’s important to Shields that people mingle. Before each Mobbin run, he takes his microphone and portable speaker and asks new people to come to the front and introduce themselves. One time, one of his regular members thought one of the newbies was cute, so she tapped Shields on the shoulder and said, “Ask him if he’s single.” Shields obliged, and it got enough giggles and blushes that he continued asking people about their relationship statuses. “I think you have to be vulnerable to make connections,” he said.
So is Venice Run Club really a great place to bring a date? Shields shrugged. “It’s probably a better place to find a date,” he said.
Meetup time: Track workouts at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Culver City High School (sign-up required; space limited); Mobbin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and long runs at 8:30 a.m. Saturday (both meet at the 2150 Dell Ave. parking lot in Venice)
Reward yourself with dessert with Besties Run Club in East Hollywood
She kept the route simple. The club designates one person to run in the front and another to run in the back, so no one gets lost. The 5-K (3.2 mile) run is along Edgemont Street until it goes up a hill and hits a dead end. Runners gather at the top, congratulate each other, do push-ups together — and then they relax on their way downhill.
“We call it ‘hill and chill,’” said Phoenix. As runners return to the store, they’re handed cups of water and their reward: smooth and impressively creamy vegan soft serve ice cream that is specially made in-house.
Meetup time: 7 p.m. Thursdays at Besties Vegan Paradise
Other run clubs with treats: There are two Friday Donut Club runs, one that meets at the Randy’s Donuts in Pasadena and another at the Donut Hut in Burbank.
Cheers at post-run happy hour with Dog Haus Running Club in Pasadena
Since 2012, Doghaus Run Club has met on Tuesdays at Dog Haus Beirgarten in Old Town Pasadena for a free 5-K run fun — which, spoiler alert, includes a challenging hill right smack in the middle. While the run is at 6:30 p.m., the socializing is just as important as the exercise. Many members of the club end up hanging out at the biergarten until 9:30 p.m., Williams said.
Dog Haus has a great selection of beer, she said. Some like their bitter IPAs. Others like their ciders, laugers or wheat beers. All are refreshing after a run, she said, and well-earned, especially if you’re tackling the clubs’ Arbor Hill repeat challenges.
The goal is to leave Pasadena happy and more healthful, she said. In addition to the weekly runs, the group will do a hike and trail cleanup once a month, and members also meet up to support other local breweries and coffee shops. Members have become such a family that there are Dog Haus Running Club kids who have been at the weekly meetups since they were being pushed around in strollers.
Meetup time: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dog Haus Biergarten
Other run clubs that center on breweries: Mikkellar Running Club, LA Craft Runners, Brews Brothers Running Club, Wild Parrot Brewing Run Club and the Official Bandits Running Club
