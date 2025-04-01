9 excellent new and improved Palm Springs-area hotels for a dreamy getaway

For decades, one of Palm Springs’ most recognizable focal points was an eyesore. A half-constructed hotel spanning 2½ centrally located city blocks sat stalled in limbo. Initially, an upscale Andaz property was in the works for a 2015 groundbreaking. The years ticked by with little to show until a new owner came in, and finally, in October, the Thompson Palm Springs opened its doors.

As a Coachella Valley resident, I wondered about this project for so long that when I finally entered, it felt as if Willy Wonka had flung open the doors to his factory. Inside was a slick property filled with museum-grade art, hushed courtyards with bungalow-style rooms and a flashy rooftop pool adjoining one of the city’s best new restaurants.

The long-awaited Thompson Hotel, with 168 bungalow-inspired rooms, filled a void that had become an eyesore. (Thompson Hotel)

Even more exciting: The Thompson is only one in a crop of hotels renewing interest in the Greater Palm Springs hospitality scene, along with major improvements at several other existing properties, in the past two years.

Take, for example, the former gay men’s clothing-optional resort in Palm Springs that sat empty for two years until new owners purchased the building and reopened it in January as Terra Palm Springs, a wellness resort with a luminous boho-meets-Bali aesthetic — and a revived clothing mandate.

Further south, the historic La Quinta Resort, where Hollywood stars like Greta Garbo and Frank Capra once resided, underwent a top-to-bottom renovation this year, redoing the lobby, all guest rooms and some public areas, including a sleek new pool complex reserved for adults.

Terra Palm Springs offers a Himalayan salt rock sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, pool and soothing rain room. (Pablo Enriquez/Terra Palm Springs)

For weary Angelenos in search of a desert respite, these new and improved properties represent the most alluring places to stay in the valley right now. They’re also well positioned for guests to take advantage of the valley’s scenic hiking, sumptuous spas, boozy brunches and nostalgic midcentury architecture.

The nine selections listed here are where this local sends her visiting family and friends and range from boutique, atmospheric inns to full-service, family-friendly resorts. Visit this spring to experience the revived surroundings amid gorgeous weather, festivals and tournaments; or consider a summer visit when sizzling temps mean lower prices and fewer crowds. (Note: Some properties are advertised as adults only, but whether that’s legal in California is hazy at best.)