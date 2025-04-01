9 excellent new and improved Palm Springs-area hotels for a dreamy getaway
For decades, one of Palm Springs’ most recognizable focal points was an eyesore. A half-constructed hotel spanning 2½ centrally located city blocks sat stalled in limbo. Initially, an upscale Andaz property was in the works for a 2015 groundbreaking. The years ticked by with little to show until a new owner came in, and finally, in October, the Thompson Palm Springs opened its doors.
As a Coachella Valley resident, I wondered about this project for so long that when I finally entered, it felt as if Willy Wonka had flung open the doors to his factory. Inside was a slick property filled with museum-grade art, hushed courtyards with bungalow-style rooms and a flashy rooftop pool adjoining one of the city’s best new restaurants.
Even more exciting: The Thompson is only one in a crop of hotels renewing interest in the Greater Palm Springs hospitality scene, along with major improvements at several other existing properties, in the past two years.
Take, for example, the former gay men’s clothing-optional resort in Palm Springs that sat empty for two years until new owners purchased the building and reopened it in January as Terra Palm Springs, a wellness resort with a luminous boho-meets-Bali aesthetic — and a revived clothing mandate.
Further south, the historic La Quinta Resort, where Hollywood stars like Greta Garbo and Frank Capra once resided, underwent a top-to-bottom renovation this year, redoing the lobby, all guest rooms and some public areas, including a sleek new pool complex reserved for adults.
For weary Angelenos in search of a desert respite, these new and improved properties represent the most alluring places to stay in the valley right now. They’re also well positioned for guests to take advantage of the valley’s scenic hiking, sumptuous spas, boozy brunches and nostalgic midcentury architecture.
The nine selections listed here are where this local sends her visiting family and friends and range from boutique, atmospheric inns to full-service, family-friendly resorts. Visit this spring to experience the revived surroundings amid gorgeous weather, festivals and tournaments; or consider a summer visit when sizzling temps mean lower prices and fewer crowds. (Note: Some properties are advertised as adults only, but whether that’s legal in California is hazy at best.)
Thompson Palm Springs
The 168-room contemporary hotel has a glossy museum-like lobby adorned with oversized art from native, local and up-and-coming artists, curated by Virginia Shore of Shore Art Advisory.
Furnishings are equally eye-catching, led by B Design, with a palette that pays homage to Palm Springs midcentury elements but in more muted tones. Think soft champagne instead of the vivid orange or blue hues you typically see in town.
The bungalow-inspired rooms have king or double queen beds and Victrola radios and are scented with Thompson’s signature fragrance, a pleasing blend made by D.S. & Durga, the same purveyor behind the in-room toiletries. There are also suites with separate bedrooms, as well as a new adults-only tower dubbed Upper Stories, which opened in April and includes a pool reserved solely for guests ages 18 and older staying in this section.
The main pool is the hotel’s centerpiece, perched overlooking bustling Palm Canyon Drive below. It flows seamlessly into the meticulously styled Mediterranean restaurant Lola Rose Grand Mezze where creamy dips beg to be smeared on hearty pita, accompanied by exquisitely charred skewers — the spicy lamb is outstanding. Pair a visit with a glass, flight or bottle of wine at the Napa Valley-inspired tasting room off the lobby serving a selection of pours from vineyards owned by the family behind the hotel.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $550
- Hot tip: The museum-grade art collection alone is worth a visit whether or not you plan to spend the night. The Thompson also is a preferred hotel partner for Desert X, a major modern art exhibition spanning the entire valley, running through May 11.
- What’s nearby: The hotel’s location borders Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. For excellent shopping and vintage finds, check out Bon Vivant, Trina Turk and the Shops at Thirteen Forty Five.
Terra Palm Springs
The rooms all center around the hotel pool with its breezy cabanas draped in flowing white fabric (free to use and first-come, first-served) and terracotta-colored loungers. The rooms are serene with rainfall showers or soaking tubs — one has its own outdoor bath for private alfresco soaks. There are also Le Labo toiletries, Vuori yoga mats and blocks, plus mini bars stocked with wellness goodies like kombucha and sheet masks.
While there’s no restaurant on-site, a breakfast spread comes included and a pass-through window bar (which does double duty as the lobby) crafts cocktails that incorporate ingredients like chlorophyll or marine collagen. For something heartier, the hotel partners with Workshop, an excellent Palm Springs eatery, that stocks a grab-and-go fridge with paninis, in addition to juice cleanses.
- Nightly rates: Starts at $400
- Hot tip: For a fitting add-on, rent a red light therapy mask, which dermatologists say may rejuvenate your complexion over time, to use in your room.
- What’s nearby: Wellness lovers looking for a scenic hike will enjoy nearby Tahquitz Canyon, a beautiful loop leading to a 60-foot waterfall. (Entry is $15 for adults, $7 for children.)
Mojave Resort
Mojave Resort, which is advertised as adults only, originally opened in 1957 as the Galla Villa Motel. While it was known as Mojave Resort in later years, it reopened after undergoing a total renovation. Twenty-five rooms come with one king or two queen beds, and much of the furniture is original to the hotel’s previous iteration but was refinished for a clean, modern look to preserve its original midcentury spirit. In the morning, a continental breakfast of fruit, muffins and yogurt is delivered to each room in a Polarbox cooler that oozes vintage nostalgia. In place of a minibar, an in-room bar cart is stocked with spirits and nonbreakable cocktailware so guests may carry their beverages over to the brand-new pool, which all the rooms face.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $143
- Hot tip: After a dip and a day browsing El Paseo, every evening winds down with a complimentary pour of champagne for a sundown salute around a fire table, where guests can mingle, clink glasses and toast to their stay.
- What’s nearby: El Paseo has some excellent restaurants. Try Porta Via, Mitch’s on El Paseo, Ristorante Mamma Gina or Sottovoce Cafe.
Drift Palm Springs
Instead of a sweeping lobby, a modest desk stands guard outside the hotel’s grand doors. Guests check in virtually to receive a room code. Should they need anything during their stay, they’re asked to text an AI digital concierge named Eve for help with housekeeping requests, local recommendations or to share the Wi-Fi password.
Inside are 39 minimalist rooms with platform beds, paper lantern lights, Moroccan-style robes and, in some cases, hammocks strung up on private balconies. Rare for hotels in the desert, there are also one-, two-, and four-bedroom suites for a refreshing alternative to the copious vacation rentals that saturate the Greater Palm Springs area. Here, residences come with multiple bathrooms, fully stocked kitchens and sweeping patios, together with all the perks of a full-service hotel: in this case, a glistening pool, weekly yoga classes, bike rentals and ticketed monthly events for family style meals and tastings.
While here, stop into Maleza, the hotel’s photogenic restaurant filled with white and green subway tiles, rattan furnishings and a Kiva fireplace. The meals offer an elevated take on Mexican street food, serving ceviche and aguachile that are so good, you’ll contemplate licking the plate clean.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $203
- Hot tip: The vibe is overtly hip, but the spacious suites also make it a stellar choice for families who prefer boutique digs.
- What’s nearby: The hotel is a quick walk from the Palm Springs Art Museum, which is free to visit on Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m.
Yara Palm Springs
The design is the vision of Yahaira Familia of interior design studio the Styled Property. She foraged many pieces in the hotel, including a tumbleweed that fills a stately vase in the lobby. The rooms echo a similar boho aesthetic with woven lamps, Helix king-size beds and Smeg mini fridges. The room names pay homage to strong women throughout mythology and literature, with the Xochi Suite honoring the mother of one of the owners.
The pool is calming, flanked by loungers, a fire pit and an outdoor bathtub for cold plunges or warm evening soaks under the stars. In the airy lobby, an included breakfast is served each morning before the space transforms into a cocktail bar mixing up creative afternoon tipples created by Michael Maul, the hotel’s general manager, who doubles as a professional mixologist, along with Katrina Gutierrez, the assistant manager and a sommelier.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $179
- Hot tip: With its low guest count and sophisticated ambience, Yara is best for couples.
- What’s nearby: There’s no restaurant on-site but excellent dining is a short walk away. Bar Cecil, Mr. Lyons, Miro’s Restaurant and Farm are all close and among some of the best dining in the city.
Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa
The brand took over and renovated the property formerly known as the Miramonte Resort, fully refreshing the 215 guest rooms with leafy palm frond accents and gleaming bathrooms. The 11-acre grounds are verdant and lush with orchards of fragrant, pick-your-own lemon, orange and grapefruit trees that may be collected and fresh-squeezed each morning at a station stocked with simple syrup, soda water, fresh mint and basil to make your own mocktail. Or, order a glass of champagne or a shot of your go-to spirit from the bar to make a cocktail.
The hotel’s focal point is a central pool surrounded by loungers and daybeds framed by mountain views. Spa Rosa has an additional pool reserved for spa guests, and another smaller, quieter pool is nestled at the back of the property.
A meal at Grapefruit Basil is recommended, ideally on the picturesque patio with olive trees, fire pits, lanterns and bocce ball. You’d be wise to sip the signature grapefruit basil cocktail. It’s not too sweet, not too tart, and lovely on a warm desert night. And Tommy Bahama fans rejoice: The hotel has a well-curated boutique off the lobby for an apropos souvenir of your stay.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $171
- Hot tip: This hotel attracts an older crowd who come to the valley to golf, play tennis or pickleball, or luxuriate by the pool.
- What’s nearby: For excellent coffee and morning pastries, the nearby IW Coffee is a local favorite — the muffins are especially superb.
Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas
All 531 accommodations, which include 39 suites and 43 residential villas, saw a total refresh, and even standard rooms are particularly spacious with 550 square feet, private balconies, mod furnishings and, in king rooms, a separate sunken living area. As it’s a family-friendly property, some rooms have bunk beds, while one-bedroom suites offer loads of space. The villas, renovated at the start of 2025, have multiple bedrooms, dining areas and furnished patios with hot tubs.
While the rooms are among the most spacious and well appointed in the valley, it’s the reimagined HyTides water park that’s the star of the show, with a 450-foot lazy river and 30-foot dueling water slides. There are also multiple pools, including a family splash pad and designated adult-only sanctuaries.
The hotel revamp also brought in two new dining concepts from Angelo Sosa, a celebrity chef from Bravo’s “Top Chef,” which serve inventive upscale small plates with a heavy Southwestern influence.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $320
- Hot tip: Book a treatment at the hotel’s Agua Serena Spa and receive all-day access to wet and dry saunas, a hot tub, outdoor showers, a relaxation lounge and fitness center.
- What’s nearby: For those looking for a tee time, the hotel is next door to Indian Wells Golf Resort, which also puts on a glow-in-the-dark series with LED-charged golf balls, lights and lasers during the winter.
La Quinta Resort & Club, Curio Collection by Hilton
The La Quinta Resort, a member of Hilton Hotels, is a major part of the city’s history, and first opened in the 1920s with 20 adobe-style casitas. Guests can still stay in those accommodations today, but the resort has grown to include 718 guest rooms, all of which completed a total renovation in March, as did much of the grounds and amenities.
Casita-style rooms, which have one or two beds, were fully redone with new furnishings, vanities, artwork, carpeting and mini bars. Upgraded and updated hacienda suites have carports, hot tubs and plunge pools in some instances.
Other new additions include a revived lobby, revamped landscaping and a new pool, which brings the total count at the hotel to a whopping 42 swimming pools. The latest, Plunge at Renker Pool, has two new infinity-edge pools limited to guests ages 21 and up, and also includes a hot tub, bar area and climate-controlled cabanas.
The hotel has five dining venues and two marketplaces, including the upscale steakhouse Morgan’s, which recently renovated its bar area, while the Adobe Grill has new furnishings for its scenic patio perched overlooking the resort.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $229
- Hot tip: This is one of the grandest, most scenic properties in the valley. It’s so stunning that it was a filming location for “The Bachelorette,” “The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding,” “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Chopped 420.”
- What’s nearby: Don’t miss a stroll in charming Old Town La Quinta, which has a wonderful farmers market on Sundays from October through May, or grab a bike from the hotel and ride down to the La Quinta Cove with its beautiful paved biking path. You can also venture further on foot on any of the Cove’s well-maintained hiking trails.
Korakia Pensione
The home stayed in the family for years before becoming Korakia Pensione, a 28-room Moroccan-inspired hotel with bubbling fountains, secret gardens, arched entryways and, come nightfall, enchanting candlelit pathways. The hotel is not new, though it has had several noteworthy updates in the past year. The brand-new Moroccan Bar now faces one of two pools and serves wine, beer, mocktails and specialty cocktails, including the Dar Morroc with a Moroccan fig spirit, pomegranate and orange.
There are also two new accommodation types. The Churchill Suite opened for booking in February in the very spot where the British leader and Coutts were said to have shared their passion for art. The space honors that legacy with shelves lined with historic tomes and assorted curios alongside a king-size bed, a reading nook, a 1924 wood-burning fireplace and French doors leading to a library courtyard.
The hotel also added Auric House, a 1930s Spanish Revival adobe ranch compound with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a kitchen, indoor/outdoor dining areas, multiple fireplaces and a tiled pool. Whereas Korakia is advertised as adults only, children are permitted at Auric House, making it a unique fit for multigenerational travel.
- Nightly rate: Starts at $259
- Hot tip: The entire property is magical at night, from the candlelit gardens to an outdoor movie theater screening black-and-white movies after the sun goes down.
- What’s nearby: Hikers will appreciate that the North Lykken trailhead is only a mile away, and the hotel is about a block from downtown Palm Springs’ main thoroughfare, which hosts a weekly Thursday night street festival.
