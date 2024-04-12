Los Angeles Times
Live DJ sets! Freebies! Exclusive drops! 12 L.A. shops going big for Record Store Day
420 isn’t just for stoners. This year, Record Store Day — the worldwide celebration for independent record shops that typically happens every third Saturday of April — falls on the storied day.
Across Los Angeles County, audiophiles and vinyl collectors will converge at participating stores to search for one-of-a-kind wax and CD releases by artists new and old, along with other one-of-a-kind items. Even in the age of Spotify, vinyl records have stayed in demand — more than 43 million people bought vinyl records last year, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America (RIAA).
“It’s really like an Easter egg hunt,” says longtime collector and DJ Johnny Young, who goes by the moniker Black Museumist, of Record Store Day. “There’s a lot of energy.”
This year’s event brings in roughly 400 anticipated titles including a live recording of Talking Heads from a 1977 performance (featuring seven previously unheard songs), a 12-inch vinyl release of Daft Punk’s “Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 5555)”, an unreleased live solo recording of “The Godmother of Rock n’ Roll” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe (from 1966) and a 10-year anniversary edition of Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s “Piñata.”
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
Also, this year’s Record Store Day ambassador, Paramore, will release a remix version of its 2023 album, “This Is Why” and Cheech and Chong will reissue the soundtrack for their 1978 film, “Up in Smoke,” on smoky green vinyl just in time for 4/20.
You can see the full list here. Also, note that there are three types of special releases: RSD Exclusive (when the record is pressed specifically for the holiday and isn’t expected to otherwise be available), RSD First (a special variant is being made for Record Store Day and a standard black version will be released later) and RSD Limited run/regional focus (quantities are typically fewer than 1,000 units and may be easier to find in a specific city or region), according to SCNow.
For people like Young and Mathieu Schreyer, a music supervisor and former KCRW DJ, every day is Record Store Day. But Schreyer, who’s been DJing for two decades, says he understands the value in having an intentional day to patronize local vinyl shops.
“We can’t just diss Spotify and then not participate and support when it’s needed,” he says. “I think it’s important to support the record stores and the culture.”
But even if you’re not interested in copping a special release, it’s still worth checking out what your favorite record store has to offer on April 20. You’ll find events like in-store DJ sets, pop-up shopping experiences and in-store performances.
To help you plan, we’ve rounded up a list of local Record Store Day events you should check out. Pro tip: If you’re looking for RSD collectibles, be sure to call the vinyl shop beforehand to see what they’ll have in stock. Quantities will be limited and every store won’t carry the same titles.
Additional reporting by August Brown, Kenan Draughorne, Vanessa Franko, Nate Jackson and Steve Appleford.
Amoeba Music
The first 250 people will receive goody bags. And to ease the shopping experience, all patrons will be given a shopping menu to select the items they want to purchase. The shop will also be selling its own Record Store Day T-shirt in collaboration with Epitaph Records, a yearly tradition. This year’s proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit known as Food on Foot.
Additionally, Amoeba is hosting a fan listening event for Ringo Starr’s upcoming Record Store Day EP, “Crooked Boy,” at 11 a.m. April 18. All attendees will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win Starr’s merchandise, Amoeba gift certificates and one spot to be first in line on Record Store Day at Amoeba.
Record Surplus
There’s likely going to be a line here, but owner Chris Vagnoni says he plans to make the event as smooth as possible by handing out shopping menus to patrons at 9 a.m. Even though doors won’t open until 11:30 a.m., employees will start fulfilling orders by 9:15 a.m., Vagnoni says.
But even if you don’t get your hands on a limited-edition item, you may find a record you like in the stores’ bargain section, “The Attic,” where vinyls are as low as $1.
On Maritime Records
And to top it all off, DJs from a collective known as Black Girls Love Vinyl will be spinning throughout the day and a food vendor will be serving up BBQ, which will be available for purchase.
Freakbeat Records
Expect a line at the small but mighty record shop that has deep selections of soul, jazz, rock and even a $1 record section. Freakbeat will open at 11 a.m. instead of noon on that day.
Cosmic Vinyl Cafe
Poo-Bah Record Shop
The record shop will carry Record Store Day releases and will also be selling a variety of used records that they saved for the special day.
Canterbury Records
The Pasadena store — which Gordon’s father opened in 1956 — will be opening its doors at 8 a.m. instead of its typical 10:30 a.m. for more shopping time as well.
Going Underground Records
Counterpoint Records & Books
Also, a DJ will be spinning throughout the day.
Nivessa Vinyl Records Store
Plus, if you spend more than $100 on 4/20, you’ll also receive 15% off any used item at the store.
Atomic Records
The Artform Studio
The Highland Park beauty salon that sells vinyl will be using the holiday to celebrate the contributions that women have made to music, hair and fashion with DJ performances and a pop-up shopping experience (supported by LoveSteady).
The Artform Studio, which longtime hairstylist and vinyl DJ Sherry Younge opened nearly 20 years ago, won’t have any Record Store Day releases. However, it will offer an array of Jazz Is Dead and Linear Labs releases available for purchase, along with an array of jazz, classic hip-hop and rare soul psychedelic world music records — all of which have been curated by Sherry’s husband, music composer Adrian Younge. (Adrian is the founder of Linear Labs and he co-founded the record label and live music project Jazz Is Dead with A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad.)
During the event, Sherry will be doing a live recording of her podcast, “Artforms of Yesterday.” The party is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.