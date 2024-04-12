Advertisement
Los Angeles Times

Travel & Experiences

Live DJ sets! Freebies! Exclusive drops! 12 L.A. shops going big for Record Store Day

By Kailyn BrownStaff Writer 
420 isn’t just for stoners. This year, Record Store Day — the worldwide celebration for independent record shops that typically happens every third Saturday of April — falls on the storied day.

Across Los Angeles County, audiophiles and vinyl collectors will converge at participating stores to search for one-of-a-kind wax and CD releases by artists new and old, along with other one-of-a-kind items. Even in the age of Spotify, vinyl records have stayed in demand — more than 43 million people bought vinyl records last year, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America (RIAA).

“It’s really like an Easter egg hunt,” says longtime collector and DJ Johnny Young, who goes by the moniker Black Museumist, of Record Store Day. “There’s a lot of energy.”

This year’s event brings in roughly 400 anticipated titles including a live recording of Talking Heads from a 1977 performance (featuring seven previously unheard songs), a 12-inch vinyl release of Daft Punk’s “Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 5555)”, an unreleased live solo recording of “The Godmother of Rock n’ Roll” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe (from 1966) and a 10-year anniversary edition of Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s “Piñata.”

Also, this year’s Record Store Day ambassador, Paramore, will release a remix version of its 2023 album, “This Is Why” and Cheech and Chong will reissue the soundtrack for their 1978 film, “Up in Smoke,” on smoky green vinyl just in time for 4/20.

You can see the full list here. Also, note that there are three types of special releases: RSD Exclusive (when the record is pressed specifically for the holiday and isn’t expected to otherwise be available), RSD First (a special variant is being made for Record Store Day and a standard black version will be released later) and RSD Limited run/regional focus (quantities are typically fewer than 1,000 units and may be easier to find in a specific city or region), according to SCNow.

For people like Young and Mathieu Schreyer, a music supervisor and former KCRW DJ, every day is Record Store Day. But Schreyer, who’s been DJing for two decades, says he understands the value in having an intentional day to patronize local vinyl shops.

“We can’t just diss Spotify and then not participate and support when it’s needed,” he says. “I think it’s important to support the record stores and the culture.”

But even if you’re not interested in copping a special release, it’s still worth checking out what your favorite record store has to offer on April 20. You’ll find events like in-store DJ sets, pop-up shopping experiences and in-store performances.

To help you plan, we’ve rounded up a list of local Record Store Day events you should check out. Pro tip: If you’re looking for RSD collectibles, be sure to call the vinyl shop beforehand to see what they’ll have in stock. Quantities will be limited and every store won’t carry the same titles.

Additional reporting by August Brown, Kenan Draughorne, Vanessa Franko, Nate Jackson and Steve Appleford.

Customers browse inside Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Amoeba Music

Hollywood Record store
At this point, Amoeba Music, which has a massive inventory of hip-hop, jazz, classical, reggae and world music, has become synonymous with Record Store Day. The iconic Hollywood store has participated in the celebration since the start and it orders an array of the RSD releases. So expect to see a line and potentially some campers. You’ll want to get there early.

The first 250 people will receive goody bags. And to ease the shopping experience, all patrons will be given a shopping menu to select the items they want to purchase. The shop will also be selling its own Record Store Day T-shirt in collaboration with Epitaph Records, a yearly tradition. This year’s proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit known as Food on Foot.

Additionally, Amoeba is hosting a fan listening event for Ringo Starr’s upcoming Record Store Day EP, “Crooked Boy,” at 11 a.m. April 18. All attendees will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win Starr’s merchandise, Amoeba gift certificates and one spot to be first in line on Record Store Day at Amoeba.
Record Surplus' shelves of vinyl
(Record Surplus)

Record Surplus

Sawtelle Record store
It’s only right that Record Surplus, which carries roughly 100,000 LPs and CDs, will be participating in Record Store Day — the 4,000-square-foot shop has celebrated it since the very beginning.

There’s likely going to be a line here, but owner Chris Vagnoni says he plans to make the event as smooth as possible by handing out shopping menus to patrons at 9 a.m. Even though doors won’t open until 11:30 a.m., employees will start fulfilling orders by 9:15 a.m., Vagnoni says.

But even if you don’t get your hands on a limited-edition item, you may find a record you like in the stores’ bargain section, “The Attic,” where vinyls are as low as $1.
On Maritime Records storefront
(Isaac Franco)

On Maritime Records

Highland Park Record store
This Highland Park shop, which is run by three brothers, will open its doors a few hours earlier than normal at 9 a.m. to give shoppers an ample amount of time to peruse Record Store Day drops. On Maritime Records, which has a broad selection of funk, soul, house, reggae, latin, rock and more, will also be giving out more than 5,000 records for $0. The free bin will be outside of the store. First come, first served.

And to top it all off, DJs from a collective known as Black Girls Love Vinyl will be spinning throughout the day and a food vendor will be serving up BBQ, which will be available for purchase.
An interior photo of Freakbeat Records
(Daniel Barassi)

Freakbeat Records

Sherman Oaks Record store
Everything at Freakbeat Records will be 10% off on Record Store Day through Sunday — even the RSD keepsakes. Yes, you read that right.

Expect a line at the small but mighty record shop that has deep selections of soul, jazz, rock and even a $1 record section. Freakbeat will open at 11 a.m. instead of noon on that day.
A row of albums at Cosmic Vinyl record store
(Cosmic Vinyl)

Cosmic Vinyl Cafe

Echo Park Record store
In addition to carrying this year’s Record Store Day releases, Cosmic Vinyl Cafe is throwing a party at the Echo Park shop. The event will feature multiple vendors, including a vintage clothing pop-up and Vinyl Laundry, which is a service that cleans your old records for just a few bucks. The entire store will be 15% off (excluding RSD drops). Plus, Cosmic Vinyl Cafe, which has a vegan eatery inside, will be serving up free drip coffee to folks who get there before noon.
The Poo-Bah Record Shop in Los Angeles.
(Poo-Bah Record Shop)

Poo-Bah Record Shop

Pasadena Record store
Poo-Bah, the Old Pasadena shop that’s been around since 1971, is hosting an event from 3 to 8 p.m., featuring live performances and DJ sets from Vinson, Qur’an Shaheed, Detroit Princess and more.

The record shop will carry Record Store Day releases and will also be selling a variety of used records that they saved for the special day.
Canterbury Records storefront
(Canterbury Records)

Canterbury Records

Pasadena Record store
Each year, Canterbury Records orders all of the RSD titles to ensure that as many people as possible get the opportunity to purchase them, manager and owner Rusty Gordon says. For context, last year, they stocked 150 copies of Taylor Swift’s 2 x LP vinyl edition of “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” he says. Gordon anticipates that the store will have between one to 75 copies of each RSD title this year.

The Pasadena store — which Gordon’s father opened in 1956 — will be opening its doors at 8 a.m. instead of its typical 10:30 a.m. for more shopping time as well.
Going Underground Records
(Going Underground Records)

Going Underground Records

Downtown L.A. Record store
Going Underground Records — which is known for its diverse collection of indie, punk, hip-hop and metal — plans to stock its shelves with new, used product in honor of the holiday. The Little Tokyo shop will also be carrying select RSD items.
Counterpoint Records & Books
(Counterpoint Records & Books)

Counterpoint Records & Books

Hollywood Hills Record store
If you’re looking for records and books, then you should stop by the Franklin Village store, which will have 30% off everything excluding RSD collectibles. Given that Indie Bookstore Day is the following Saturday (April 27), Counterpoint Records & Books is starting its book sale on Record Store Day as well.

Also, a DJ will be spinning throughout the day.
A view of the inside of Nivessa Records
(Nivessa)

Nivessa Vinyl Records Store

Mid-City Record store
The Mid-City store will open its doors an hour earlier at 8 a.m. to allow patrons to start their crate-digging early on 4/20. Nivessa Vinyl Records Store will carry Record Store Day goodies and DJs will be spinning in front of the store throughout the day. The store will also be passing out free refreshments — iced coffee, orange juice and water — to patrons waiting in line.

Plus, if you spend more than $100 on 4/20, you’ll also receive 15% off any used item at the store.
Atomic Records
(Raul Roa / Burbank Leader)

Atomic Records

Burbank Record store
Although Atomic Records won’t be selling any of the RSD releases, it’s still worth making a pit stop at the Burbank shop, which will be offering 10% off all records and CDs, and 50% off DVDs. You’re bound to find something special to add to your collection.
The Artform Studio
(The Artform Studio)

The Artform Studio

Highland Park Record store
If you’re looking for an all-day function to ring in Record Store Day — and maybe get a haircut as well — add the Artform Studio to your itinerary.

The Highland Park beauty salon that sells vinyl will be using the holiday to celebrate the contributions that women have made to music, hair and fashion with DJ performances and a pop-up shopping experience (supported by LoveSteady).

The Artform Studio, which longtime hairstylist and vinyl DJ Sherry Younge opened nearly 20 years ago, won’t have any Record Store Day releases. However, it will offer an array of Jazz Is Dead and Linear Labs releases available for purchase, along with an array of jazz, classic hip-hop and rare soul psychedelic world music records — all of which have been curated by Sherry’s husband, music composer Adrian Younge. (Adrian is the founder of Linear Labs and he co-founded the record label and live music project Jazz Is Dead with A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad.)

During the event, Sherry will be doing a live recording of her podcast, “Artforms of Yesterday.” The party is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
