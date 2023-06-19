11 L.A. places to have a picnic on summer solstice, the longest day of the year

It’s only logical. The longest day of the year — the summer solstice — is also the greatest opportunity for a picnic. More daylight. A likelihood of mild temperatures. And most schools are done for the term.

So, with solstice arriving June 21, we have some prime picnic locations to suggest (including one on a mountain). Whether you’re putting your own meal together or ordering dishes to go, here’s to soaking up those extra moments of sunlight. Hello, summer.