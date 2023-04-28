17 SoCal hiking trails that are blooming with wildflowers (but probably not for long!)

While poppy season has largely come to a close, Southern California is still awash in a rainbow of florals.

All you need to do to catch a glimpse of the extraordinary bloom is take a walk in your neighborhood or drive along a freeway nestled in the hills, like portions of the 405 or the 5, and keep your eyes peeled for swaths of yellow, purple, pink, blue and orange. You might even see California poppies in a particularly wild and gloriously unkempt neighbor’s yard.

But if you want to get up close and personal with blankets of goldfields, Canterbury bells, filaree and other native plants, your best bet is to take a hike. Designated paths are a big advantage if one of your wildflower viewing motivators is photos: You can get the image of being surrounded by flowers without stepping on the plants. Since poppies are a particularly fragile and photogenic plant, trampling in fields without paths has become such a problem that the State Parks department is running a #DontDoomTheBloom hashtag campaign, raising awareness that stepping on a poppy means killing it for the future, not just truncating its bloom this year. Other ways to be a respectful wildflower viewer on hikes include staying on those designated trails, not picking the flowers and adhering to photography regulations (drone use may be prohibited or require a permit).

Swapping out the sea of cars that usually surrounds us Angelenos for an ocean of flowers can be the literal breath of fresh (and scented) air many of us might be craving after an unusually long and wet winter. In a landscape rarely as green as it is right now, seize the remaining weekends of spring and early summer to take in the lush hillsides, temperate mornings and late afternoons, and the colorful open spaces just a short drive away from the center of our city. —Rachel Kraus

